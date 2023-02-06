ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL fans passionately sing Rihanna's 'Stay' ahead of Super Bowl 57 halftime show

By Victoria Hernandez, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Even though this NFL season was a roller coaster ride that had many fans saying "round and around and around and around we go," Apple Music has provided an opportunity for fans to express their commitment to the sport they love.

The streaming service, which is sponsoring the Super Bowl 57 halftime show for the first time this year, gathered fans from all 32 teams to commemorate the big day Sunday when Rihanna will give her first live performance in five years. In a promotional video for the halftime show , fans decked out in team gear came together to sing Rihanna's "Stay," an emotional ballad from her 2012 album "Unapologetic" that features singer and producer Mikky Ekko.

A face-painted Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan kicks it off with a strong belt. There are several moments of harmonies and even a tear shed by a Pittsburgh Steelers fan. A Kansas City Chiefs fan finishes it off with quite a moment.

Fans of the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will bring that same energy as they hope their respective team gets to hoist the Lombardi Trophy, but even the players are rooting for Rihanna to deliver a legendary performance.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said his family are looking forward to Rihanna more than the actually game: "A lot of my family members are really excited for Rihana to go out there. I think they are more excited for that than the Super Bowl.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY:

