Read full article on original website
Related
radionwtn.com
Peggy Ann Owens
Peggy Ann Owens, 64, of Paris, Tennessee, died Monday, February 6, 2023, at Henry County Medical Center. Peggy was born Saturday, March 29, 1958, in Ranburne, Alabama, to the late David Braxford Swofford, Sr., and the late Louise Wiggins Swofford. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by one son: Roger Paul Owens; one brother: David Braxford Swofford; and two grandchildren: Coach Owens Morley and Pax Roe Owen.
radionwtn.com
Gary Henry Martin
Gary Henry Martin, 77, of Paris, Tennessee, died Saturday, February 4, 2023, at his residence. Gary was born Friday, March 30, 1945, in De Queen, Arkansas, to the late Henry Ervin Martin and the late Wanda Jacquilyn Johnson Martin. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one daughter: Chiquetta Lynette Smith; and one brother: Mike Martin.
radionwtn.com
Eddie Forrest
Eddie Forrest, 66, of Paris, Tennessee, Wednesday, February 08, 2023, at his residence. Eddie was born Friday, August 11, 1961, in Henry County, Tennessee, to James William Forrest, who preceded him in death, and Eva Owen (Ron) Dix, of Paris, Tennessee. He was also preceded in death by a brother: Dean Carter.
radionwtn.com
Carol Jo Clark
Carol Jo Clark, 66, of Paris, Tennessee, died Sunday, February 5, 2023, at Henry County Healthcare Center. Carol was born November 16, 1956, in Philadelphia, PA, to the late Earl Nolan Clark and the late Patricia Diane Benner. Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her dear sister in Christ: Anne Uhlman, of Aiken, South Carolina.
radionwtn.com
Services Set For Veteran Deputy Eddie Forrest
Paris, Tenn.–A veteran member of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office has passed away. Sgt. Eddie Forrest passed away Wednesday, February 8 at his residence. He was 61. He worked at the Henry County Sheriff’s Office for 31 years. Last week, a retirement reception was held for Eddie,...
radionwtn.com
Henry County Helping Hand Now At $231,668
Paris, Tenn.–With the $5,065 raised Thursday, the grand total raised so far this year in the Henry County Helping Hand Radio Auction is now at $231,668. With 22 slates of donations, items Thursday were donated by the Mansfield community, Fairview Baptist Church, HCHS Speech Team, HCHS Swim Team and the Atkins-Porter Neighborhood.
radionwtn.com
Fundraiser To Supply More AEDs In Henry County
Paris, Tenn.–Chili teams are being sought for an upcoming fundraiser to purchase more AEDs for the community. Leadership Henry County is hosting the Henry County Has Heart Chili Cook-off to raise funds to place lifesaving AEDs (automated external defibrillators) in key public areas in the county. The fundraiser will...
radionwtn.com
Murray State News Wins 12 Awards From Kentucky Press Association
The Murray State News staff was recognized with 12 awards at the Kentucky Press Association (KPA) Convention in Lexington, Kentucky, including a second place award for general excellence in the student publications class 1 category for the 2022 school year. Carol Terracina-Hartman, the faculty adviser for The Murray State News,...
radionwtn.com
Brooks’ Return Energizes Tornadoes In Upset
Union City, Tenn.–Welcome back, Malaki Brooks. Energized by the return of its top scorer after a lengthy injury absence, Union City knocked off fifth-ranked Gibson County 56-46 to celebrate Senior Night Tuesday at Marty Sisco Gymnasium. The Tornadoes won back-to-back games for the first time this season and snapped...
radionwtn.com
Helping Hand Radio Auction Now At $226,598
Paris, Tenn.–With the $6,806 raised at the Henry County Helping Hand Radio Auction Wednesday, the grand total now stands at $226,598 so far for the year. Wednesday was another big day at the auction, with 22 slates of donated items and high and frequent bids throughout the day. Donating...
radionwtn.com
Tornadoes Show Signs Of Promise Into Postseason
Union City, Tenn.–Things appear to be looking up for the Union City boys. The Golden Tornadoes closed their regular season Thursday night with a third straight win – a first this season – beating Westview 50-45 in Martin. The victory completed a regular season sweep of the...
