Norfolk, VA

WTKR

Lucky Number 7? ODU baseball enters season as Sun Belt underdogs

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WTKR)- According to the Sun Belt preseason poll, Old Dominion's baseball team isn't expected to compete for a conference title. Those expectations from outsiders might be the way the Monarchs like it. ODU was picked to finish seventh in the league in the preseason poll released on...
NORFOLK, VA
Augusta Free Press

Norfolk man convicted of trying to run down ODU tennis star in 7-Eleven parking lot

A Norfolk man has been convicted for driving his car into an ODU tennis star, but for the grace of god and an Eagle Scout being nearby not killing the student-athlete. Larry Lorenzo Taylor Jr., 35, had been acting erratically at the 7-Eleven on the corner of Powhatan Avenue and 48th Street the morning of the incident on Oct. 25, 2021, to the point that an employee warned employees on the next shift to keep an eye out for him.
NORFOLK, VA
shawneestatechronicle.com

New apartment complex to open later this month

The Hisle Park Apartment Complex will be opening later this month in Portsmouth. The complex gets its name from the ground it was built on, Hisle Park. The park was named after former MLB player and Portsmouth native Larry Hisle. The complex is a transitional-aged youth facility. It will be the living space for young adults aging out of the foster care system, giving them an opportunity to transition into life on their own.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Woman charged with DWI accused of totaling two vehicles

The owner of a used car lot in Chesapeake is having a really bad week after an alleged drunk driver totaled two of his cars. Woman charged with DWI accused of totaling two vehicles. The owner of a used car lot in Chesapeake is having a really bad week after...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
flcourier.com

Cancer patient touts life-saving treatment at Hampton University

The benefits of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) are well known by those who enroll in them, support them or otherwise associate with them. Among the top five benefits, according to the United Negro College Fund, HBCUs meet the needs of low-income students; they serve first-generation Black students; they narrow the racial wealth gap; they address the nation’s unemployment and underemployment crisis and they foster success with their Black cultural climate.
HAMPTON, VA
Alexandrea Sumuel

Experience the Magic of Mardi Gras in Norfolk at Waterside District

Mardi Gras is Coming to Norfolk, Virginia!Photo by[@Lynne Mitchell/Canva]. Mardi Gras, the annual celebration of Carnival season, is coming to Waterside District in Norfolk, Virginia, on Saturday, February 18th, 2023. Presented by Vizzy Hard Seltzer, the event promises to be a night of excitement, with street performers, a King Cake eating contest, a specialty Cajun-themed menu, an indoor parade, hurricanes, live music, and of course, beads.
NORFOLK, VA

