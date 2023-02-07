Read full article on original website
wxxv25.com
Excel by 5 celebrates Mardi Gras with toddlers
Excel by 5 in Biloxi wanted to make sure toddlers and their families had the same fun as any older child when it comes to celebrating Mardi Gras. Excel by 5 is a certified early childhood community center that offers resources to children up to five years of age as a way to prepare them for school.
wxxv25.com
Gulfport Museum of History showcasing history of Mardi Gras
The Gulfport Museum of History has a display that showcases some of the history of Mardi Gras. The Krewe of Venus donated 30 years’ worth of their scrapbooks to the museum, full of photographs along with memorabilia. The Krewe of Revelers also donated costumes and memorabilia. Members of the...
wxxv25.com
GCCA annual 5K Run for the Beads happening Saturday
This Saturday, put on our Mardi Gras beads and grab your sneakers for the Gulf Coast Carnival Association’s 11th annual 5K Run for the Beads. Registration will begin at least one hour before race time at the Gulf Coast Carnival Association Office on Howard Avenue in Biloxi. There is...
wxxv25.com
Mardi Gras Parades rolling along the Coast this weekend
We have a full slate of Mardi Gras parades over the weekend as we move closer to Mardi Gras Day. Main Street Pascagoula is getting ready for the Krewe of Little Rascals to parade through the streets Saturday. This year, a fourth-grade king and a queen will be crowned from...
WLOX
Memorial Hospital in need of volunteers as business picks up
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - At Memorial Hospital, the need for volunteers is increasing. The hospital lost the majority of its helpers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Deborah Sanders, volunteer and manager of the hospital’s gift shop, said she’s feeling that lack of help. “At one time, we had more...
wxxv25.com
Krewe of Little Rascals parading in Pascagoula this Saturday
Main Street Pascagoula is getting ready for the Krewe of Little Rascals to parade through the streets on Saturday. This year, a fourth-grade king and queen will be crowned from each Pascagoula Elementary School including Arlington, Beach, Central, Cherokee, Eastlawn, Jackson, Lake, and Resurrection Catholic. The Little Rascals can walk...
wxxv25.com
Tasty Melts in Gulfport sells breakable candy
If you want to get your significant other something other than the traditional chocolates and flowers, Tasty Melts in Gulfport might be something worth breaking into. Danica Cook, owner of Tasty Melts, started her business just selling homemade cocoa bombs for extra money, but once Cook was laid off from her job, she turned her baking passion into a full-time business.
wxxv25.com
Harrison County Soil and Water holding annual tree distribution
The Harrison County Soil and Water Conservation District announced its back for its annual Arbor Day Tree Distribution. This event, held at the Lyman Community Center in Gulfport, will allow community members to drive through and collect a bundle of trees and plants for just a $5 donation. The plants...
wxxv25.com
Seventh annual Bow Wow Pawrade happening Sunday in Biloxi
Grab a leash and your four-legged friend and bring them to a Mardi Gras parade just for them!. This Sunday, the Krewe of Barkloxi presents their seventh annual Bow Wow Pawrade. The pawrade is presented by the Biloxi Bay Area Chamber of Commerce, The Humane Society of South Mississippi, and Tito’s Vodka.
wxxv25.com
Singing River Health System hosting CPR Class
Heart Disease is the number one cause of death in America. In the event a loved one has a heart attack, knowing CPR can be the difference between life and death. Singing River Health System is offering a hands-on heart saver CPR certification class this weekend. The class takes place February 11th from 9 a.m. to noon at the Singing River Health System J.F. Turner Heart Center in Pascagoula. Registration is $40.
OnlyInYourState
The Marvelous 1-Mile Trail In Mississippi Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Bayou Overlook
The Mississippi Sandhill Crane National Wildlife Refuge is a huge, 19,000-acre preserve dedicated to providing a safe habitat for the Mississippi sandhill crane and its habitat. You could easily spend an entire weekend exploring this area, but if you just have a couple of hours, then be sure to check out the Fontainebleau Trail. This short and sweet hiking trail in Mississippi is a great adventure the entire family will enjoy.
wxxv25.com
Pet of the Week: Sammie is looking for a forever home!
Today’s Pet of the Week is Sammie from the Jackson County Animal Shelter. Maridee Mallette with the shelter is in studio with Sammie!
wxxv25.com
Pass Christian Police Department welcomes new K9
The Pass Christian Police Department is adding a new officer to their patrol. This new officer has a tail that wags and a furry face. Meet Pass Christian PD’s new K9. He’ll be hard at work as a narcotics detection dog, as well as strengthening the department’s bond with the community. Police Chief Daren Freeman said, “This type of dog, specifically, I think is a great fit for Pass Christian. It’s not only a narcotics detection dog, but it will be a good community outreach… public relations, community relations with the schools. We’re gonna use it at schools quite a bit with the kids. Anytime we have a community policing event we’re gonna bring the dog and let it interact with the kids and the community and so forth.”
wxxv25.com
Heavy sand being placed on the beach to help keep sand off Hwy 90 in Biloxi
Heavy sand brought in from Picayune is being laid on top of the sand beach in Biloxi to help keep sand from blowing onto Highway 90. The heavy sand is part of a $3 million beach project that has been going on for several years. The sand is being dumped...
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering Breakfast In Louisiana Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
We all have heard that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but sometimes we just don’t have the time or the motivation to fire up the kitchen first thing in the morning. This one unassuming joint has got you covered. La Pines in Louisiana has a fabulous breakfast that’ll keep you coming back again and again to eat your way through the entire menu.
wxxv25.com
Student Athlete of the Week: Long Beach Bowling’s Lilly Sprinkle
You’ve probably heard of a closing pitcher coming in to seal the deal on a baseball win, but have you ever heard of an anchor in bowling?. That’s the job of this week’s WXXV Student Athlete of the Week, Lilly Sprinkle. The game of bowling is typically...
WLOX
“Tierra, tierra!” | Replica of the Pinta makes landfall in Biloxi
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A history lesson on the high seas, the Maritime & Seafood Industry Museum welcomed the arrival of the Pinta on Monday. The vessel, a replica of the ship used as part of Christopher Columbus’ fleet, could be seen gliding into Deer Island. The Pinta was the first ship to sight land in the “new world” on October 12, 1492.
wxxv25.com
MGCCC hosts Career Pathways Experience
Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Harrison County partnered with the Gulfport Chamber of Commerce to host the very first Career Pathways Experience. Different vendors from industry partners across the Coast along with their MGCCC partnered CTE program showed the students the different career paths the industry has to offer. Industries...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Mississippi
If you live in Mississippi and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Mississippi that are well-known for their delicious burgers.
wxxv25.com
Coast man charged with embezzlement in gaming case
The Mississippi Gaming Commission is investigating an embezzlement case on the Coast. MGC agents arrested 39-year-old Jacob Lynn Forehand at his home on Wednesday without incident. He was booked into the jail at 11 a.m. A Gaming Commission enforcement division official said the investigation is ongoing and could not provide...
