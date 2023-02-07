ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Ashley Redman
3d ago

Awesome pa. let's keep making it harder on people! No wonder people are leaving this state! A lot of of us got out of poverty, and AGAIN, good job PA knocked A LOT of your residents right back down.

wpsu.org

Medicaid coverage could end for hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvanians under federal changes

During the COVID-19 pandemic, if you received health care coverage through Medicaid or CHIP — the Children’s Health Insurance Program — you did not have to re-enroll every year and could keep your coverage even if you no longer met the qualifications. But that’s changing starting on April 1, and it means hundreds of thousands of people will no longer qualify or will qualify, but need to do the required paperwork.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Franklin County Free Press

Pennsylvania issues $9 million for crisis services

Pennsylvania’s battle against addiction and mental illness continues as the state announced almost $9 million in grants to expand treatment for those in crisis. The Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs will supply four county organizations with grants of up to $3 million to create or expand their crisis stabilization centers, aimed at serving those struggling with mental health or substance abuse issues.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Resuming Medicaid case checks confronts 3.6M in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The federal government’s pandemic-era prohibition against kicking people off Medicaid is ending, meaning that hundreds of thousands of people in Pennsylvania face losing the free health insurance in the coming year. Many people who stand to lose Medicaid coverage don’t know the changes are coming, say officials at advocacy organizations who […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Millions will lose emergency food stamp payments next month

Pittsburgher Michelle Ricketts, 63, is bracing for the coming loss of more than $200 from her monthly grocery budget. She’s one of millions of Americans who had been getting extra pandemic-related assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly called SNAP or food stamps. Those additional payments will be...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

Win in court doesn’t assure more Pennsylvania school funding

Pennsylvania is the latest state where the public school funding system was found to be unconstitutional, but the experience in other states suggests there’s no guarantee of swift, significant or longstanding change for the poorer school districts that sued in hopes of getting billions of dollars more for their budgets.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Chalkbeat

GOP leaders accuse judge of overreach in Pennsylvania school funding case

In the wake of Commonwealth Court Judge Renée Cohn Jubelirer’s order to overhaul Pennsylvania’s system of funding education, Republican legislative leaders accused her of judicial overreach while stressing the need for local control and for monitoring school district spending.House Republican Leader Bryan Cutler issued a statement Wednesday calling the ruling “disappointing, but not surprising from a state judiciary that consistently identifies itself as a legislature to reach policy gains political allies...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

Judge deems Pennsylvania’s school funding system unconstitutional

A judge declared Pennsylvania’s school funding system unconstitutional Tuesday, a historic decision that should transform the way the state funds public education. The lawsuit filed by multiple school districts, parents, and advocacy groups in 2014 argues the state’s funding of K-12 education is inadequate to the point that it violates its constitution.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
M. L. French

Opinion: Pennsylvania Might Be the Next State to Legalize Recreational Marijuana

It seems as though legalizing recreational marijuana in PA is becoming a bipartisan effort. Pennsylvania seems to be on the cusp of legalizing recreational cannabis. The former Governor and Lt. Governor, Tom Wolf and John Fetterman made it a large part of their agenda, but the Republicans had the majority in the state House and Senate, and they couldn't come to any agreements on how to move forward.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
