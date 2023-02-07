ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westlake, LA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPLC TV

General Pershing Dr. house fire claims third life

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The tragic house fire on General Pershing Drive Saturday has claimed a third life. Gary Joubert, Stephanie Joubert and Zeta Senegar have all passed away after being rescued from the burning home. “The same thing my mom would tell me is the same thing I...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 9, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 9, 2023. Shane Anthony Richard, 50, Sulphur: Entry on or remaining in places after being forbidden; stalking. Amanda Michelle Cano, 33, Vinton: Cruelty to juveniles; contraband in a penal institution. Rachela Janese Carter, 28, Lake Charles: Cruelty to...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
gueydantoday.com

Vermilion Parish teens needed to help with Teen Court

The newly created Vermilion Parish Teen Court is looking for teens to help make teen court a success. Juvenile detention centers are overcrowded, suffer a lack of funding, and create a disparity between holding young adults accountable or maintaining a sustainable youth justice system. Enter smaller, adaptable avenues of justice.
VERMILION PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

KK’s Corner killer granted parole, conditions released

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Thomas Frank Cisco, 54, the only person ever convicted in the 1997 KK’s Corner murders has been granted parole, according to the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office. Cisco killed Marty LeBouef, Stacie Reeves and Nicole Guidry in July 1997. They were found in...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
kjas.com

Motorcyclist shot and killed by deputy west of Beaumont

KFDM is reporting that the driver of the motorcycle was shot and killed early Tuesday morning near the small community of China, west of Beaumont. Officers have said the incident occurred shortly after 1:00 when a deputy from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department spotted the motorcycle traveling east in the westbound lane of Highway 90.
BEAUMONT, TX
KPLC TV

Kinder man arrested after allegedly firing shots, harassing children in RV park

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Houston River Road residents oppose new zoning exception allowing industrial development. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Sheriff Mancuso announces retirement after 20 years as sheriff. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. KPLC...
KINDER, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso Announces Retirement After 19 Years as Sheriff and Many More Years of Service to Southwest Louisiana

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso Announces Retirement After 19 Years as Sheriff and Many More Years of Service to Southwest Louisiana. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso announced on February 8, 2023, that he will not run for re-election in the fall of 2023. Sheriff Mancuso...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office Expresses Shock After Learning Attorney General’s Office Not Present to Oppose Parole Release of Defendant in the KK’s Corner Triple Homicide

Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office Expresses Shock After Learning Attorney General’s Office Not Present to Oppose Parole Release of Defendant in the KK’s Corner Triple Homicide. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office expresses their shock after learning that the Attorney General’s Office was...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

UPDATE: Retiring sheriff says he’s ‘fulfilled my dream’

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso, surrounded by friends and family, announced Wednesday he will not be seeking re-election in the fall of 2023 and plans to retire. Mancuso worked for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s office for 40 years. He said he began his career after realizing he needed a reliable job with benefits to support his future family. “I knew I couldn’t start a family and get married without having some stable job … so I got a job at the Sheriff’s Office with really no intentions on staying here as long as I did.”
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Suspect arrested following police pursuit on Hwy 171

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A suspect has been arrested following an early morning police pursuit along Hwy 14 and Hwy 171, according to the Lake Charles Police Department. Sgt. Larry Moss says the pursuit occurred on Hwy 14 in Lake Charles after officers attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle that was suspected to be involved in another incident when it failed to stop and fled.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

What Would The Chinese Spy Balloon See If It Flew Over Lake Charles, Louisiana?

We recently took to social media to see what our listeners thought the Chinese Spy Balloon would see if it flew over Lake Charles. You guys didn't disappoint. There's currently a second Chinese Spy Balloon flying around in Latin America that could possibly make entry to the US through Texas. We now know that the first spy balloon flew out to see and was shot down, however, there was a time during its flight across the country it looked like wind patterns could've pushed the balloon over Louisiana.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Conviction, sentence for man accused of kidnapping baby reversed

The sentence and conviction of an Iowa, La., man accused of kidnapping an 8-month-old baby have been reversed. Marcel Dugar was sentenced in 2021 to 36 years in prison after being found guilty of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling and aggravated kidnapping. The sentence was set to run consecutively to time being served for a 1999 conviction for armed robbery and first-degree robbery.
IOWA, LA
KPLC TV

Sulphur man arrested for second degree murder

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department has arrested a man for second degree murder, according to the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center booking report. Terrance Lee Malvo, 49, of Sulphur was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on in the morning hours of Friday, February 3. We...
LAKE CHARLES, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy