Rangers’ Filip Chytil dilemma just got worse
Well, the Small Market Sabres did no favors for the Metropolis Rangers by signing Dylan Cozens to a seven-year extension worth an AAV of $7.1 million per midway through the 21-year-old center’s third season. Cozens, the seventh overall selection of the 2019 draft, has scored 17 goals while having a breakout season for a Sabres organization that seems to be coalescing after 11 straight seasons out of the playoffs. Hmm. Filip Chytil has scored 18 goals while having a breakout season for the Rangers, having recorded six in the four games that the Kid Line had been reunited entering Wednesday’s match at the...
Rangers News & Rumors: Panarin, Fox, Shesterkin, Jones & More
Artemi Panarin , Adam Fox and Igor Shesterkin represented the New York Rangers at the 2023 NHL All-Star Game in Sunrise, Florida, on Feb. 3 and 4. Zac Jones participated in the American Hockey League (AHL) All-Star Game on Monday, Feb. 6. Will Cuylle was called up for the first time in his career and more.
Q&A: Forsling talks vacation, second-half push and more!
SUNRISE, Fla. - Gustav Forsling just keeps getting better. From waiver-wire pickup to top-pairing defenseman, the 26-year-old has been very effective at both ends of the ice this season for the Panthers, producing 30 points (seven goals, 23 assists), 69 blocks and 31 takeaways while averaging a career-high 23:45 of ice time per tilt.
Final Buzzer: Be-Deviled
NEWARK, NJ -- Through the three times the Devils and Kraken have met, the home team has always come out with the victory. Unfortunately, that was the case again, tonight. In five-on-five play, the Kraken controlled the flow of the game. With the absence of Andre Burakovsky (lower body), the forward groupings responded positively, and Justin Schultz returned to play alongside Carson Soucy in an effective 16:08 of play.
PREVIEW | Canucks at Islanders
Tonight marks the second and final meeting between the Canucks and Islanders this season: Jan. 3 (6-2 L @ VAN) and Feb. 9 (away). Vancouver is 46-55-13-3 all-time against New York, including a 18-28-10-2 record on the road. The Canucks are 4-5-1in their last 10 games against the Islanders, including...
Sabres owner Kim Pegula recovering from cardiac arrest, daughter writes
Buffalo Sabres co-owner and president Kim Pegula went into cardiac arrest in June and is still working through her recovery, according to her daughter, professional tennis player Jessica Pegula. Jessica Pegula revealed the medical situation in an essay in "The Players' Tribune" on Tuesday, adding that her mother continues to...
Morning Skate Report: Feb. 9, 2023
Golden Knights wrap up Fathers Trip with contest against Wild. The Vegas Golden Knights (30-18-4) look to continue their strong return from the break as they visit the Minnesota Wild (27-19-4) on Thursday at 5 p.m. PT at Xcel Energy Center. BROADCAST INFORMATION. TV: AT&T SportsNet. Radio: FOX Sports Las...
What it takes to adjust to a new league and an 82-game season
Lundkvist plays best game yet, acknowledges healthy scratches can be part of the process to developing consistency. The Stars coaching staff have worked very hard on the development of Nils Lundkvist this season. The 22-year-old defenseman was acquired just before training camp from the New York Rangers and has slotted...
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ RED WINGS
FLAMES (24-17-10) @ RED WINGS (21-20-8) 5 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (46) Goals - Nazem Kadri, Tyler Toffoli (19) Red Wings:. Points - Dylan Larkin (44)
SAY WHAT - 'HAPPY HE'S OK'
The players react to Andersson's accident and look ahead to tonight's game against the Red Wings. "You're shocked. It could have been a lot worse. We're just happy he was OK. When he got back to the hotel, he was doing better. But yeah, very scary, scary moment, for sure.
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (29-16-5) at Devils (33-13-4) | 4:00 p.m.
Kraken want to return to their game, execute and play with pace in rematch versus the Devils. Time: 4:00 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. When these two teams met four weeks ago, the Kraken gutted out a 4-3 overtime winner at Climate Pledge Arena thanks to a goal from Andre Burakovsky 1:10 into bonus time. Head coach Dave Hakstol knows tonight's matchup at the Prudential Center will be another challenge against a team that currently sits second in the Metropolitan division.
Talkin' Isles: Dave Lewis
The former defenseman joins episode 39 of the podcast. Subscribe to Talkin' Isles on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Simplecast. Episodes to drop every second Wednesday. Past episodes can be found here. Former Islanders defenseman Dave Lewis joins episode 39 of the podcast. Lewis talks to Cory and Greg about:. 2:48...
Avalanche and Kiewit Corporation Announce Official Helmet Sponsorship
The Colorado Avalanche and Kiewit Corporation ("Kiewit") today announced a sponsorship agreement that connects the leading North American construction and engineering firm, with regional headquarters in Denver, to the hometown National Hockey League (NHL) and Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche. As part of a multi-year sponsorship, Kiewit will become the...
NHL Pregame fan fest for Stadium Series game in Raleigh announced
NEW YORK - The National Hockey League (NHL®) has announced the attractions and hockey interactives planned for the Truly Hard Seltzer® NHL PreGame™, the official fan festival of the Saturday, Feb. 18 outdoor game between the Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh. Before the Hurricanes face the Capitals at 8 p.m. ET (broadcast on ABC and ESPN+ in the United States and on SN360, SN NOW and TVAS2 in Canada), the PreGame will entertain fans of all ages with fun hockey attractions at PNC Arena's East 1000 Parking Lot in Raleigh with dynamic activities from 2 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. ET.
BLOG: Mitchell, C. Jones Focusing on Consistency
The two defensemen have been focusing on playing consistently after being in and out of the lineup this season. During Tuesday's game againt Anaheim, defensemen Ian Mitchell made a diving play to keep the puck alive and try to keep the Blackhawks in the game. In his effort to try and help the team win, it reflected the upward progression of Mitchell's play this season as one of the young defensemen stepping up this season, according the head coach Luke Richardson.
Meier, Sharks rally past Lightning in OT
TAMPA -- Timo Meier had two goals and an assist, including scoring at 2:19 of overtime, to give the San Jose Sharks a 4-3 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on Tuesday. Meier won it when he tapped in a backdoor pass from Erik Karlsson. The goal...
Back From Break | 10 TAKEAWAYS
From big hats to small towns, Amanda Stein breaks down this last week in 10 Takeaways presented by Ticketmaster. Walking into the Devils locker room after an All-Star break and Bye-Week, there's a certain glow. And it's not just from the tanned faces from time in the sun, but also the glow of rested and relaxed individuals, gearing up for what's next.
NHL Morning Skate for February 8
* Bo Horvat scored his first goal in an Islanders uniform and received a warm welcome at UBS Arena, while Ilya Sorokin recorded his 15th career shutout and climbed the franchise's all-time list in the process. * Connor McDavid extended his career-high road point streak to 15 games - a...
Preview: Sharks at Panthers
The San Jose Sharks continue their road trip in Florida Thursday against the Panthers. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Game Notes:. The Sharks completed the comeback Tuesday night, defeating Tampa Bay 4-3 in OT thanks to Timo Meier. Erik Karlsson posted...
Vanecek pays homage to Brodeur and Resch with new mask
Vitek Vanecek decided to honor two franchise greats. The New Jersey Devils goalie rocked a new mask at Wednesday's morning skate, which took inspiration from the goalie masks of Hockey Hall of Famer Martin Brodeur and Glenn 'Chico' Resch. Vanecek's new mask has the Devils logo on top -- inspired...
