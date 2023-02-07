ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normal, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Council to hear new hotel proposal

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria City Council is considering a multi-million dollar hotel and apartment unit project. A hotel developer is bringing plans for vacant buildings off of SW Adams St that would include the construction of 140 hotel guestrooms, 50 residential apartment units, and a restaurant. The proposal would...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria residents concerned with housing drought

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria City Council plans to build senior housing in the city’s south side, but residents voiced their concerns Wednesday afternoon. The news comes four years following the council’s plan to construct safe, affordable housing for families. Community activist Robin Grantham claimed affordable housing...
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Decatur approves homeowner roof replacement ARPA program, more at City Council meeting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Highlights of Tuesday’s Decatur City Council meeting include a new residential roof replacement and accessibility improvement program, and an investment plan to redevelop the site of the former Garfield School, among others. Home Repair & Accessibility Program (HRAP) The council approved the Home Repair & Accessibility Program (HRAP) which will assist […]
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Caulkins to seek permanent injunction in gun ban case

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Macon County Circuit Court judge Rodney Forbes has granted a temporary restraining order (TRO) against enforcement of the states ban on the sale and purchase of semi-automatic weapons also referred to as assault weapons. The lawsuit seeking the injunction was filed by State Representative Dan...
MACON COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Alternative energy being rejected in Central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — There has been strife surrounding solar farms and energy storage units in Central Illinois. While companies are trying to go green in Central Illinois, residents prefer their greenspace. In January, the Morton Plan Commission voted against an energy storage unit taking up 20 acres of...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

FDA BLOOD DONATION GUIDELINES

Extra Effort: Peoria Heights junior excels at three-point …. Extra Effort: Peoria Heights junior excels at three-point shooting and in the classroom. PPS School Board candidate reinstated, will appear …. PPS School Board candidate reinstated, will appear on April ballot. NOFSINGER ROUTE 24 PROJECT. Amazon Fulfillment Center to bring hundreds...
PEORIA, IL
wglt.org

Railroad-caused traffic jam irritates mayor of Normal

The mayor of Normal said he's had it with lengthy traffic jams caused by freight trains. Chris Koos said this has been an issue before and the Union Pacific Railroad has addressed it, but there has been backsliding. "This is unacceptable. This is damaging to a community. It's impacting our...
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Minnesota solar company seeking to break ground in Tazewell County

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tazewell County Zoning Board of Appeals unanimously voted not to move forward with plans for a solar farm. This decision was made Tuesday during a six-hour meeting that included presentations from the developers and public comment. SolarStone is a Minneapolis, Minnesota-based company looking...
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Third restraining order issued against Illinois gun ban

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Another temporary restraining order issued Wednesday against the state’s semi-automatic weapons ban will shield another 2,100 citizens from the new law. The latest restraining order was issued in Macon County on Wednesday. Last week, a judge in White County issued the second restraining order against the weapons ban, which applied […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Problematic intersection in Washington to be realigned

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Three million dollars in state grants are headed to Washington to realign a troublesome intersection at Nofsinger Rd. and Route 24, in addition to $4 million in federal funds granted in October. There have been five fatalities in the past 20 years at the intersection....
WASHINGTON, IL
walls102.com

LaSalle County Board approves resolution of support to reopen Peru hospital

OTTAWA – The LaSalle County Board passed a resolution in support to reopen the Peru hospital. On Thursday board members reworked a former resolution to clearly state that the support the county is giving is non-financial. Also added in the resolution is the support of any and all action to have full obstetrics services operating at the hospital. The board agreed they aren’t locked in to supporting St. Margaret’s Health, but any healthcare provider that’s willing to get the location up and running again. A certified copy of the resolution is to be sent to all federal and state representatives and senators as well as the Illinois Department of Public Health.
PERU, IL
Central Illinois Proud

New Amazon Fulfillment Center opens in North Pekin

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The world’s largest retailer is setting up shop in Central Illinois. Amazon opened its new fulfillment center in North Pekin Thursday. The launch was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The multi-million dollar facility is will be a delivery station where employees will get...
PEKIN, IL
The Center Square

Additional 2,100 Illinoisans not subject to state’s gun ban after latest TRO

(The Center Square) – About 2,100 more Illinois citizens are now safe from the state enforcing Illinois’ gun ban against them after a third temporary restraining order was issued Wednesday. Macon County Judge Rodney Forbes heard the case in Decatur Friday brought by state Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur, Decatur Jewelry & Antiques and about 2,100 other plaintiffs in the group “Law-Abiding Gun Owners of Macon County.” From the capitol in...
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Grown’s Market 309 moving to Trewyn Park

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Grown’s Market 309 location at the Logan Recreational Center is permanently moving to Trewyn Park on Sunday. The market’s new location will be 2219 South Idaho Street and the move is funded by a $90,000 grant from the National Recreation and Park Association to develop a Community Wellness Hub.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Kerry Inc. pleads guilty to unsanitary conditions in former Gridley facility

GRIDLEY, Ill. (WMBD) — A food and ingredient manufacturer pleaded guilty in connection to manufacturing breakfast cereal in unsanitary conditions. According to a U.S. Department of Justice press release, Kerry Inc.’s facility in Gridley, Illinois was linked with a 2018 Salmonellosis outbreak. Kerry pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor...
GRIDLEY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

2 Local Bed Bath & Beyond stores closings in Central Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Some local Bed Bath & Beyond stores will be closing in Central Illinois. The closure of 150 stores was announced Tuesday, as part of cuts to help the company stay afloat. The company has been struggling to keep business moving as its stock plummeted 82% in the last year.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Dr. Mark Plunket Talks Heart Health

February is Heart month, so we had Dr. Mark Plunkett, the Medical Director of Pediatric and Congenital cardiovascular surgery at OSF HealthCare Children’s Hospital of Illinois on to answer our questions about what he does. For any more information or to learn how you can keep your heart healthy, click here.
PEORIA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy