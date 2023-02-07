Read full article on original website
Tewksbury teachers hold meeting after HS coach retaliated for voicing hazing concerns
Coach Molloy voiced concerns to school administrators about the potential hazing “tradition” among the hockey team where players received team mohawks. He specifically asked for confidentiality in his email, according to school officials.
Massachusetts teachers' union begs for cash after being forced to handover $300K for illegal strike
The Woburn affiliate of the National Education Association was forced to pay hundreds of thousands in bills after illegally striking in Massachusets.
Tewksbury teacher claims retaliation from School Committee member after hazing complaint
A teacher in Tewksbury claims the the town’s School Committee vice chairman retaliated against him after he submitted a complaint about potential hazing on the Tewksbury Memorial High School hockey team. The Tewksbury Teachers Association said in a press release Wednesday it plans to demonstrate at the School Committee’s...
Harvard Crimson
More Than 100 Call for Harvard Kennedy School Dean to Resign After Decision to Oust Joan Donovan
More than 100 are demanding Harvard Kennedy School Dean Douglas W. Elmendorf's resignation after The Crimson reported he is forcing out online misinformation expert Joan M. Donovan from the Shorenstein Center. By Zadoc I. N. Gee. More than 100 people signed a petition calling on Harvard Kennedy School Dean Douglas...
thelocalne.ws
Planning board member’s comment called ‘rude’ and ‘out of line’
IPSWICH — A planning board member found herself in disfavor with fellow board members when she told the public to “do your own research, because you won’t get it here.”. “Helen, that was extremely rude,” chair Toni Mooradd told Helen Weatherall, who made the remark. “That...
DVM 360
PetMedic Urgent Care Vet Clinic plans to open 2 new Massachusetts locations
These are 2 of 8 PetMedic locations anticipated to open this year. PetMedic Urgent Care Vet Clinic plans to open its doors in Burlington and Peabody, Massachusetts in April 2023. This will create more access to urgent veterinary care on Boston’s North Shore. "I have been a clinician in...
Report: St. Vincent Hospital failed to fully disclose patient prices
WORCESTER — St. Vincent Hospital failed to fully meet federal regulations that require hospitals to accurately and publicly disclose what they charge patients for medical services, according to a report by the nonprofit Patient Rights Advocate. Two other Tenet Healthcare hospitals in Massachusetts also failed in this area, according to the report: MetroWest Medical...
nhbr.com
Proposed 95-acre multi-use development in Concord may grow even larger
The development team behind a plan to construct some 650 housing units on 95 acres in Concord has grown by one partner and taken an option to purchase 40 more acres of abutting property. The proposed Monitor Way development – near the Concord Monitor building on land owned by Newspapers...
WCVB
Longtime Wachusett owner battling rare, degenerative neurological disease
PRINCETON, Mass. — It's called progressive supranuclear palsy or PSP for short. It's a condition that is often misdiagnosed and confused for CTE, Alzheimer's or ALS. The disease has changed one man's life but not the passion for what he loves. David Crowley has been around the sport of...
bostonrealestatetimes.com
North Shore Medical Center Expands as it Renews its Lease in Centennial Park
Peabody, MA – Combined Properties, Inc. is pleased to announce that North Shore Medical Center, has renewed their 16,600 SF lease at Two Corporation Way in Centennial Park, Peabody, and additionally expanded in 2nd floor contiguous space above them at 10,634 SF, bringing their total new square footage to 27,234 SF.
NECN
Boston Nonprofit Helps Homeowners of All Incomes With Their Renovation Dreams
Cabinets, doors, stoves and vanities. They are just a few of the ever-changing selection of products you can find at the Boston Building Resources Reuse Center. The organization, located in Roxbury, has been there since the 1970s when the co-op started, and then shortly after that, the Reuse Center began as a project of the co-op.
nbcboston.com
Claims of Auditory Hallucinations Raise New Questions in Duxbury Murder Case
Prosecutors say that Lindsay Clancy never mentioned ever hearing voices, until just days ago when she called her husband from her hospital room. "She killed the kids because she heard a voice and had, quote, 'a moment of psychosis,'" Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Sprague of Plymouth County said of the phone call at Clancy's arraignment.
2 Massachusetts Schools Top The List For “Best In The World”!
How's this for impressive, Berkshire County? Out of over 2,000 schools from 95 countries, the state of Massachusetts captured the TOP TWO SPOTS for the best universities IN THE WORLD!. And even more impressive is this statistic: 13 Massachusetts schools in total made the list. What list am I referring...
‘A very gentle soul’: Head of St. John’s Prep in Danvers identifies student found dead in Andover
The 12-year-old boy who was found shot to death alongside his parents inside a home in Andover early Thursday morning was a beloved student at St. John’s Prep in Danvers, the school’s headmaster said.
Duxbury case: 5 things we learned from Lindsay Clancy’s arraignment
Clancy reportedly told her husband she heard a voice telling her to kill her kids and herself, according to prosecutors. After leaving home to run an errand and pick up dinner on Jan. 24, Patrick Clancy returned to deafening silence. In the brief time that he was gone, prosecutors say...
Flags in Massachusetts at half-staff in honor of Dracut Navy Petty Officer Matthew Capeless
The United States of America flag and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts flag are half-staff on Thursday in honor of United States Navy Petty Officer Matthew Capeless of Dracut.
thelocalne.ws
Letter: Ipswich would look like Beverly or Salem
Regarding your letter about the MBTA housing and the appearance of Ipswich: I have no idea how you think that constructing more buildings downtown will improve the appearance of Ipswich. It will look like downtown Beverly or Bridge Street in Salem. On top of that, where do you think the...
Mass. State Lottery winner: $100,000 prize sold at Mobil gas station
A $100,000 scratch ticket was sold from a Mobil gas station, and was one of three $100,000 lottery prizes won or claimed in the Massachusetts State Lottery games on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The winning $100,000 scratch ticket sold from Ted’s Stateline Mobil was for the “$15,000,000 Money Maker” game, and...
thelocalne.ws
Obituary: Carole M. Marvin
Carole M. Marvin, 89, of Clipper Way in Newburyport and formerly of Belle Street in Ipswich died on Thursday, February 2, 2023, in her home. For 60 years, she was the wife of the late Stephen G. Marvin. Carole was born in Ipswich on July 23, 1933, one of the...
WMUR.com
2 more Bed, Bath and Beyond stores in New Hampshire to close
AMHERST, N.H. — Two more Bed, Bath and Beyond stores in New Hampshire will be closing. The locations on Plaistow Road in Plaistow and Route 101A in Amherst are on the store’s list of stores set to close. In January, the store in Keene was slated to close.
