Paris, Tenn.–Paris Elementary and Leadership Henry County are partnering to make time in the school day to read aloud to students and they need volunteers to make it happen. Paris Elementary Principal Dr. Chip Gray said, “Paris Elementary students are in a rigorous English Language Arts curriculum working on grammar, comprehension skills, and writing every day during their reading blocks, therefore it doesn’t leave lots of extra time to be read aloud to during the day. If you factor in that all the subjects have to be taught every in a school day, it leaves even less time to listen to their teachers read a good book aloud to them.”

PARIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO