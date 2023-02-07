Read full article on original website
A Chinese Spy Balloon has Been Spotted Above the U.S. and Was Finally Shot Down Over the Coast of South CarolinaZack Love
Jet Zooms By, Explosion and Smoke Follow Where Chinese Spy Balloon Was Spotted, Military Helicopters Rush to SceneEden ReportsBillings, MT
Beijing Denies Balloon Flying Over US Territory is SpyingAnne SpollenBillings, MT
According to the Pentagon, the item seen above Billings was a Chinese surveillance balloon.Superb26Billings, MT
Big grocery store chain opening another new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBillings, MT
KULR8
Man arrested after woman was stabbed on Garden Ave. in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - On 2-8-2023, at approximately 11:00 PM, Deputies responded to the 200 Block of Garden Avenue to investigate a reported stabbing. When they arrived they found an adult female with a stab wound, inside the residence. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. I do not know her condition as of this release.
NBCMontana
1 woman injured, 1 man arrested during Yellowstone County stabbing incident
MISSOULA, Mont. — One woman has been injured and a man arrested in a stabbing incident in Billings Wednesday evening. The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a report of a stabbing in the 200 block of Garden Avenue at 11 p.m. On scene, deputies found an adult...
yourbigsky.com
BPD Crime Report: No sharp increase in homicide
What may seem like a significant increase in crime, including homicide, assault and theft according to BPD Lt. Matt Lennick is, “…all in all..” close to the past few prior years in numbers. Here is a current 2022 crime and numbers breakdown:. 17 Homicide (5 justified, 12...
Billings Man Gets 70 Months in Prison For Meth Trafficking
Today, the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Montana announced the sentencing of a Billings man for trafficking methamphetamine. Stefan Hickel, age 34, of Billings pleaded guilty on August 11th, 2022 to possession with intent to distribute meth. Hickel was sentenced to 70 months in prison, which will...
Video: Mail carrier appears to spray dog with mace in Billings
A new video appears to show a Billings mail carrier walking across a street with little provocation to mace a dog in a fenced yard in a South Side neighborhood.
KULR8
Billings Police start new drone program
BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Police Department started a new drone program to document crime scenes and help keep officers safe. The drones can also be used for search and rescue situations. Lt. Shane Shelden said they bought five drones last November with drug forfeiture money: three Mavic 3 drones...
Mother returns home to Wyoming from Billings after December rollover crash
The Layhers were leaving Pizza Ranch on Dec. 27 when their SUV was struck by a speeding vehicle on Main Street, causing their vehicle to roll. The mother, Jessica, was just released from the hospital.
City demands owner fix dilapidated Colonial apartments or demolish them
The citation was filed on Jan. 27 after code enforcement officers spent months trying to contact and work with owner John Skauge on issues plaguing the property at 223 S. 27th St.
Have a Billings address? Booking some local hotels may be an issue
While some hotels have a policy in place and show a sign on the front door stating they will no longer book local residents, other hotels practice heavy caution who they book to.
Ok, Sometimes This Radio Host is Guilty of Being “That Guy” in Billings
I follow a couple of groups on Facebook where drivers take time out of their busy lives to criticize other drivers who are usually not as good at driving as the person who's giving the review. And it was several years ago that I learned that not using your turn...
Billings West High School Will Get These Detectors, But Not Metal Detectors?
So it has come to our attention that West High School will now be installing vape detectors in their school bathrooms. The reasons are obvious, to prevent kids from vaping during school, which is illegal by the way. It's an effort to make sure the rules are followed and protect other kids too who may be affected by the vaping fumes.
Mexican drug cartels operating ‘on a very large scale’ in Big Sky Country
Authorities in Montana say Mexican drug cartels are wreaking havoc around the state.
Billings coffee kiosk a step closer to reopening after destruction by vandals
Nearly three months ago, the Bull Mountain Brew coffee kiosk was destroyed after a truck smashed into Don Phillip's business multiple times.
Montana, Can We Work on Cleaning This Infested Roadway Near Billings?
So what is the dirtiest, most garbage-infested road that you pass every day?. I got to tell ya, Highway 87 heading to Roundup has to be one of the worst. I travel on that road all the time and every day it gets worse. Not just small garbage either; we're talking huge pieces of plastic, paper, and cardboard litter that highway.
yourbigsky.com
Valentine’s Day Events in Billings
As is typical this time of year, Valentine’s Day is just around the corner. For some the cultural celebration lives up to its hype and romantic purpose, for some it is simply another day of the year, and for others it is a truly loathsome day filled with bitter reminders of all kinds emotional. Regardless of which of these one subscribes to, events are planned and happening around Billings in celebration of Valentine’s Day 2023. Here are a few of the events:
Necropsy of Billings moose shows severe bone loss, blood infection
The moose wandered into Billings in early September and was euthanized by Fish, Wildlife and Parks on Dec. 1 after appearing to be injured.
Yelp Says These Are The Three BEST Restaurants in Billings, MT
Yelp announced their Top 100 BEST places to eat in the entire United States recently, and it caught my eye that not ONE Montana restaurant was included! This must be rigged somehow. In Billings alone, we have food so good that you'll wanna "Slap Yo Mama!". Since Yelp doesn't think...
Billings church with missionaries in Turkey devastated by earthquake news
Faith Chapel had multiple missionaries in Turkey when the earthquakes struck. Luckily, they're all okay--but that isn't the case for thousands of others.
Strange Object Appears in the Sky Over Billings, Montana
Skygazers around Billings, Montana are wondering what the heck was clearly visible in the skies above Yellowstone County recently (January 2023). Including this author. I'm a total amateur, but I do spend a lot of time looking up and can identify most of the celestial bodies, comets, space rocket launches, etc. As for what I saw today, well... I'm not sure exactly what we were looking at.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
SLIB Negotiates Sale of 32-Unit Community in Billings, Montana
BILLINGS, Mont. — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of a 32-unit assisted living facility in Billings. The community was built in 2015, spanning approximately 16,044 square feet on 1.4 acres of land. The seller was a local owner exiting the senior living market. The buyer...
