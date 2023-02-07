Read full article on original website
Times-Union Newspaper
County County Approves First Steps For IGDB Tax Abatement
County Council President Mike Long usually isn’t too supportive of tax abatement requests, but he voiced his support for the one presented Thursday evening because it was related to agriculture. Attorney Steve Snyder presented the five-year tax abatement request to the Kosciusko County Council on behalf of IGDB Biogas...
WNDU
AM General receives contract to build military vehicles in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - AM General has received a contract to build military vehicles in Mishawaka. The projected $8.6 billion dollar contract will oversee the manufacturing of “Joint Tactical Vehicles” or JLTVs, the successor to the Humvee. The South Bend-based AM General will be producing the cars in its Mishawaka manufacturing campus.
WOWO News
Lutheran Life Villages buys Fort Wayne memory care facility
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): Lutheran Life Villages, a nonprofit serving northeast Indiana, has acquired North Woods Village at Inverness Lakes, a licensed memory care assisted living center in Fort Wayne. The nonprofit says North Woods Village’s memory care services are an important addition to its portfolio. Lutheran...
Times-Union Newspaper
William Franklin Green
COLUMBIA CITY – William Franklin Green, 64, of South Whitley, died unexpectedly at his home of natural causes at 6:48 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Born on June 24, 1958, in Leighton, Pa., he was the son of Floyd R. and Norma R. Bower Green. Growing up in Fremont, Ohio, he graduated from Fremont Ross High School in 1976. He later attended Terra State Community College.
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 2.10.23
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 4:58 a.m. Wednesday - Adam C. Thurber, 42, Fort Wayne, arrested for domestic battery with moderate bodily injury. Bond: $6,000. • 8:11 a.m. Wednesday - Heather Marie Whitaker, 32, of 72833 CR 29, #27, Syracuse, arrested...
Times-Union Newspaper
On Last Day, Fire Chief Holderman Thanked For Year Of Service
Tuesday was the last day for Garrett Holderman as the Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory fire chief, but a new chief is expected to be named next week. After the agenda items were taken care of during the WWFT board meeting Tuesday, which was moved to 11 a.m. to accommodate Holderman’s afternoon flight to Arizona, Mayor Joe Thallemer reminded the board that Holderman submitted his letter of resignation Jan. 12.
WIBC.com
South Bend Considering Reparations To Black Residents Over Past Inequities
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — It’s a resolution that has spent months under consideration by city councilors in South Bend. The resolution would roll out reparations from the city of South Bend to African-American residents for practices of racial inequality by the city in the past. It was discussed in a committee meeting by a handful of councilors on Monday in a special meeting called by Mayor James Mueller.
Times-Union Newspaper
Mary Jane Miller Scholarship Deadline
The deadline to accept applications for the Mary Jane Miller Scholarship program is April 1. Applications are available at the counselor’s office of all Kosciusko County high schools and Lake City Bank Wealth Advisory Group, 202 E. Center St.,?Warsaw. The Mary Jane Miller Scholarship Trust was established by Mary...
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 02.09.23
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 11:08 a.m. Tuesday - Cecelia R. Baist, 18, of 151 EMS C29A Lane, Warsaw, arrested for operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.15 or more. Bond: $700. • 12:53 p.m. Tuesday -...
WANE-TV
Andrews eyes Huntington water supply to solve water woes
ANDREWS, Ind. (WANE) – Many citizens of Andrews, Indiana are entrenched in a court case against several companies for chemicals in their town’s drinking water. While the plaintiffs may be able to wait for the longwinded machine of justice to churn out results, likely years down the line, the town doesn’t have that luxury.
ISP: Beech Grove man busted with 15 pounds of pot and edibles legally bought in Michigan
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police arrested a Beech Grove man who was caught with marijuana and edibles bought over state lines, according to troopers. A trooper stopped a motorist in Steuben County, just a few miles south of the Michigan state line on Monday afternoon. Police said the driver, Matthew Scott Bell, 45, […]
Times-Union Newspaper
Home & Outdoor Show In Warsaw Set For March 24-26 At WCHS TRAC
The 44th annual Home & Outdoor Show is bigger and better than ever for 2023. Mark your calendar for March 24-26 at the Warsaw Community High School TRAC. This year’s show offers an opportunity to see what innovative and trending products local exhibitors have to offer, according to a news release from Builders Association of North Central Indiana.
abc57.com
AM General earns multi-billion-dollar contract with Dept. of Defense to build tactical vehicles in Mishawaka
SOUTH BEND, Ind.- AM General will produce approximately 20,000 "joint light tactical vehicles" and 10,000 trailers at the manufacturing plant in Mishawaka. AM General will receive $8.6 billion from the Department of Defense to fund production.
Times-Union Newspaper
Stephen ‘Steve’ Cartwright
Stephen “Steve” Cartwright, 80, of Warsaw, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, surrounded by his family and friends. Steve was born July 3, 1942, in Warsaw, the son of Ernest “Hap” and Thelma Cartwright. He was united in marriage to Dian Hoodelmier Cartwright in 1977; she survives.
Times-Union Newspaper
WCS Announces Dave Bailey As Principal Of Gateway Educational Center
Warsaw Community Schools (WCS) named Dave Bailey as the principal of Gateway Educational Center. The school board approved him at their work session Tuesday. Bailey graduated from Warsaw Community High School in 1996 and went on to earn his undergraduate degree from Butler University; his educational administration degree from Ball State University; and is currently pursuing his educational specialist degree from Indiana State University, according to a news release from WCS.
wfft.com
Homestead High School students protest blackface social media post
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Students at Homestead High School took part in a peaceful protest Thursday morning in response to an offensive social media post that is circulating. The Instagram post can be seen here. The school went on lockout as a precaution. Protesters who wanted to continue the...
Times-Union Newspaper
Bomy’s Holding Blood Drive March 13
Bomy's Authentic Indian Food will hold a blood drive with a proposed date of March 13. The restaurant will be offering free food and fresh-squeezed juice to participants, according to a news release. Registration is required. You can sign up by calling Kuldeep Singh Bomy at 516-513-4933 or by stopping...
wfft.com
Whitley County Council fails to pass high speed internet resolution
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Whitley County Council split a vote Tuesday, failing to pass a resolution to fund high-speed internet access. Surf Internet proposed using $1.7 million of ARPA funds to bring high-speed internet to almost 800 homes. They would then cover the costs for 2,500 rural homes.
Times-Union Newspaper
Barn & Business Breakfast Returns For 7th Annual Free Networking, Learning Event
Whether a manufacturing business, service provider, sales distributor or farm, every organization in Kosciusko County can gain something from the upcoming Barn & Business Breakfast, according to a news release from the Kosciusko County Community Foundation. Barn & Business is hosted by Kosciusko County Community Foundation and Kosciusko County Farm...
abc57.com
South Bend Schools considers consolidating to two high schools
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A new proposal from South Bend Community School Corporation suggests leaving just two high schools open. South Bend Schools released three potential scenarios for its long-range facilities master plan, Monday. The proposals are clear to note there has not been a final decision, and consolidation isn't likely before the 2024-25 school year.
