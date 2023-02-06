Applications are now being accepted for the Upper Valley Scholarship supported by P.E.O. Chapter JF, Leavenworth WA. The purpose of the scholarship is to assist women in need of financial help in returning to higher education at an accredited university, college, or technical school in the State of Washington. This needs-based scholarship must be used for school expenses and will be paid directly to the school. Applications must be received for consideration by April 30, 2023. Scholarship funds will be available by the Fall of 2023 and be sent directly to the school financial department upon confirmation of enrollment. Women applicants must be seeking further higher education at either the undergraduate or graduate level and meet the following criteria:

LEAVENWORTH, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO