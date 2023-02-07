Read full article on original website
Upset Alert: Hampton defeats North Carolina AT
Nylah Young scored big to push the Lady Pirates to victory over North Carolina A&T The post Upset Alert: Hampton defeats North Carolina A&T appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Norfolk State lands duo with P5 offers from Greensboro Dudley
Two players who helped Greensboro Dudley win a state title are headed to Norfolk State despite Power Five offers. The post Norfolk State lands duo with P5 offers from Greensboro Dudley appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Norfolk, February 09 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Norfolk. The Nansemond-Suffolk Academy basketball team will have a game with Norfolk Collegiate School on February 09, 2023, 13:00:00. The Nansemond-Suffolk Academy basketball team will have a game with Norfolk Collegiate School on February 09, 2023, 14:30:00.
Lucky Number 7? ODU baseball enters season as Sun Belt underdogs
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WTKR)- According to the Sun Belt preseason poll, Old Dominion's baseball team isn't expected to compete for a conference title. Those expectations from outsiders might be the way the Monarchs like it. ODU was picked to finish seventh in the league in the preseason poll released on...
Hampton University names alumnus Anthony D. Henderson as AD
Hampton University is bringing home one of its own to take over its department of athletics. The post Hampton University names alumnus Anthony D. Henderson as AD appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
NSU Spartan Legion wraps up successful season, voted 'best HBCU band in the nation'
NORFOLK, Va. — High profile performance bands from across the country participated in the 2023 HBCU All-Star Battle of the Bands in Atlanta on February 4. Among the top tier was our very own Norfolk State University's Spartan Legion. "We've become ambassadors for the state of Virginia," Director of...
Behold! NSU’s Spartan Legion wins poll for top HBCU band
HBCU Buzz launched a survey last month asking readers to cast their votes for the top HBCU bands. The Spartan Legion took the top stop with just over 30% of the votes
Norfolk man convicted of trying to run down ODU tennis star in 7-Eleven parking lot
A Norfolk man has been convicted for driving his car into an ODU tennis star, but for the grace of god and an Eagle Scout being nearby not killing the student-athlete. Larry Lorenzo Taylor Jr., 35, had been acting erratically at the 7-Eleven on the corner of Powhatan Avenue and 48th Street the morning of the incident on Oct. 25, 2021, to the point that an employee warned employees on the next shift to keep an eye out for him.
New apartment complex to open later this month
The Hisle Park Apartment Complex will be opening later this month in Portsmouth. The complex gets its name from the ground it was built on, Hisle Park. The park was named after former MLB player and Portsmouth native Larry Hisle. The complex is a transitional-aged youth facility. It will be the living space for young adults aging out of the foster care system, giving them an opportunity to transition into life on their own.
MISSING: Police in Norfolk search for NSU student last seen Jan. 29
NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is asking the public for help as they search for a missing Norfolk State University student. Keith Anderson, 18, was last seen at NSU on January 29. According to his family, he's a freshman. He's described as being 6'1" and roughly 300...
Portsmouth native leads TSU marching band to win 2 Grammy awards
A Portsmouth man and musician is celebrating in musical unison with a large group of college marching band students after winning two Grammys.
Dean Julia A. Wilson discusses 20 years of Journalism at Scripps Howard on Coast Live
HAMPTON, Va. — Dean Julia A. Wilson and student Jade AbuBakr join Coast Live to reflect on 20 years of journalism at the Scripps Howard School of Journalism and Communications, and share a look at how they'll be celebrating this landmark anniversary. Join the 20th Anniversary Panel Discussion, "The...
Princess Cruises will stop in Yorktown beginning in 2024; State lawmakers propose $7.5M for pier
Princess Cruises made the announcement Thursday that in 2024, two of its ships will call at the historic port city for a grand total of five visits.
Woman charged with DWI accused of totaling two vehicles
The owner of a used car lot in Chesapeake is having a really bad week after an alleged drunk driver totaled two of his cars. Woman charged with DWI accused of totaling two vehicles. The owner of a used car lot in Chesapeake is having a really bad week after...
VB church teams up with Foodbank of Virginia to provide food to those in need
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and Eastern Shore is partnering with The Revival Center to provide food items to the community with the launch of the "Mobile Market." The "Meet the Need" Project will launch on Feb. and run until March 27. With the goal...
Cancer patient touts life-saving treatment at Hampton University
The benefits of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) are well known by those who enroll in them, support them or otherwise associate with them. Among the top five benefits, according to the United Negro College Fund, HBCUs meet the needs of low-income students; they serve first-generation Black students; they narrow the racial wealth gap; they address the nation’s unemployment and underemployment crisis and they foster success with their Black cultural climate.
What's going on with the Railyard at Lambert's Point?
Construction is underway to develop The Railyard at Lambert's Point, a ten-building complex filled with retail, office, and restaurant space that spans four city blocks.
Local men stepping up to become mentors at the Up Center in Portsmouth
More men become mentors to make a difference in Hampton Roads
