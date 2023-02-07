Read full article on original website
Creston's Morrison talks commitment to Iowa Central
(Creston) -- Creston senior Ty Morrison has been around football his entire life. The son of Creston head football coach Brian Morrison will continue to be a part of his life for the next two years thanks to his commitment to Iowa Central. "I'm very excited," Morrison said about his...
Lewis Central's defense flusters Glenwood, avenges prior loss
(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central girls basketball followed its game plan to perfection on Tuesday night to avenge an earlier defeat. Forty-nine days after an overtime loss at the hands of Glenwood (12-8), the 4A No. 10 Titans (14-4) got even with a 49-34 win for their eighth victory in the last nine games.
Lumbard carrying Diagonal girls into postseason on 5-game streak, ready for matchup with Lenox
(Diagonal) -- Diagonal girls basketball rides a five-game win streak into the postseason behind the stellar post play of senior Taylor Lumbard. Lumbard has crashed the boards and been a scoring threat for the Maroonettes (14-7) in their wins over Melcher-Dallas, Orient-Macksburg, Lamoni, East Union and Hamburg. "We're very motivated,"...
Men's College Basketball (2/9): Victories for Northwest Missouri State, Kansas City
(KMAland) -- Kansas City and Northwest Missouri State both grabbed wins in men's regional college basketball action. Iowa (15-9, 7-6): A slow start doomed Iowa in an 87-73 loss to No. 1 Purdue (23-2, 12-2). Kris Murray led the Hawkeyes with 24 points while Filip Rebraca added 17 points. Patrick McCaffery came off the bench for nine points and five steals, and Tony Perkins accounted for eight points.
College Baseball Scoreboard (2/9): Northwest Missouri State falls
(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State lost in regional college baseball on Thursday. Check out the scoreboard below. Northwestern Oklahoma State 11 Northwest Missouri State 4.
Alesa E. McDowell, 45, of Creston, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life FuneralName:Alesa E. (Conyac) McDowellPronunciation: Age:45From:…
Mary Nichols Olsen, 89, formerly of Atlantic, Iowa
Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, February 25, 2023 (Prior to Service) Visitation Start:9:30 a.m. Visitation End:11:00 a.m. (Service) Memorials:. Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA. Cemetery:Burial will be in the Atlantic Cemetery. Notes:. Mary Nichols Olsen, 89, formerly of Atlantic, Iowa, died Wednesday, February 8,...
Lois Wagoner, 76, Clarinda, Iowa
Location: St. John Lutheran Church, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, February 12, 2023. Visitation Start: 2:00 p.m. Visitation End: 4:00 p.m. Memorials: Lois Wagoner Scholarship Fund or Spastic Parapalegia Foundation. Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Cemetery: Clarinda...
Wayne Bailey, 85, of Red Oak, Iowa
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa with fellowship to follow at the Red Oak Elks Lodge. Memorials: Suggested to the First Christian Church or the Montgomery County Memorial Court Of Honor. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery:. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Judy Alff, 73, of Anita, Iowa
Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, February 9, 2023. Visitation Start:4:30 p.m. Cemetery:A private family graveside service will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery in Anita. Notes:. Judy Alff, 73, of Anita, Iowa, died Monday, February 6, 2023. at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic. Roland...
Robert “Bob” Figgins, 75, of Brayton, formerly of Atlantic
Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Visitation Start:5:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Exira Lutheran Church. Burial will be held at a later date in the Atlantic Cemetery. Notes:. Robert “Bob” Figgins, 75, of Brayton, formerly of Atlantic, died Monday, February 6, 2023, at Jennie Edmundson Hospital in...
Nodaway County accident injures 2
(Maryville) -- Two people were hurt in an two-vehicle accident near Maryville Saturday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on U.S. Highway 71 just over five miles south of Maryville shortly after 6:25 a.m. Authorities say a 2012 Jeep Wrangler, driven by 20-year-old Sage Scanlan of Bolckow, was traveling northbound when it struck the rear of a northbound 2003 Chevrolet Blazer, driven by 72-year-old Galen Gregory of Guilford. The patrol says the Blazer then traveled off the east side of the roadway and struck an embankment before overturning and striking a sign. Authorities says the Blazer came to rest on its wheels off of the east side of the road facing south, while the Wrangler came to a controlled stop on the shoulder.
Terry Beck, 68, of Sharpsburg, Iowa
Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa. Notes:Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com.
Clarinda Council awards bid for recreation trail expansion project
(Clarinda) – Clarinda city officials have awarded a bid for the expansion of a recreational trail in the community. By a 4-1 vote Wednesday, the Clarinda City Council awarded a bid to Bluffs Paving & Utility of Crescent for an expansion of the city’s recreation trail from 6th Street to 11th Street, running parallel to East Washington Street. City Manager Gary McClarnon says Bluffs Paving & Utility was the low bidder on the project, coming in at $225,249.
Iowa’s ‘Kids Baking Championship’ Contestant Was Sent Home This Week
It's always exciting when a talented Iowan is featured on a big competition show, especially when that Iowan is just a kid!. Back in December, season 11 of the show 'Kids Baking Championship' premiered on the Food Network. Since then, folks from all over Iowa have been rooting for 13-year-old Nash Roe, an 8th-grader from Clive. Nash started his own baking business back in 2020 called Nash's Confections, which helped him land a spot on the show.
People Are Going Crazy Over The Handmade Kolaches At This Small Iowa Cafe
Have you ever had a Kolache? These small Czech pastries have built a cult following around Iowa, thanks to their delicious components – a light, glazed yeast dough topped or filled with an assortment of jams or custards. You can usually find no shortage of them on sale in Cedar Rapids’ Czech Village – but to find the best Kolaches in Iowa, you’ll want to head to the small town of Urbandale, on the outskirts of Des Moines and about two hours from Cedar Rapids. That’s where you’ll find Coaches Kolaches, a tiny cafe that takes the classic dessert and gives it an over-the-top modern twist. Made fresh daily, this cafe is always experimenting with new flavors of Kolache that not only pay tribute to the original but fuses it with a distinctly American sensibility that has the locals coming back time and time again.
Stuck in the store: The national issue that led to an Iowa grandmother's unexpected lock-in
LAMONI, Iowa — Carol Hyden has lived in Lamoni for most of her life. She does a lot of her shopping at the Dollar General in town, but a recent routine trip turned into one she'll never forget, where she ended up stuck in the store. "It was an...
Julia May Gay, 85, Grant City, MO
Visitation Day and Date: Monday, February 13, 2023. Visitation Start: 1:00 p.m.
Slushy snow to hit parts of Iowa by Thursday morning
DES MOINES, Iowa — A strong low-pressure system with a ton of moisture is sitting around New Mexico today. This storm system will slowly move northeast and hit parts of Iowa on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. The track and timing is continuing to change. Right now, it looks like southern Iowa will get wet […]
