thelocalne.ws

Planning board member’s comment called ‘rude’ and ‘out of line’

IPSWICH — A planning board member found herself in disfavor with fellow board members when she told the public to “do your own research, because you won’t get it here.”. “Helen, that was extremely rude,” chair Toni Mooradd told Helen Weatherall, who made the remark. “That...
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Report: St. Vincent Hospital failed to fully disclose patient prices

WORCESTER — St. Vincent Hospital failed to fully meet federal regulations that require hospitals to accurately and publicly disclose what they charge patients for medical services, according to a report by the nonprofit Patient Rights Advocate.  Two other Tenet Healthcare hospitals in Massachusetts also failed in this area, according to the report: MetroWest Medical...
WORCESTER, MA
nhbr.com

Proposed 95-acre multi-use development in Concord may grow even larger

The development team behind a plan to construct some 650 housing units on 95 acres in Concord has grown by one partner and taken an option to purchase 40 more acres of abutting property. The proposed Monitor Way development – near the Concord Monitor building on land owned by Newspapers...
CONCORD, NH
bostonrealestatetimes.com

North Shore Medical Center Expands as it Renews its Lease in Centennial Park

Peabody, MA – Combined Properties, Inc. is pleased to announce that North Shore Medical Center, has renewed their 16,600 SF lease at Two Corporation Way in Centennial Park, Peabody, and additionally expanded in 2nd floor contiguous space above them at 10,634 SF, bringing their total new square footage to 27,234 SF.
PEABODY, MA
NECN

Boston Nonprofit Helps Homeowners of All Incomes With Their Renovation Dreams

Cabinets, doors, stoves and vanities. They are just a few of the ever-changing selection of products you can find at the Boston Building Resources Reuse Center. The organization, located in Roxbury, has been there since the 1970s when the co-op started, and then shortly after that, the Reuse Center began as a project of the co-op.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Claims of Auditory Hallucinations Raise New Questions in Duxbury Murder Case

Prosecutors say that Lindsay Clancy never mentioned ever hearing voices, until just days ago when she called her husband from her hospital room. "She killed the kids because she heard a voice and had, quote, 'a moment of psychosis,'" Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Sprague of Plymouth County said of the phone call at Clancy's arraignment.
DUXBURY, MA
thelocalne.ws

Letter: Ipswich would look like Beverly or Salem

Regarding your letter about the MBTA housing and the appearance of Ipswich: I have no idea how you think that constructing more buildings downtown will improve the appearance of Ipswich. It will look like downtown Beverly or Bridge Street in Salem. On top of that, where do you think the...
IPSWICH, MA
thelocalne.ws

Obituary: Carole M. Marvin

Carole M. Marvin, 89, of Clipper Way in Newburyport and formerly of Belle Street in Ipswich died on Thursday, February 2, 2023, in her home. For 60 years, she was the wife of the late Stephen G. Marvin. Carole was born in Ipswich on July 23, 1933, one of the...
IPSWICH, MA
WMUR.com

2 more Bed, Bath and Beyond stores in New Hampshire to close

AMHERST, N.H. — Two more Bed, Bath and Beyond stores in New Hampshire will be closing. The locations on Plaistow Road in Plaistow and Route 101A in Amherst are on the store’s list of stores set to close. In January, the store in Keene was slated to close.
AMHERST, NH

