Bay Saint Louis, MS

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wxxv25.com

Excel by 5 celebrates Mardi Gras with toddlers

Excel by 5 in Biloxi wanted to make sure toddlers and their families had the same fun as any older child when it comes to celebrating Mardi Gras. Excel by 5 is a certified early childhood community center that offers resources to children up to five years of age as a way to prepare them for school.
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Gulfport Museum of History showcasing history of Mardi Gras

The Gulfport Museum of History has a display that showcases some of the history of Mardi Gras. The Krewe of Venus donated 30 years’ worth of their scrapbooks to the museum, full of photographs along with memorabilia. The Krewe of Revelers also donated costumes and memorabilia. Members of the...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

GCCA annual 5K Run for the Beads happening Saturday

This Saturday, put on our Mardi Gras beads and grab your sneakers for the Gulf Coast Carnival Association’s 11th annual 5K Run for the Beads. Registration will begin at least one hour before race time at the Gulf Coast Carnival Association Office on Howard Avenue in Biloxi. There is...
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Mardi Gras Parades rolling along the Coast this weekend

We have a full slate of Mardi Gras parades over the weekend as we move closer to Mardi Gras Day. Main Street Pascagoula is getting ready for the Krewe of Little Rascals to parade through the streets Saturday. This year, a fourth-grade king and a queen will be crowned from...
PASCAGOULA, MS
WLOX

Memorial Hospital in need of volunteers as business picks up

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - At Memorial Hospital, the need for volunteers is increasing. The hospital lost the majority of its helpers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Deborah Sanders, volunteer and manager of the hospital’s gift shop, said she’s feeling that lack of help. “At one time, we had more...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Krewe of Little Rascals parading in Pascagoula this Saturday

Main Street Pascagoula is getting ready for the Krewe of Little Rascals to parade through the streets on Saturday. This year, a fourth-grade king and queen will be crowned from each Pascagoula Elementary School including Arlington, Beach, Central, Cherokee, Eastlawn, Jackson, Lake, and Resurrection Catholic. The Little Rascals can walk...
PASCAGOULA, MS
wxxv25.com

Tasty Melts in Gulfport sells breakable candy

If you want to get your significant other something other than the traditional chocolates and flowers, Tasty Melts in Gulfport might be something worth breaking into. Danica Cook, owner of Tasty Melts, started her business just selling homemade cocoa bombs for extra money, but once Cook was laid off from her job, she turned her baking passion into a full-time business.
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Harrison County Soil and Water holding annual tree distribution

The Harrison County Soil and Water Conservation District announced its back for its annual Arbor Day Tree Distribution. This event, held at the Lyman Community Center in Gulfport, will allow community members to drive through and collect a bundle of trees and plants for just a $5 donation. The plants...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Seventh annual Bow Wow Pawrade happening Sunday in Biloxi

Grab a leash and your four-legged friend and bring them to a Mardi Gras parade just for them!. This Sunday, the Krewe of Barkloxi presents their seventh annual Bow Wow Pawrade. The pawrade is presented by the Biloxi Bay Area Chamber of Commerce, The Humane Society of South Mississippi, and Tito’s Vodka.
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Singing River Health System hosting CPR Class

Heart Disease is the number one cause of death in America. In the event a loved one has a heart attack, knowing CPR can be the difference between life and death. Singing River Health System is offering a hands-on heart saver CPR certification class this weekend. The class takes place February 11th from 9 a.m. to noon at the Singing River Health System J.F. Turner Heart Center in Pascagoula. Registration is $40.
PASCAGOULA, MS
OnlyInYourState

The Marvelous 1-Mile Trail In Mississippi Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Bayou Overlook

The Mississippi Sandhill Crane National Wildlife Refuge is a huge, 19,000-acre preserve dedicated to providing a safe habitat for the Mississippi sandhill crane and its habitat. You could easily spend an entire weekend exploring this area, but if you just have a couple of hours, then be sure to check out the Fontainebleau Trail. This short and sweet hiking trail in Mississippi is a great adventure the entire family will enjoy.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
wxxv25.com

Pass Christian Police Department welcomes new K9

The Pass Christian Police Department is adding a new officer to their patrol. This new officer has a tail that wags and a furry face. Meet Pass Christian PD’s new K9. He’ll be hard at work as a narcotics detection dog, as well as strengthening the department’s bond with the community. Police Chief Daren Freeman said, “This type of dog, specifically, I think is a great fit for Pass Christian. It’s not only a narcotics detection dog, but it will be a good community outreach… public relations, community relations with the schools. We’re gonna use it at schools quite a bit with the kids. Anytime we have a community policing event we’re gonna bring the dog and let it interact with the kids and the community and so forth.”
OnlyInYourState

Some Of The Most Mouthwatering Breakfast In Louisiana Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem

We all have heard that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but sometimes we just don’t have the time or the motivation to fire up the kitchen first thing in the morning. This one unassuming joint has got you covered. La Pines in Louisiana has a fabulous breakfast that’ll keep you coming back again and again to eat your way through the entire menu.
SLIDELL, LA
WLOX

“Tierra, tierra!” | Replica of the Pinta makes landfall in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A history lesson on the high seas, the Maritime & Seafood Industry Museum welcomed the arrival of the Pinta on Monday. The vessel, a replica of the ship used as part of Christopher Columbus’ fleet, could be seen gliding into Deer Island. The Pinta was the first ship to sight land in the “new world” on October 12, 1492.
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

MGCCC hosts Career Pathways Experience

Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Harrison County partnered with the Gulfport Chamber of Commerce to host the very first Career Pathways Experience. Different vendors from industry partners across the Coast along with their MGCCC partnered CTE program showed the students the different career paths the industry has to offer. Industries...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Coast man charged with embezzlement in gaming case

The Mississippi Gaming Commission is investigating an embezzlement case on the Coast. MGC agents arrested 39-year-old Jacob Lynn Forehand at his home on Wednesday without incident. He was booked into the jail at 11 a.m. A Gaming Commission enforcement division official said the investigation is ongoing and could not provide...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS

