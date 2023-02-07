ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmont, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
6abc

Oilers take on the Flyers after Foegele's 2-goal showing

Edmonton Oilers (28-18-4, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (21-22-9, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers visit the Philadelphia Flyers after Warren Foegele's two-goal game against the Detroit Red Wings in the Oilers' 5-2 win. Philadelphia has a 10-13-2 record in home games and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy