ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee non-profit teaches cooking skills, healthy eating to MPS students

By Mariam Mackar
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eVbcG_0keidR2T00

Lisa Kingery is a public health dietician who's lived in Milwaukee for nearly two decades.

She completed a community-based needs assessment in 2006 which showed there was a major need for programming to address health in the city's younger generation.

“Milwaukee has an obesity and overweight rate at about twice the national average,” explained Kingery.

That need set her on a path to create a curriculum that would teach kids the importance of eating the right foods and giving them the skills to do it at home.

“It was meant to be a reinvented home economics, so instead of making cookies or brownies like I did in my home economics class, it was more like teaching children real skills in the kitchen like how to cook healthy whole plant meals from scratch.”

Kingery started by creating Youth Chef Academy courses for 7 th and 8 th graders. She then saw such a demand she expanded the curriculum to as young as kindergarteners, officially creating the non-profit FoodRight in 2015.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mbrJE_0keidR2T00 Submitted

Since its creation, their courses have been taught in 25 different Milwaukee Public Schools and have reached 6,000 students.

“The goal is really to empower them so that they can take control and ownership of their lives and their health, and change the food system in their own community,” said Kingery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2edwTW_0keidR2T00 Submitted

While Kingery says the city has made progress, like creating new community gardens and opening more farmer's markets for healthy produce, there is still a long way to go.

“Milwaukee still struggles with a lot of issues,” Kingery explained to TMJ4. “We have a really high poverty rate, especially for children, and we're a very segregated city and so all of that really impacts the health, of not just the kids, but entire communities.”

This year alone FoodRight will be in 13 schools and 55 classrooms. The nonprofit has several free and healthy recipes listed on their website .

Kingery says they are always looking for volunteers to help chaperone classes inside Milwaukee Public Schools.

Visit Foodright.org for more information on volunteering.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 58

Thousands of Milwaukee families will soon see cuts to extra FoodShare benefits

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Big changes are coming for people who need help affording food. Cuts to federal funding will hurt local families and seniors. FoodShare members have been getting extra benefits each month because of a federal program during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the federal government recently announced it will be ending that program. Starting March 1st, members will only get their regular FoodShare benefits.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

MPS students had 'unauthorized food substance,' police investigate

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee Public Schools spokesperson said police are investigating an "unauthorized food substance" that was brought to a northwest side elementary school Thursday, Feb. 9. Police said seven children between 12 and 13 years of age become ill. MPS said a River Trail Elementary student brought the substance...
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

Pig out on the return of Baconfest this month

The world's greatest side and topping will become the main course later this month, as 102.9 The HOG's 11th annual Baconfest Milwaukee will get sizzling at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino on Sunday, Feb. 26. Hosted at the events center from 11 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., Baconfest is a celebration of...
WISN

Brown Deer apartment residents cut off by elevator outage

BROWN DEER, Wis. — An elevator outage is affecting dozens of seniors and those with mobility issues at a Brown Deer apartment building. Residents of the 100-unit Green Court Apartments are being told it'll be several months before the elevator is repaired. Resident Latrice Morgan is fiercely independent, working...
BROWN DEER, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

38K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy