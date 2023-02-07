Read full article on original website
Related
abc57.com
South Bend Common Council weighs in on changes coming to SBCSC; residents asked to complete online survey
SOUTH BEND, Ind.-- The South Bend Community School Corporation (SBCSC) is looking to consolidate its schools, and it needs the public's input. A survey, available here, lets the community weigh in on the different scenarios presented, which would all save the city money. The South Bend Common Council could make...
Times-Union Newspaper
County County Approves First Steps For IGDB Tax Abatement
County Council President Mike Long usually isn’t too supportive of tax abatement requests, but he voiced his support for the one presented Thursday evening because it was related to agriculture. Attorney Steve Snyder presented the five-year tax abatement request to the Kosciusko County Council on behalf of IGDB Biogas...
WNDU
Help wanted at new Meijer in Elkhart
Goshen man sentenced to 55 years in prison for deadly stabbing. Samuel Byfield, 23, was charged in the murder of Wayne Bontrager, owner of Bontrager’s Meadowlark Cars, back on Feb. 14, 2022. Elkhart Community Schools Superintendent Thalheimer to resign. Updated: 11 minutes ago. In a letter, he said the...
WNDU
AM General receives contract to build military vehicles in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - AM General has received a contract to build military vehicles in Mishawaka. The projected $8.6 billion dollar contract will oversee the manufacturing of “Joint Tactical Vehicles” or JLTVs, the successor to the Humvee. The South Bend-based AM General will be producing the cars in its Mishawaka manufacturing campus.
abc57.com
Indiana's transportation department to hold public hearing for improvement project in LaPorte County
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind.- The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is hosting a public hearing Feb. 15 at the Westville Middle/Senior High School to discuss a proposed project for US 421 and US 6 east junction. Project representatives will be available for questions during the open house starting at 5 p.m....
WNDU
South Bend apartment complex ahead of development schedule
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A project to turn a former medical office building into an apartment building way ahead of schedule. An Idaho-based developer has until the end of 2024 to complete the project in a building that lies just north of the South Bend site where the St. Joseph Medical Center offices once stood.
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw Council Approves Parks District Bonds Ordinance On 1st Reading
Warsaw Common Council approved an ordinance on first reading Monday for Warsaw Parks District bonds for the new park facilities, but the date for the second reading was up in the air as of Monday night due to Presidents Day Feb. 20. Warsaw Community Economic Development Director Jeremy Skinner told...
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 2.10.23
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 4:58 a.m. Wednesday - Adam C. Thurber, 42, Fort Wayne, arrested for domestic battery with moderate bodily injury. Bond: $6,000. • 8:11 a.m. Wednesday - Heather Marie Whitaker, 32, of 72833 CR 29, #27, Syracuse, arrested...
Times-Union Newspaper
William Franklin Green
COLUMBIA CITY – William Franklin Green, 64, of South Whitley, died unexpectedly at his home of natural causes at 6:48 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Born on June 24, 1958, in Leighton, Pa., he was the son of Floyd R. and Norma R. Bower Green. Growing up in Fremont, Ohio, he graduated from Fremont Ross High School in 1976. He later attended Terra State Community College.
WNDU
South Bend moves to buy old Claeys Candy building
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It looks like the city of South Bend will finally be in the “driver’s seat” where parking at its baseball stadium is concerned. The city has long leased some of the land it uses for stadium parking from the candy company next door to the ballpark.
WNDU
Riley alums react to proposal that could drop 2 SBCSC high schools
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Folks are learning more about what the future of South Bend Community Schools could look like, which could mean saying goodbye to Clay or Riley High School. 16 News Now spoke with several people who graduated from Riley High School, which would downsize to a middle...
Times-Union Newspaper
On Last Day, Fire Chief Holderman Thanked For Year Of Service
Tuesday was the last day for Garrett Holderman as the Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory fire chief, but a new chief is expected to be named next week. After the agenda items were taken care of during the WWFT board meeting Tuesday, which was moved to 11 a.m. to accommodate Holderman’s afternoon flight to Arizona, Mayor Joe Thallemer reminded the board that Holderman submitted his letter of resignation Jan. 12.
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 02.09.23
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 11:08 a.m. Tuesday - Cecelia R. Baist, 18, of 151 EMS C29A Lane, Warsaw, arrested for operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.15 or more. Bond: $700. • 12:53 p.m. Tuesday -...
abc57.com
Hiring process has begun for supercenter coming to Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind.- Opening later this year on Cassopolis Street, the new Meijer Supercenter coming to Elkhart is now hiring and looking to fill 350 part- and full-time positions. Meijer reported they will begin screening candidates over the new few weeks and interviews will begin late February. Interested applicants can apply...
WANE-TV
Andrews eyes Huntington water supply to solve water woes
ANDREWS, Ind. (WANE) – Many citizens of Andrews, Indiana are entrenched in a court case against several companies for chemicals in their town’s drinking water. While the plaintiffs may be able to wait for the longwinded machine of justice to churn out results, likely years down the line, the town doesn’t have that luxury.
Times-Union Newspaper
Grace College Inducts 26 Students Into Alpha Chi Honor Society
WINONA LAKE — Grace College inducted 26 juniors and seniors into the Alpha Chi Honor Society on Saturday. These high-achieving students have earned the top 10% of GPAs across all disciplines at Grace. Every year, Alpha Chi inducts nearly 11,000 students from across the country, according to a news release from Grace College.
Times-Union Newspaper
Jonathan Greenleaf Walter
Jonathan Greenleaf Walter, longtime resident of Warsaw, passed away at 2:04 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at Grace Village Health Care in Winona Lake, at the age of 61. He was born on Dec. 6, 1961, in Washington, D.C., to Peggy Lou Greenleaf Walter and Dean Irving Walter. On May 4, 1985, he married Lenise Dawn Sturgill, known by all as Sam. They were blessed with a daughter and shared 37 years of marriage together before Jonathan passed away.
abc57.com
South Bend Fire mourns the death of recently retired firefighter
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Fire Department is mourning the death of Firefighter Mike Brown, who recently retired from the department. Brown retired on January 7, 2023, and was diagnosed with incurable cancer on January 25.
Times-Union Newspaper
WCS Looking At Having Its Own Salon, Cosmetology School
Warsaw Area Career Center is looking to have its own licensed salon and cosmetology school. The WACC’s cosmetology program was initially outsourced, but the business closed last year. As a result, the WACC has spent the last eight months developing an on-site cosmetology program, according to a news release from Warsaw Community Schools.
Times-Union Newspaper
Home & Outdoor Show In Warsaw Set For March 24-26 At WCHS TRAC
The 44th annual Home & Outdoor Show is bigger and better than ever for 2023. Mark your calendar for March 24-26 at the Warsaw Community High School TRAC. This year’s show offers an opportunity to see what innovative and trending products local exhibitors have to offer, according to a news release from Builders Association of North Central Indiana.
Comments / 0