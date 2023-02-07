Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wjbc.com
Libertarians denounce Normal Town Council’s opposition to cannabis dispensary
NORMAL – The McLean County Libertarian Party has adopted a resolution claiming the Normal’s Town Council’s refusal to allow a recreational use cannabis dispensary runs counter to free market economic principles. The council Monday night voted 6-1 against allowing business owners to turn a Chinese restaurant into...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Council to hear new hotel proposal
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria City Council is considering a multi-million dollar hotel and apartment unit project. A hotel developer is bringing plans for vacant buildings off of SW Adams St that would include the construction of 140 hotel guestrooms, 50 residential apartment units, and a restaurant. The proposal would...
25newsnow.com
Peoria residents concerned with housing drought
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria City Council plans to build senior housing in the city’s south side, but residents voiced their concerns Wednesday afternoon. The news comes four years following the council’s plan to construct safe, affordable housing for families. Community activist Robin Grantham claimed affordable housing...
Decatur approves homeowner roof replacement ARPA program, more at City Council meeting
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Highlights of Tuesday’s Decatur City Council meeting include a new residential roof replacement and accessibility improvement program, and an investment plan to redevelop the site of the former Garfield School, among others. Home Repair & Accessibility Program (HRAP) The council approved the Home Repair & Accessibility Program (HRAP) which will assist […]
WAND TV
Caulkins to seek permanent injunction in gun ban case
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Macon County Circuit Court judge Rodney Forbes has granted a temporary restraining order (TRO) against enforcement of the states ban on the sale and purchase of semi-automatic weapons also referred to as assault weapons. The lawsuit seeking the injunction was filed by State Representative Dan...
Central Illinois Proud
Alternative energy being rejected in Central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — There has been strife surrounding solar farms and energy storage units in Central Illinois. While companies are trying to go green in Central Illinois, residents prefer their greenspace. In January, the Morton Plan Commission voted against an energy storage unit taking up 20 acres of...
Central Illinois Proud
FDA BLOOD DONATION GUIDELINES
Extra Effort: Peoria Heights junior excels at three-point …. Extra Effort: Peoria Heights junior excels at three-point shooting and in the classroom. PPS School Board candidate reinstated, will appear …. PPS School Board candidate reinstated, will appear on April ballot. NOFSINGER ROUTE 24 PROJECT. Amazon Fulfillment Center to bring hundreds...
wglt.org
Railroad-caused traffic jam irritates mayor of Normal
The mayor of Normal said he's had it with lengthy traffic jams caused by freight trains. Chris Koos said this has been an issue before and the Union Pacific Railroad has addressed it, but there has been backsliding. "This is unacceptable. This is damaging to a community. It's impacting our...
wglt.org
Normal firefighters union to seek new recipients for gun raffle proceeds as Baby Fold backs away
The president of the Normal firefighters union says they will find a new beneficiary for proceeds from their gun raffle, after The Baby Fold raised concerns and distanced itself from the annual fundraiser. The Normal Firefighters Local 2442 has done the raffle for about eight years and, most recently, has...
Central Illinois Proud
Minnesota solar company seeking to break ground in Tazewell County
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tazewell County Zoning Board of Appeals unanimously voted not to move forward with plans for a solar farm. This decision was made Tuesday during a six-hour meeting that included presentations from the developers and public comment. SolarStone is a Minneapolis, Minnesota-based company looking...
Third restraining order issued against Illinois gun ban
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Another temporary restraining order issued Wednesday against the state’s semi-automatic weapons ban will shield another 2,100 citizens from the new law. The latest restraining order was issued in Macon County on Wednesday. Last week, a judge in White County issued the second restraining order against the weapons ban, which applied […]
Central Illinois Proud
Problematic intersection in Washington to be realigned
WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Three million dollars in state grants are headed to Washington to realign a troublesome intersection at Nofsinger Rd. and Route 24, in addition to $4 million in federal funds granted in October. There have been five fatalities in the past 20 years at the intersection....
walls102.com
LaSalle County Board approves resolution of support to reopen Peru hospital
OTTAWA – The LaSalle County Board passed a resolution in support to reopen the Peru hospital. On Thursday board members reworked a former resolution to clearly state that the support the county is giving is non-financial. Also added in the resolution is the support of any and all action to have full obstetrics services operating at the hospital. The board agreed they aren’t locked in to supporting St. Margaret’s Health, but any healthcare provider that’s willing to get the location up and running again. A certified copy of the resolution is to be sent to all federal and state representatives and senators as well as the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Central Illinois Proud
New Amazon Fulfillment Center opens in North Pekin
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The world’s largest retailer is setting up shop in Central Illinois. Amazon opened its new fulfillment center in North Pekin Thursday. The launch was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The multi-million dollar facility is will be a delivery station where employees will get...
Additional 2,100 Illinoisans not subject to state’s gun ban after latest TRO
(The Center Square) – About 2,100 more Illinois citizens are now safe from the state enforcing Illinois’ gun ban against them after a third temporary restraining order was issued Wednesday. Macon County Judge Rodney Forbes heard the case in Decatur Friday brought by state Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur, Decatur Jewelry & Antiques and about 2,100 other plaintiffs in the group “Law-Abiding Gun Owners of Macon County.” From the capitol in...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Grown’s Market 309 moving to Trewyn Park
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Grown’s Market 309 location at the Logan Recreational Center is permanently moving to Trewyn Park on Sunday. The market’s new location will be 2219 South Idaho Street and the move is funded by a $90,000 grant from the National Recreation and Park Association to develop a Community Wellness Hub.
Central Illinois Proud
Kerry Inc. pleads guilty to unsanitary conditions in former Gridley facility
GRIDLEY, Ill. (WMBD) — A food and ingredient manufacturer pleaded guilty in connection to manufacturing breakfast cereal in unsanitary conditions. According to a U.S. Department of Justice press release, Kerry Inc.’s facility in Gridley, Illinois was linked with a 2018 Salmonellosis outbreak. Kerry pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor...
Central Illinois Proud
2 Local Bed Bath & Beyond stores closings in Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Some local Bed Bath & Beyond stores will be closing in Central Illinois. The closure of 150 stores was announced Tuesday, as part of cuts to help the company stay afloat. The company has been struggling to keep business moving as its stock plummeted 82% in the last year.
Central Illinois Proud
Dr. Mark Plunket Talks Heart Health
February is Heart month, so we had Dr. Mark Plunkett, the Medical Director of Pediatric and Congenital cardiovascular surgery at OSF HealthCare Children’s Hospital of Illinois on to answer our questions about what he does. For any more information or to learn how you can keep your heart healthy, click here.
tspr.org
Momentum: B-N could benefit from state economic development policy changes
Bloomington-Normal is poised for prolonged healthy growth. But it will need help to make those dreams real, and changes at the state level could offer a boost to the community. By several measures, the Twin Cities is booming: low employment, lots of disposable income, high-income households, and so on. During...
