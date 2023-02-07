Read full article on original website
Efforts underway to revitalize former Spartanburg Co. mill community
Efforts are underway to revitalize a former Spartanburg County mill and historic iron bridge.
Spartanburg County asking for public input on affordability of housing
The affordability of housing in Spartanburg County is up for discussion and county leaders want to hear from you.
FOX Carolina
Nicholtown, and other Greenville neighborhoods on list for $36 million of infrastructure improvements
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greenville recently completed phase one of a series of neighborhood improvement projects. It’s all thanks to a neighborhood infrastructure bond. Some areas might expect minor improvements, others could be getting a big facelift. This is a $36 million investment spread across...
Anderson Co. works to remove dilapidated houses
Anderson County has completed Phase I of the demolition of "dilapidated" homes.
FOX Carolina
Upstate school districts block app used for cheating
Upstate school districts block app used for cheating
FOX Carolina
Pacolet town council officially appoints new police chief
PACOLET, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Months after turmoil within the Pacolet Police Department, the town announced they have officially appointed a new police chief. In a unanimous vote on Feb. 2, town council approved Joseph Hawes as the new chief of police. Hawes has more than 20 years of law enforcement service experience in South Carolina, previously serving as a patrol officer, property crime detective, violent crime detective and special team commander.
wspa.com
Fire at Duke Energy Plant in Rutherford Co.
Fire at Duke Energy Plant in Rutherford Co.
greenvillejournal.com
Greenville County Council Notes: GE gets deal to move ahead with $50M Greenville facility
Here’s a recap of Greenville County Council’s Feb. 7 meeting:. Approved: Agreement for new facility with GE Appliances. Council unanimously approved third and final reading of an ordinance authorizing a fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreement between the county and GE Appliances for a new distribution facility in Greenville County. The agreement...
blufftontoday.com
Free speech at heart of lawsuit against Spartanburg County over Confederate flag
Sons of Confederate Veterans Camp 68 is challenging Spartanburg County's land use and zoning laws. The lawsuit cites free speech in the group's efforts to fly a Confederate flag. Spartanburg County defends its land use and zoning laws, citing the flagpole and not the flag is at issue. Freedom of...
FOX Carolina
Popular Charleston restaurant to open Greenville, Asheville locations
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Taco Boy, a Charleston-based restaurant chain, announced plans to expand and open two more restaurants the Upstate and North Carolina. The chain announced the new locations in a Facebook post on Wednesday. Taco Boy Greenville will be located at 1813 Laurens Road and is set...
FOX Carolina
Downtown Spartanburg restaurant closing
Downtown Spartanburg restaurant closing

Wild Wing Cafe's Morgan Square location has shut its doors. The reason for the closing is unknown at this time.
FOX Carolina
City council votes to raise police wages in Fountain Inn
FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Fountain Inn city council unanimously voted to approve raising police officer salaries at a special called city council meeting on Monday. City officials say the proposal is the first step in recruiting and retaining the “best talent” available to serve the city of...
FOX Carolina
Crews responding to fire at Duke Energy plant in NC
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews with Rutherford County Fire Department are responding to a fire at a Duke Energy plant. The department said a fuel line in building five broke around 6:40 a.m. and started a fire a Duke Energy’s Rogers Energy Complex Thursday morning. As of...
FOX Carolina
Upstate organization rebranding to remind survivors of light at end of the tunnel
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After more than 20 years, Foothills Alliance is changing their name in hopes to give the community a clearer vision of their mission. The organization, who focuses on those dealing sexual assault, child abuse and domestic violence trauma, said the rebranding is in response to the community mistaking it for another business.
FOX Carolina
Getting Answers: Brushy Creek Road
Getting Answers: Brushy Creek Road
FOX Carolina
Mauldin Stabbing Search
Mauldin Stabbing Search
FOX Carolina
Greenville County stabbing investigation
Greenville County stabbing investigation
WYFF4.com
Taco Boy to open restaurants in Greenville, Asheville
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A Charleston-area restaurant chain is set to open two new locations in the Carolinas. Taco Boy has they will open restaurants in Greenville, South Carolina, and another in Asheville, North Carolina. The restaurant announced on Facebook that Taco Boy Biltmore Park is set to open this...
greenvillejournal.com
Simpsonville City Park to close ahead of municipal complex construction, park redesign
Heading out to a park in Simpsonville? You may want to adjust your plans. Simpsonville City Park will close to the public on Feb. 20 as the city prepares to begin construction on its municipal complex and park redesign. The closure will last until the park redesign project construction is...
WLOS.com
Micro-housing in the mountains: Two developments in the works for downtown Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A developer plans to bring two micro-housing projects to downtown Asheville. The developments are at 217 Hilliard Avenue and 46 Aston Street. “We’re excited because we think it meets some of the goals for the city, which include affordable housing, as well as sustainability,” said David Moritz.
