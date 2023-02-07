ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OKC Zoo nominated for two USA Today's 10Best awards

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden has been nominated for USA Today's 10Best 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards in two categories, Best Zoo and Best Zoo Exhibit. “It’s an incredible honor to be nominated for this year’s 10Best awards,” said Dwight Lawson, OKC Zoo’s executive...
Pet Pal Of The Week: Meet Goldie

This week, the OKC Animal Welfare introduced us to Goldie. If you want to see what animals are up for adoption or fostering, you can visit the OKC Animal Welfare at 2811 SE 29th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73129. Their number is 405-297-3100, or visit them online at okc.gov/animal-welfare. For...
Take it Off Tuesday: Heart Health and Fitness Tips

February is slated as American Heart Month, so it's a great time to assess your heart health. Registered Dietician with the Oklahoma City County Health Department, Starla Robinson, joined us to talk about ways to protect your heart and how to know if you're at risk. Plus, Jason Leach with...
PHOTOS: Behind the scenes of Cirque du Soleil at the Paycom Center

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — You have a chance this weekend to watch Cirque du Soleil right here in Oklahoma City!. It's the first time their Corteo show has been in the state. The family-friendly performance features tumblers, clowns, and acrobats. FOX 25 was there for rehearsals with Rumble the...
What's Going On Mid-Week in the Metro and Beyond

There's a new dog park in the metro people are buzzing about and if you check it out today you could win some fabulous prizes. Plus, an art event going on this week that you'll want to check out. It's just a few of the things going on in the metro and beyond.
Cirque du Soleil is coming to the Paycom Center

Cirque du Soleil stopped by Good Day OK to talk about their new show coming to the Paycom Center. Cirque du Soleil's "Corteo" happens from February 9 through 12 at the Paycom Center. Tickets are available now at www.paycomcenter.com.
Shining a Light on Langston University

Langston University is Oklahoma's only HBCU. In honor of Black History Month Emily Patterson-Harris the Dean of the School of Education and Behavioral Sciences joined us to speak about Langston. Langston University is located at 701 Sammy Davis Junior Drive, Langston Oklahoma. You can call them at 877-466-2231 to find...
Oklahoma Challenge Dance Competition

The Oklahoma Challenge Ballroom Dance Competition is this weekend February 10th and 11th at the downtown Sheraton hotel ballroom. Tickets are available at the door or call 405-623-6530. You can also email dancdiva@cox.net for more information. Don't know how to dance, no problem! You can take dance lessons at Dance...
Stillwater Fire Department recognizes officers for life saving actions

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Stillwater Fire Department Chief Essary and Assistant Chief Halcomb presented some officers with awards for their actions on calls. Tuesday, Lt. Millermon, Sgt. Gripe, Officer Rudluff, Officer Noles, Officer Gee, and Officer Meridith were recognized for work done on Dec. 13, and Assistant Chief Jordan and Officer Droescher were recognized for work done on Dec. 21.
PHOTOS: Scenes from a rainy February day in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Monday was a tremendous day with highs near 70 degrees across the Oklahoma City metro. Tuesday? Well, Tuesday hasn't been anywhere as good as temperatures plummeted from Monday along with a steady dose of rain. The rainy weather didn't stop FOX 25 photographer Nii-Mensah Nettey...
Get in great shape at Workout Junkies

Malcolm Tubbs stopped by Workout Junkies to learn how you can get in great shape with different programs. Workout Junkies is located at 7740 Northwest 79th Place, Suite 101 in Oklahoma City. For more information, call (405) 543-0957 or visit workoutjunkiespt.com.
Oklahoma bill increasing penalties for firearm thefts moves forward

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma lawmaker wants gun thieves to face a tougher punishment. Luckily for Senator Darrell Weaver of District 24 in Moore, his bill aiming to increase the penalties for firearm thefts in Oklahoma was approved by the Senate Public Safety Committee on Thursday. Senate Bill...
Yukon Public Schools ranks in Top 6A for starting salary pay in Oklahoma

YUKON, Okla. (KOKH) — Yukon Public Schools (YPS) announced they are the Top 6A starting salary pay in Oklahoma, with a salary of $42,525. In addition, YPS also ranks in the Top 5 overall districts in Oklahoma for starting salary. "Our team has worked tirelessly to continually budget for...
OSCO says they rescued two children from a 'deplorable' home

Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma County sheriff's deputies say they rescued two children from a 'deplorable' home filled with trash and human and animal feces. Deputies tell us it is some of the worst living conditions they have seen. Deputies say they were serving an eviction notice at...
Edmond police identify the so-called 'Wet Bandit' suspect

EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Edmond police say they have caught a suspect they're calling the Wet Bandit. That's after a neighborhood woke up to a scene straight out of Home Alone. According to police, they've had more than 30 reports in the last month of someone turning on outdoor...
