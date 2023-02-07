Read full article on original website
Ashley Redman
3d ago
Awesome pa. let's keep making it harder on people! No wonder people are leaving this state! A lot of of us got out of poverty, and AGAIN, good job PA knocked A LOT of your residents right back down.
wpsu.org
Medicaid coverage could end for hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvanians under federal changes
During the COVID-19 pandemic, if you received health care coverage through Medicaid or CHIP — the Children’s Health Insurance Program — you did not have to re-enroll every year and could keep your coverage even if you no longer met the qualifications. But that’s changing starting on April 1, and it means hundreds of thousands of people will no longer qualify or will qualify, but need to do the required paperwork.
Pennsylvania issues $9 million for crisis services
Pennsylvania’s battle against addiction and mental illness continues as the state announced almost $9 million in grants to expand treatment for those in crisis. The Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs will supply four county organizations with grants of up to $3 million to create or expand their crisis stabilization centers, aimed at serving those struggling with mental health or substance abuse issues.
Resuming Medicaid case checks confronts 3.6M in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The federal government’s pandemic-era prohibition against kicking people off Medicaid is ending, meaning that hundreds of thousands of people in Pennsylvania face losing the free health insurance in the coming year. Many people who stand to lose Medicaid coverage don’t know the changes are coming, say officials at advocacy organizations who […]
Millions will lose emergency food stamp payments next month
Pittsburgher Michelle Ricketts, 63, is bracing for the coming loss of more than $200 from her monthly grocery budget. She’s one of millions of Americans who had been getting extra pandemic-related assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly called SNAP or food stamps. Those additional payments will be...
Virginia pharmacist convicted in $1M Medicare fraud scheme
A Virginia pharmacist was convicted Thursday by a federal jury in Florida for his role in defrauding Medicare of more than $1 million in prescription drug benefits, the Justice Department announced.
Win in court doesn’t assure more Pennsylvania school funding
Pennsylvania is the latest state where the public school funding system was found to be unconstitutional, but the experience in other states suggests there’s no guarantee of swift, significant or longstanding change for the poorer school districts that sued in hopes of getting billions of dollars more for their budgets.
Pennsylvania residents to lose free Medicaid benefit
Over 3.6 million Pennsylvanians get affordable and free coverage through Medicaid. During the pandemic, the federal government prohibited removing people from the program. But the rule will expire.
Republican who lost bid to be Md. governor joins Doug Mastriano as chief of staff
Dan Cox, the Republican nominee who lost Maryland’s gubernatorial race last year, has teamed up with conservative Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano as his new chief of staff. Mastriano also came up short as his state’s Republican nominee for governor in November after both he and Cox ran strikingly...
GOP leaders accuse judge of overreach in Pennsylvania school funding case
In the wake of Commonwealth Court Judge Renée Cohn Jubelirer’s order to overhaul Pennsylvania’s system of funding education, Republican legislative leaders accused her of judicial overreach while stressing the need for local control and for monitoring school district spending.House Republican Leader Bryan Cutler issued a statement Wednesday calling the ruling “disappointing, but not surprising from a state judiciary that consistently identifies itself as a legislature to reach policy gains political allies...
Judge deems Pennsylvania’s school funding system unconstitutional
A judge declared Pennsylvania’s school funding system unconstitutional Tuesday, a historic decision that should transform the way the state funds public education. The lawsuit filed by multiple school districts, parents, and advocacy groups in 2014 argues the state’s funding of K-12 education is inadequate to the point that it violates its constitution.
Pennsylvania voting officials are still fighting election deniers
It’s been 27 months since President Biden won the 2020 election. But that election continues to haunt officials in the Philadelphia suburb of Delaware County, Pa., who are still dealing with lawsuits alleging election fraud, despite no substantial evidence, and ongoing criticism from some local residents during public meetings.
HUD Secretary Fudge highlights plans to extend housing assistance for borrowers in Delaware visit
Since the start of the pandemic nearly two million homeowners have received help from the U.S. Dept. of Housing and Urban Development to stay in their homes despite lost wages as a result of COVID-19. HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge was in Wilmington on Wednesday, touting that success and talking with...
abc27.com
COVID in Pa. weekly update, Feb. 9: Deaths up, community level lowers
(WHTM) — According to Pennsylvania Department of Health data checked at 8:45 a.m. on Feb. 9, 2023, there were 10,936 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Pennsylvania from Wednesday, Feb. 1 through Tuesday, Feb. 7. The daily case breakdown from the most recent seven days, according to DOH data,...
Pa. court sides with plaintiffs in K-12 school funding case
“It is now the obligation of the Legislature, executive branch, and educators to make the constitutional promise a reality in this commonwealth,” the order states. The post Pa. court sides with plaintiffs in K-12 school funding case appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Opinion: Pennsylvania Might Be the Next State to Legalize Recreational Marijuana
It seems as though legalizing recreational marijuana in PA is becoming a bipartisan effort. Pennsylvania seems to be on the cusp of legalizing recreational cannabis. The former Governor and Lt. Governor, Tom Wolf and John Fetterman made it a large part of their agenda, but the Republicans had the majority in the state House and Senate, and they couldn't come to any agreements on how to move forward.
Pa. state system for school funding deemed ‘unconstitutional’
A historic ruling by a Pennsylvania judge Tuesday, declaring the state’s system for school funding as “unconstitutional.”
Pa. judge rules state's funding of public education violates students' constitutional rights
Commonwealth Court Judge Renee Cohn Jubelirer found that the state has not fulfilled its obligations to the poorest public schools under the state constitution.
WGAL
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. Austin Davis says his swearing-in marked major progress
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Austin Davis went from Allegheny County lawmaker to Pennsylvania's first Black and youngest lieutenant governor. As part of our Project Community Black History Month series, News 8 talked to Davis about how he feels about taking on this role. Davis said last month's swearing-in ceremony marked...
Is daylight saving time soon? Here’s when clocks ‘spring forward’
Now that January’s over, many people undoubtedly have spring on the mind. Which begs the question: when is daylight saving time?. SIMILAR STORIES: Daylight saving time; library upgrades; Good Morning, Pennsylvania. The days will start getting lighter when folks set their clocks forward on March 12, 2023. Unfortunately, this...
abc27.com
Former School District of Lancaster superintendent reacts to Pennsylvania school funding ruling
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A landmark school funding decision was reached Tuesday after a judge ruled Pennsylvania has not fulfilled its obligations to properly fund public schools, especially those in less fortunate communities. The School District of Lancaster was one of six districts to bring the lawsuit, and former...
WHYY
Philadelphia, PA
