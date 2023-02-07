Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant opens new location in UplandKristen WaltersUpland, PA
Interactive Life-Size Dinosaur Experience Coming to Pennsylvania this MonthTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
All About Pennsylvania and The Eagles: 3 Tasty Foods For Game DayMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Super Bowl The Chiefs, QB Mahomes and The Eagles, QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Related
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
5 reasons the Eagles, Jalen Hurts will defeat the Chiefs and win Super Bowl 2023
Jalen Hurts is no Patrick Mahomes. Nick Sirianni is no Andy Reid. Jason Kelce is no Travis Kelce. And there’s a reason the Eagles started the season as 30-1 longshots to win the Super Bowl. Kansas City fans have been comforting themselves with such thoughts. But the sobering fact...
prosportsextra.com
Broncos QB Russell Wilson Caught Scamming People Who Donate To His Foundation; Under Investigation
It seems as if more and more foundations have something sketchy going on. And that’s the case for Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, who recently was called out for his foundation only giving back 24.3 cents to every dollar donated. Yeah, you read that right. But I know for...
Bold Trade Scenario Lands 76ers’ Matisse Thybulle On Warriors
If you even step on the floor in the NBA Finals, you’re a good NBA player. That might sound crazy, but it’s true. Rotations shrink by the time the last round of the playoffs rolls around. Most Finalists roll out 9 or 10 guys that they know will...
Former Philadelphia Eagles cheerleader loses charm in Clinton
An East Tennessee woman and former Philadelphia Eagles cheerleader is asking the community for help to locate a team charm she lost in 2019.
Kaycee Marchetti, girlfriend of Eagles star Fletcher Cox, says it's 'such an honor' to be named top WAG
Kaycee Marchetti, the girlfriend of Philadelphia Eagles star Fletcher Cox, reacted on social media to being named the top WAG on the team.
NBC Philadelphia
Robbie Gould Joins 49ers' Whining About Eagles With Awful Jalen Hurts Take
Another 49ers player has a boneheaded Eagles opinion originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. We should've known it would go this way when they threw a tantrum on the field in the waning moments of the NFC Championship Game, but the San Francisco 49ers just can't stop crying about their loss to the Eagles.
Former Sixers Veteran Danny Green Traded by Grizzlies
Danny Green is on the move once again just months after getting traded to the Grizzlies from the Sixers.
76ers trade Matisse Thybulle for Jalen McDaniels in 3-team deal
The Philadelphia 76ers have traded Matisse Thybulle to the Portland Trail Blazers for Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels, while the Hornets will receive multiple second-round picks and Svi Mykhailiuk.
iheart.com
Nick Wright Says the Chiefs Are Going to 'Kill' the Eagles in Super Bowl 57
Nick Wright: “The Chiefs are going to kill them. I’ll be lighting that Black & Mild mid-fourth quarter. Patrick Mahomes has done everything in his career except one thing— a start to finish great Super Bowl. Let’s check that off the list. Also, the Philadelphia Eagles – ‘OH MY GOD, THIS UNBELIEVABLE DEFENSE!' – Yeah, playing Davis Webb, Daniel Jones, and Andy Dalton. A slightly different person is coming to administer this test. I understand Nick Sirianni can mean mug for the camera, and can be ‘Philly till he dies!’, and all that stuff… Andy Reid— old, quiet, happy, lovable Uncle Andy Reid with two weeks to prepare, and the healthiest the Chiefs have been all year?? GIMME A BREAK! I gave my pick before the year, the Chiefs in a ‘rebuilding year’ win the Super Bowl. All we heard was ‘the Bills added Von Miller!’, ‘the Bengals have all these young players under contract, they can add people!’, ‘the Chargers added Khalil Mack and JC Jackson!’, ‘the Broncos added Russell Wilson!’, ‘the Raiders added Devante Adams!’… The Chiefs get rid of Tyreek Hill, started eight rookies, play rookies more snaps than any team besides the Bears and Texans, who are trying to lose games, and they show up in the Super Bowl, healthy as ever, with their legendary quarterback about to kick a** and take names. I CAN’T WAIT! LET’S GO, MAN!” (Full Segment Above)
Big Blue View
Adoree’ Jackson: Giants gave Julian Love grief over Nick Sirianni comments
It’s safe to say the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles aren’t exactly fans of one another. In the days leading up to Super Bowl LVII, Giants safety Julian Love appeared on the popular NFL network program Good Morning Football, where he didn’t hide his feelings about Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni. Love proclaimed Sirianni was receiving a “free ride” as Philly’s head coach, in essence implying that the team’s success was due to the work of general manager Howie Roseman’s roster construction and not Sirianni and his staff.
Denver Nuggets trade Wilmington's Bones Hyland, reports say
Wilmington resident Nah’Shon “Bizzy Bones” Hyland has been traded by the NBA's Denver Nuggets to the Los Angeles Clippers, according to media reports Thursday afternoon. The 6-foot-2 second-year guard is averaging 12.1 points, 3.0 assists and 2.0 rebounds per game while shooting 37.8 percent on 3-pointers for the Nuggets, whose 38-17 record is the best in Western Conference. But Hyland had not played in Denver's last four games. ...
Eagles GM Howie Roseman defends Jalen Hurts decision, takes subtle jab at Carson Wentz
The Philadelphia Eagles decision to draft Jalen Hurts in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft was met with some serious skepticism at the time. But just three years later, Hurts has made the Eagles look like the smartest team in the league by selecting Hurts and eventually casting Carson Wentz aside. And now that they have made it to the Super Bowl, general manager Howie Roseman isn’t backing away from that decision.
Holly Robinson Peete’s rooting for the Eagles this Super Bowl
Super Bowl Sunday is just days away and we already know who Holly Robinson Peete is cheering for: the Philadelphia Eagles. Not only is the actress from Philadelphia, but her husband is former Eagles quarterback Rodney Peete. “That was very tough being the Eagles’ quarterback’s wife because often you would hear people talking mess and […]
Camden star DJ Wagner becomes 41st player in South Jersey history to score 2,000 points
CAMDEN – DJ Wagner soared into the air, pumped his fist and beamed ear to ear. The Camden High School senior made history Thursday night by scoring his 2,000th career point in a 90-52 triumph over Bishop Eustace, becoming the 41st player in South Jersey history and seventh Panther to achieve the feat,...
Exploring options for Phillies' fifth starter
The Phillies had a bit of shuffling in the middle of their rotation this offseason. Each of Zach Eflin, Noah Syndergaard and Kyle Gibson went elsewhere in free agency. Philadelphia partially backfilled the starting staff by bringing Taijuan Walker aboard, but they focused the rest of their offseason attention on installing Trea Turner atop the lineup and stockpiling bullpen help.
Comments / 0