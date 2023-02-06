Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kut.org
Marfa art exhibit centers lives of Chinese railroad workers
In the late 1800s, railroad companies in the United States were desperate for labor to finish cross-country rail lines, including tracks that ran through remote parts of Texas. The answer was immigrant laborers – mostly from China. They lived and laid track in the West Texas desert for a couple...
Texas pilot faces decades in federal prison after admitting he crashed plane and seriously injured undocumented immigrants in failed smuggling attempt
A 46-year-old Texas pilot pleaded guilty late last week to a federal crime in connection with a Dec. 30, 2021, plane crash that exposed his attempted smuggling of five undocumented immigrants. Tobias Penner Peters admitted Thursday that he crashed a small plane with five undocumented immigrants aboard not long after...
Comments / 0