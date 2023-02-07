Tuesday was the last day for Garrett Holderman as the Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory fire chief, but a new chief is expected to be named next week. After the agenda items were taken care of during the WWFT board meeting Tuesday, which was moved to 11 a.m. to accommodate Holderman’s afternoon flight to Arizona, Mayor Joe Thallemer reminded the board that Holderman submitted his letter of resignation Jan. 12.

WARSAW, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO