(Columbus, OH) -- The University of Minnesota women's basketball team dropped its fifth straight in a 93-63 setback at 13th-ranked Ohio State last night. The Buckeyes outscored the Golden Gophers 23-0 in the first quarter and 28-14 in the third quarter to put a stranglehold on the game. Minnesota freshman Mara Braun of Wayzata scored 19 points in the game on 7-of-18 shooting. The Gophers committed 23 turnovers in the loss, which drops their record to 9-15 overall and 2-11 in the Big Ten. Ohio State improved to 21-4 overall and 10-4 in the league. The Gophers host Wisconsin on Saturday at 3 P-M at Williams Arena.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO