During the COVID-19 pandemic, if you received health care coverage through Medicaid or CHIP — the Children’s Health Insurance Program — you did not have to re-enroll every year and could keep your coverage even if you no longer met the qualifications. But that’s changing starting on April 1, and it means hundreds of thousands of people will no longer qualify or will qualify, but need to do the required paperwork.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO