ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Carolina

Upstate school districts block app used for cheating

The Sea Turtle Care Center at the South Carolina Aquarium in Charleston rehabbed a mix of young Kemp’s ridley and green sea turtles. Big Dave Eats stopped by Double Dogs in Greenville. Midday Eats: Double Dogs. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Big Dave Eats stopped by Double Dogs in...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Pacolet town council officially appoints new police chief

PACOLET, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Months after turmoil within the Pacolet Police Department, the town announced they have officially appointed a new police chief. In a unanimous vote on Feb. 2, town council approved Joseph Hawes as the new chief of police. Hawes has more than 20 years of law enforcement service experience in South Carolina, previously serving as a patrol officer, property crime detective, violent crime detective and special team commander.
PACOLET, SC
wspa.com

Fire at Duke Energy Plant in Rutherford Co.

Fire at Duke Energy Plant in Rutherford Co. Fire at Duke Energy Plant in Rutherford Co. Fire at Duke Energy Plant in Rutherford Co. Davis is among state's scoring leaders at 19.8 ppg. Anthony Frate moving from Hillcrest to Wren as head …. Frate returns to school where he was...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Popular Charleston restaurant to open Greenville, Asheville locations

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Taco Boy, a Charleston-based restaurant chain, announced plans to expand and open two more restaurants the Upstate and North Carolina. The chain announced the new locations in a Facebook post on Wednesday. Taco Boy Greenville will be located at 1813 Laurens Road and is set...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Downtown Spartanburg restaurant closing

Wild Wing Cafe's Morgan Square location has shut its doors. The reason for the closing is unknown at this time. The Sea Turtle Care Center at the South Carolina Aquarium in Charleston rehabbed a mix of young Kemp’s ridley and green sea turtles. Midday Eats: Super Bowl items at...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

City council votes to raise police wages in Fountain Inn

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Fountain Inn city council unanimously voted to approve raising police officer salaries at a special called city council meeting on Monday. City officials say the proposal is the first step in recruiting and retaining the “best talent” available to serve the city of...
FOUNTAIN INN, SC
FOX Carolina

Crews responding to fire at Duke Energy plant in NC

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews with Rutherford County Fire Department are responding to a fire at a Duke Energy plant. The department said a fuel line in building five broke around 6:40 a.m. and started a fire a Duke Energy’s Rogers Energy Complex Thursday morning. As of...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Upstate organization rebranding to remind survivors of light at end of the tunnel

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After more than 20 years, Foothills Alliance is changing their name in hopes to give the community a clearer vision of their mission. The organization, who focuses on those dealing sexual assault, child abuse and domestic violence trauma, said the rebranding is in response to the community mistaking it for another business.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Getting Answers: Brushy Creek Road

Greenville Police say one person was hurt after an armed robbery at Haywood Mall. Only on Fox, our Arthur Mondale goes in-depth exclusively with a national security strategist. Former Best Friend Testifies. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. The trial of Alex Murdaugh continues we heard from his former best friend...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Mauldin Stabbing Search

We're getting to the bottom of a pothole problem along a busy Anderson County road. A Cherokee County man has plead guilty to charges of criminal sexual misconduct with multiple minors. New police chief in Pacolet sworn in on Thursday. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The town of Pacolet finally...
MAULDIN, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville County stabbing investigation

A newly formed board is starting to give out its first round of opioid recovery awards. The board, made up of nine members from across South Carolina is in charge of hundreds of millions of dollars that the state is receiving from opioid related settlements. |. South Carolina house bill...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Taco Boy to open restaurants in Greenville, Asheville

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A Charleston-area restaurant chain is set to open two new locations in the Carolinas. Taco Boy has they will open restaurants in Greenville, South Carolina, and another in Asheville, North Carolina. The restaurant announced on Facebook that Taco Boy Biltmore Park is set to open this...
GREENVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy