Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
iheart.com

Nick Wright Says the Chiefs Are Going to 'Kill' the Eagles in Super Bowl 57

Nick Wright: “The Chiefs are going to kill them. I’ll be lighting that Black & Mild mid-fourth quarter. Patrick Mahomes has done everything in his career except one thing— a start to finish great Super Bowl. Let’s check that off the list. Also, the Philadelphia Eagles – ‘OH MY GOD, THIS UNBELIEVABLE DEFENSE!' – Yeah, playing Davis Webb, Daniel Jones, and Andy Dalton. A slightly different person is coming to administer this test. I understand Nick Sirianni can mean mug for the camera, and can be ‘Philly till he dies!’, and all that stuff… Andy Reid— old, quiet, happy, lovable Uncle Andy Reid with two weeks to prepare, and the healthiest the Chiefs have been all year?? GIMME A BREAK! I gave my pick before the year, the Chiefs in a ‘rebuilding year’ win the Super Bowl. All we heard was ‘the Bills added Von Miller!’, ‘the Bengals have all these young players under contract, they can add people!’, ‘the Chargers added Khalil Mack and JC Jackson!’, ‘the Broncos added Russell Wilson!’, ‘the Raiders added Devante Adams!’… The Chiefs get rid of Tyreek Hill, started eight rookies, play rookies more snaps than any team besides the Bears and Texans, who are trying to lose games, and they show up in the Super Bowl, healthy as ever, with their legendary quarterback about to kick a** and take names. I CAN’T WAIT! LET’S GO, MAN!” (Full Segment Above)
Big Blue View

Adoree’ Jackson: Giants gave Julian Love grief over Nick Sirianni comments

It’s safe to say the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles aren’t exactly fans of one another. In the days leading up to Super Bowl LVII, Giants safety Julian Love appeared on the popular NFL network program Good Morning Football, where he didn’t hide his feelings about Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni. Love proclaimed Sirianni was receiving a “free ride” as Philly’s head coach, in essence implying that the team’s success was due to the work of general manager Howie Roseman’s roster construction and not Sirianni and his staff.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Delaware Online | The News Journal

Denver Nuggets trade Wilmington's Bones Hyland, reports say

Wilmington resident Nah’Shon “Bizzy Bones” Hyland has been traded by the NBA's Denver Nuggets to the Los Angeles Clippers, according to media reports Thursday afternoon. The 6-foot-2 second-year guard is averaging 12.1 points, 3.0 assists and 2.0 rebounds per game while shooting 37.8 percent on 3-pointers for the Nuggets, whose 38-17 record is the best in Western Conference. But Hyland had not played in Denver's last four games. ...
WILMINGTON, DE
ClutchPoints

Eagles GM Howie Roseman defends Jalen Hurts decision, takes subtle jab at Carson Wentz

The Philadelphia Eagles decision to draft Jalen Hurts in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft was met with some serious skepticism at the time. But just three years later, Hurts has made the Eagles look like the smartest team in the league by selecting Hurts and eventually casting Carson Wentz aside. And now that they have made it to the Super Bowl, general manager Howie Roseman isn’t backing away from that decision.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KTLA

Holly Robinson Peete’s rooting for the Eagles this Super Bowl

Super Bowl Sunday is just days away and we already know who Holly Robinson Peete is cheering for: the Philadelphia Eagles. Not only is the actress from Philadelphia, but her husband is former Eagles quarterback Rodney Peete. “That was very tough being the Eagles’ quarterback’s wife because often you would hear people talking mess and […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB Trade Rumors

Exploring options for Phillies' fifth starter

The Phillies had a bit of shuffling in the middle of their rotation this offseason. Each of Zach Eflin, Noah Syndergaard and Kyle Gibson went elsewhere in free agency. Philadelphia partially backfilled the starting staff by bringing Taijuan Walker aboard, but they focused the rest of their offseason attention on installing Trea Turner atop the lineup and stockpiling bullpen help.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

