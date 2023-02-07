ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Help me change the world’: Kodi Lee earns his ticket to ‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’ finale thanks to superfans

By Marcus James Dixon
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aTxOo_0keibisg00

One of the most popular “ America’s Got Talent ” winners of all time, Kodi Lee , now has a chance of taking home a second trophy, and it’s all thanks to the superfans . Monday night on “ America’s Got Talent: All-Stars ,” the singing superstar (who was born blind and autistic), took the stage and belted out the song “Biblical.” After his performance, he got a chance to speak directly to the superfans and he told them, “Help me change the world.” Well, that’s exactly what they did.

Kodi earned the most votes from the superfans, so he immediately advanced to the finale. The runner-up was spoken word artist Brandon Leake , while the third place vote-getter was comedian Josh Blue — both were eliminated. The other contestants who competed this week were singer Daneliya Tuleshova , magician Eric Chien , chorale group Voices of Hope Children’s Choir , dog act Lukas & Falco , sword swallower Brett Loudermilk , rapper Flau’Jae and novelty comedian Sethward .

Kodi originally competed on Season 14 of the American version of Simon Cowell ‘s “Got Talent” franchise. His song list that year included “A Song For You,” “Bridge over Troubled Water,” “You Are the Reason” and “Lost Without You.” He’s one of just four “AGT” winners to return for “All-Stars,” but the other three were eliminated in the preliminary rounds: ventriloquist Terry Fator , magician Dustin Tavella and now Brandon Leake.

Here is what the “AGT” judges had to say about Kodi’s latest performance of “Biblical”:

Howie Mandel : “You know what? There’s no other word to describe what you do than amazing. You are truly amazing. You’re truly an all-star. And you, I think, just got this entire audience. I think you got the superfans. And you got everybody at home to feel you.”

Heidi Klum : “I feel you, too, Kodi Lee. Actually, I feel like my heart doubles in size when I hear you sing. You truly are an all-star, and I feel like ‘AGT’ is what it is because of people like you.”

Simon Cowell : “I totally agree with Heidi. It is the people we’ve met along the way that have made this show so special. And Kodi, you’re one of these artists who are always going to be amazing. There will never come a year where you go, ‘Kodi’s not good anymore.’ Cause you’re always gonna be amazing. You’re always gonna be better. Your performances are always gonna be mesmerizing. And really, honestly, you define what an all-star is.”

Joining Kodi in the “All-Stars” finale are the following 10 acts: hand balancers Bello Sisters , aerialist Aidan Bryant , saxophonist Avery Dixon , aerialists Power Duo and child ventriloquist Ana-Maria Margean (all via the superfan voters), light-up dance group Light Balance Kids (via Howie’s Golden Buzzer), chorale group Detroit Youth Choir (via Terry’s Golden Buzzer), comedian Mike E. Winfield (via Simon’s Golden Buzzer), child magician Aidan McCann (via Heidi’s Golden Buzzer) and singer Tom Ball (via the group Golden Buzzer).