radionwtn.com
Henry Co. Middle School Speech Team Excels At Patriot Invitational
Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Middle School Speech Team competed in their home town Patriot Invitational at Lakewood School on February 4th, and placed 2nd overall out of 6 schools from Murray to the Nashville area. The following individuals from Lakewood placed in their events;. Timothy Tyler – 1st in...
radionwtn.com
Glisson Memorial Scholarship Raises Over $100,000 For Ag Students
MURRAY, Ky. – Since 2009, the Derek Glisson Memorial Scholarship has enabled 33 students to pursue studies in agriculture at Murray State University, thanks in large part to funds raised by the Derek Glisson Memorial Truck & Tractor Pull, held in 2017 and 2022. This past year’s event sold out the Calloway County Fairgrounds and raised enough funds to push the scholarship over the $100,000 mark.
radionwtn.com
Volunteer Readers Sought At Paris Elementary
Paris, Tenn.–Paris Elementary and Leadership Henry County are partnering to make time in the school day to read aloud to students and they need volunteers to make it happen. Paris Elementary Principal Dr. Chip Gray said, “Paris Elementary students are in a rigorous English Language Arts curriculum working on grammar, comprehension skills, and writing every day during their reading blocks, therefore it doesn’t leave lots of extra time to be read aloud to during the day. If you factor in that all the subjects have to be taught every in a school day, it leaves even less time to listen to their teachers read a good book aloud to them.”
radionwtn.com
Ground-Breaking For Carroll County’s Next Habitat Project
McKenzie, Tenn.–It’s the future new home for the Weatherford family in McKenzie. Ground-breaking was held at the corner of Randall and Magnolia Streets yesterday for the next house to be built by Habitat of Humanity of Carroll County. McKenzie Mayor Ryan Griffin said he was honored to represent the city of McKenzie at the ground-breaking. (Photo courtesy of Ryan Griffin).
radionwtn.com
Suspect In Calloway Co. Rape, Burglary In Custody
Mayfield, Ky.–Late Tuesday night at around 11 p.m., officers from the Hickman, Carlisle, and Graves Sheriff’s offices arrested 40-year-old Justin Riley of Graves County on a Calloway County arrest warrant charging him with Rape and Burglary from an incident that occurred last month in Calloway County. He also caused several thousand dollars of damage to the Graves Co. Sheriff’s vehicle during the arrest, according to Sheriff Jon Hayden.
radionwtn.com
K9 Deputy Lincoln Welcomed To Henry County Sheriff’s Office
Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has welcomed a new K9 Deputy to the department. K9 Lincoln is a one-year-old Bloodhound and will be handled by Deputy Steve Dean Jr., who recently completed training with Lincoln. Sheriff Josh Frey said, “We’re excited to see Deputy Lincoln work tracking...
radionwtn.com
Murray Women Arrested With Quarter Pound Raw Fentanyl Powder
Murray, Ky.–On February 6th, 2023 Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, Kentucky State Police and the DEA executed a search warrant on a residence in Murray, locating over a quarter pound of raw fentanyl powder. The amount of Fentanyl seized has the potential to kill approximately 57,000 people according to...
radionwtn.com
Kolitsch Named UTM Acting Provost, Senior Vice Chancellor
MARTIN, Tenn. – Dr. Stephanie Kolitsch has been named acting provost and senior vice chancellor for academic affairs at the University of Tennessee at Martin beginning March 1. The announcement was made by Dr. Philip Acree Cavalier, who will serve as the university’s interim chancellor also beginning March 1. Dr. Keith Carver will leave UT Martin to lead the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture as its senior vice chancellor and senior vice president. Carver and Cavalier were named to their new positions Jan. 26 by University of Tennessee System president Randy Boyd.
radionwtn.com
Applications Open For Weakley Co. Director Of Schools
Following Director of Schools Randy Frazier’s recent announcement of plans to retire at the end of this school year, the Weakley County School Board is beginning the search process for the next Director of Schools. The application to apply for the role is now open. A Search Committee, made...
Comments / 0