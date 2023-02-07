ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

KULR8

Man arrested after woman was stabbed on Garden Ave. in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - On 2-8-2023, at approximately 11:00 PM, Deputies responded to the 200 Block of Garden Avenue to investigate a reported stabbing. When they arrived they found an adult female with a stab wound, inside the residence. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. I do not know her condition as of this release.
BILLINGS, MT
