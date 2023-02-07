Read full article on original website
Bluekatts to Play Roscoe Thursday, IN Winters
Coleman Bluekatts, in a District 8-2A Tri-Championship with Roscoe and Miles, will be playing Roscoe for the first game of the seeding tournament on Thursday, February 9th. The Bluekatts will be the home team and the game will be at 6:00pm IN Winters. Wear your BLUE and head to Winters THURSDAY, Feb. 9th, to help the Katts stay in the hunt for the 1st place seeding to the playoffs! GO BLUEKATTS!
Powerlifting Results from Thursday's Meet in Comanche
Coach David Story has announced the results from Thursday's Powerlifting meet in Comanche. Congratulations to all! See results below...
Bluecats Block Blizzards
The Coleman Bluecats defeated the visiting Winters Blizzards on Senior Night 46-28 thanks to six well timed blocks and 17 steals. The starting five for the Bluecats consisted of the five Coleman Seniors - David Navarro, Jordan Bell, Ryland Gentry, Hogan Johnson and Braxton Smith. This contest started out heavily in Coleman’s favor as David Navarro scored six of the Bluecats' 10 first quarter points. Not a bad way for the Senior Guard to begin Senior Night.
CASINO NIGHT IN COLEMAN - February 18th
The Coleman County Chamber of Commerce, Agriculture and Tourist Bureau is holding a fundraiser that will turn out to be a LOT of fun!. They are having Casino Night in Coleman at the Bill Franklin Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023 from 7:00pm to 11:00pm. They will have several game options for you to enjoy with prizes valued at $200+. You may purchase your event tickets from any Chamber Director or from the Chamber Office at 218 S. Commercial. If you are interested in being a sponsor please contact Becky Slayton at 325-625-2163 or stop by the Chamber. Follow the Chamber Facebook page and watch for more information - www.facebook.com/colemanchamber. See the list of nine items below for details:
Ribbon Cutting for "Sew Southern Quilts" Held Tuesday
A Ribbon Cutting was held by the Coleman County Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday for Sew Southern Quilts, located at 213 West Pecan in Coleman. Tiffani Roland has opened a store front for the business she has had for several years. Sew Southern Quilts is a sewers' delight! Check out her Facebook page www.facebook.com/tiffstouchstudio to see all the wonderful items she has available, then go into the shop. If you're interested in learning how to quilt, or sew, go by and visit with Tiffani. The first quilt class has already SOLD OUT, so get your name on the list for next months' class! (Photos courtesy of Becky Slayton)
Slayton Says TSTC Diesel Equipment Technology Program is Perfect Fit
(SWEETWATER, Texas) - Nate Slayton’s fascination with engines led him to Texas State Technical College. Slayton, of Coleman, is studying for a certificate of completion in Diesel Equipment Technology with a heavy truck specialization in hopes of working for a major trucking company. “I have always worked on old...
CCEC Youth Tour to D.C. - DEADLINE to APPLY TODAY, February 10th.
Every June, as many as 1,900 high school students from across the country spend a week in the nation's capital as part of the National Rural Electric Cooperative Youth Tour. The students are sponsored by electric cooperatives – cooperatives that are committed to educating America's rural youth about America and the role electric cooperatives play in developing strong rural communities.
Lucy Havens, 99
On Monday, February 6th, Mattie Louise Havens, passed away at the age of 99 in her Dallas home. A "going home" service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 11, 2023 at the Cowboys Campgrounds in Coleman County. She was born in Caro, Texas in Nacogdoches County to parents,...
Hale files for Place 3 on CISD Board of Trustees
JOSH HALE has filed to run for re-election for Place 3 on the Coleman ISD Board of Trustees. Hale has served seven years on the CISD Board of Trustees. Places 1, 2, and 3 are up for election. The deadline to file an application for a place on the ballot is Friday, February 17th. The general election will be held May 6, 2023.
Additional Victims Come Forward, McMillan Re-Arrested
The Coleman Police Department previously reported about the recent arrest of Malcolm Todd McMillan, 54, of Santa Anna, Texas for Financial Abuse of an Elderly Individual. On February 6, 2023, McMillan was re-arrested in Santa Anna by the Santa Anna Police Department and Coleman County Sheriff’s Office after a Motion to Revoke Felony Probation warrant was issued for McMillan.
