Gov Inslee Appoints Wenatchee Area Residents To State Boards
Governor Jay Inslee is reappointing two Wenatchee area residents to boards and commissions. North Central Community of Health Acting Executive Director John Schapman will continue serving on the state Health Benefit Exchange Board. Meanwhile, Shiloh Burgess is getting reappointed to the state Recreation and Conservation Funding Board. Schapman will hold...
Okanogan PUD pursues broadband extension grant
OKANOGAN – County PUD commissioners approved an application for a broadband expansion grant that, if awarded, would build direct fiber to homes and businesses in Twisp, Pateros and Conconully. The application was due Jan. 17 to the Washington State Broadband Office (WSBO). The $11.6 million project would cover the costs of fiber connections.
Upper Valley Scholarship for women returning to higher education
Applications are now being accepted for the Upper Valley Scholarship supported by P.E.O. Chapter JF, Leavenworth WA. The purpose of the scholarship is to assist women in need of financial help in returning to higher education at an accredited university, college, or technical school in the State of Washington. This needs-based scholarship must be used for school expenses and will be paid directly to the school. Applications must be received for consideration by April 30, 2023. Scholarship funds will be available by the Fall of 2023 and be sent directly to the school financial department upon confirmation of enrollment. Women applicants must be seeking further higher education at either the undergraduate or graduate level and meet the following criteria:
Washington wetlands are renamed to honor Black, Indigenous history
The Washington State Board of Natural Resources approved proposals to rename wetlands in Garfield, Mason, and Okanogan counties, to honor Black, Indigenous history, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources said in a news release. “The legacy of Black homesteaders is an important aspect of Washington’s history and helped shape the state we live in today,” said Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz, the elected official who oversees the WA-DNR. “I am thrilled that the contributions that Rodney White and Nathaniel Sargent made to the communities of the Kitsap Peninsula will be honored with the renaming of these features.” The Garfield County and Okanogan County proposals came after the U.S. Department of the Interior’s orders in 2021 to rename geographic features throughout the country that have derogatory names, the release said. On Jan. 17, the WA-DNR accepted nine tribal proposals to change the names of places in Washington State.
Former Chelan Resort Manager Accused Of Theft, Money Laundering
Newly filed court documents say a former Chelan resort manager issued more than $100,000 in payments to non-existent employees. Chelan County deputies have accused 38-year-old Dennis Sullivan of Theft in the First Degree, Money Laundering and Leading Organized Crime. They say Sullivan arranged payments totaling more than $134,000 for seven...
One Of The World’s Largest Apple Blossom Festivals Happens Right Here In Washington
When the long, dark days of winter turn to warm, bright days of spring and the flowers wake up from their slumber revealing a kaleidoscope of color, we shed our cold-weather jackets and set our sites on sunny, outdoor activities. Washington is known for its apples and Washingtonians know that apple blossoms signal the arrival of spring in the Northwest. Vast orchards come alive with color and the sweet fragrance of apple blossoms, and the city of Wenatchee is readying itself to celebrate our state’s beloved tasty treat, the sweet and juicy Washington apple. Every year, Wenatchee is home to one of the world’s largest apple blossom festivals and it’s definitely worth the drive.
Highway 2 reopened after collision in Chelan County
CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — The collision on Highway 2 was cleared shortly after 11 a.m. The Washington State Department of Transportation announced around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday that U.S. 2 was closed due to a collision. The road was closed in both directions just west of Leavenworth from milepost 85...
‘Officers collapsed from aerosolized fentanyl’: Concerns over K-9s not trained to detect the drug
While fentanyl overdoses soar to record levels, concerns have grown over the fact that police K-9s in Washington aren’t actually trained to detect the drug. This week state representatives discussed House Bill 1635, which calls for police K-9s to be trained to detect fentanyl. “Fentanyl is an epidemic at all odds with safety and people in Washington state, and this particular drug, I think if not for the COVID epidemic, would be the number one epidemic across the state,” said WA State Rep. Gina Mosbrucker for District 14. The bill calls for training standards to be developed by the Criminal Justice Training Commission by Dec. 1, 2024.
Two Dead, Three in Critical Condition After T-Bone Collision on US 2
Update: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:09 p.m. Two people are dead and three are in critical condition after a two-car collision on US 2 near Tumwater Canyon Wednesday morning. A brown Honda CR-V was traveling eastbound US 2. 55-year-old Elizabeth Fortin from Delta, British Columbia, lost control of the SUV, crossed into the opposite lane, and was struck by a 2013 Toyota RAV4.
Family of Wenatchee Mobile Home Fire Victim Create GoFundMe Campaign
Family members of the woman who died in a mobile home fire have created a GoFundMe campaign. On Feb. 1, 45-year-old Shanna Rice was trapped in a mobile home fire on the 1300 block of North Wenatchee Avenue, Wenatchee. Medical crews tried to revive her through CPR but were unsuccessful....
Motorcyclist in Grant County falls asleep, crashes and tells WSP he laid there for days
VERNITA - One would think that falling asleep behind the handlebars of a motorcycle is difficult to do, but it reportedly happened to one rider in Grant County this week, according to Washington State Patrol. Trooper Collin Cumaravel told iFIBER ONE News that an Oregon man was traveling along SR...
Motorcyclist crashes on the Hanford site. He may have laid there for days
He was found on the Grant County side of the bridge.
Elderly Man Injured in Single-Car Crash on Hwy 97A
An elderly man has serious injuries following a single-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 97A near Entiat Monday morning. "The driver of the vehicle was southbound," says Washington State Patrol Trooper Collin Cumaravel. "The driver suffered a medical emergency and left the roadway to the right where he struck a rock wall. He was transported with pretty-severe injuries."
