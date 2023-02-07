Read full article on original website
willmarradio.com
Cardinals win big in playoff opener
The Willmar Cardinal girls hockey team won at home Thursday evening in the Section 6A first round playoff against Prairie Centre with a final score of 8-0. The Cardinals entered the playoffs as the number two seed with a 13-11-1 record. Prairie Centre was the seven seed with a 6-14-1 record on the season. The Cardinals got their first goal of the opening period with an unassisted score from Makenna Larson. From there, Willmar never looked back adding three more goals from Avery Olsen, Macee Hanson, and Birgit Figenskau to go up 4-0 at the first intermission.
willmarradio.com
Warriors win streak comes to an end
The BOLD Warriors boys basketball team traveled to Montevideo Thursday night to take on the Thunderhawks. Montevideo held the lead at the half with a score of 35-25. In the second half, BOLD’s offense went full speed and battled for the lead back and forth but came up short at the end as the Thunderhawks won by a final score of 65-63.
willmarradio.com
NL-S beats Annandale
It was a very physical game with fouls on both sides but the New London-Spicer Wildcats girls beat the Annandale Cardinals by a final score of 61-41 on Thursday night. The Wildcats kept a small lead the entire game, with only nine points separating the teams going into the half with the 'Cats up 27-18.
willmarradio.com
NL-S Wildcats girls are still undefeated
(New London, MN) – The New London-Spicer (NL-S) Wildcats girls hosted the Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted Lakers on Tuesday night and dominated them on their way to an 83-29 victory. The Lakers led for the first couple of minutes of the game and the Wildcats answered with a 37-0 run on...
willmarradio.com
NL-S Wildcats boys beat Lakers convincingly
(New London, MN) – The New London-Spicer (NL-S) Wildcats boys hosted the Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted Lakers on Tuesday night and only trailed 2-0 on their way to a 92-67 win. After the Lakers scored the first basket, the Wildcats went on a 16-0 run and led by as many as 18 on their way to a 45-36 lead at the break, which was the closest the Lakers got for the rest of the game.
willmarradio.com
Gopher women beaten by Ohio State
(Columbus, OH) -- The University of Minnesota women's basketball team dropped its fifth straight in a 93-63 setback at 13th-ranked Ohio State last night. The Buckeyes outscored the Golden Gophers 23-0 in the first quarter and 28-14 in the third quarter to put a stranglehold on the game. Minnesota freshman Mara Braun of Wayzata scored 19 points in the game on 7-of-18 shooting. The Gophers committed 23 turnovers in the loss, which drops their record to 9-15 overall and 2-11 in the Big Ten. Ohio State improved to 21-4 overall and 10-4 in the league. The Gophers host Wisconsin on Saturday at 3 P-M at Williams Arena.
kiwaradio.com
Hawkeye Men’s Game At Minnesota Sunday In Doubt
(Minneapolis, MN) — The Golden Gopher men’s basketball team did not play at Illinois Tuesday night due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the program. U of M athletic officials say the Big Ten game is being postponed until Monday February 20th in Champaign. Minnesota is scheduled to host Iowa on Sunday afternoon. The Gophers are hoping they have enough healthy players to take the floor. Gopher Gopher head coach Ben Johnson says this has been quite a week so far.
Where’s the best pizza in Minnesota? Jason DeRusha gives his top 25 spots
With National Pizza Day arriving once again, the debate of “Where’s the best pizza spot in Minnesota?” is as hot as ever. Where do Minnesotans and Jason DeRusha think you can get the best slice?
ccxmedia.org
Changes Coming to Maple Grove’s Rock Elm Tavern to Include New Name
A popular Maple Grove restaurant is undergoing changes that are expected to include a new name. Rock Elm Tavern, which opened in 2018, now has a new owner. A significant portion of the changes is happening next door where the former Sugar and Spice Sweetery was located. The bakery closed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Story of the Iconic Hamm's Bear (1953 - 1999)
Still image of a Hamm's TV commercial showing the Hamm's bear playing baseball, early 1950s.Photo byKirk Schnitker. The iconic Hamm's Bear was first sketched on a restaurant napkin by ad executive Cleo Hovel during a 'three-martini' lunch meeting at Freddie's restaurant in Minneapolis. Among those in attendance were Hovel and 'Betty' Burmeister of the Campbell-Mithun ad agency, Howard Swift, a TV animator from Swift-Chaplin in California, and representatives from Hamm's Brewery.
willmarradio.com
Sartell woman hurt in weekend snowmobile accident near St. Stephen
(St. Stephen MN-) A Sartell woman was injured in a Stearns County snowmobile accident Saturday afternoon. The sheriff's department says at 330 p.m. Saturday they received a call regarding a snowmobile accident with injuries near the address of 40746 125th Ave. in Brockway Twp. This location is about 4 miles northwest of St. Stephen. Stearns County Deputies, St Stephen Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance Service all responded to the call.
One Of Minnesota’s Biggest Festivals Could Be In Jeopardy
Minnesota is known for big festivals from the Blues Fest in Duluth, to the Renaissance Festival In Shakopee, to even the Great Minnesota Get Together, which by definition is a festival. The Minnesota Renaissance Festival has been around since the 1970s. It's one of my favorite yearly thing I do...
annandaleadvocate.com
Legal Notice – February 8, 2023
Notice is hereby given that SEALED Bid Proposal Packages will be received by the Township at the Township Hall until 7:00 PM on the 7TH OF MARCH 2023 for the paving of Jeske Avenue and adjacent streets located in Corinna Township. The Major Estimated Quantities of Work are:. Sawing Bituminous...
knuj.net
NEW ULM WOMAN INVOLVED IN MILLE LACS COUNTY CRASH
A New Ulm woman escaped injury after being involved in a collision in Mille Lacs County this (Thursday) morning. The state patrol was called out at 8:34 to Highway 95 at 74th Avenue. A Ford Explorer driven by 34-year-old Jessica Covell of Princeton and a Toyota Venza driven by 53-year-old Jody Kay Lee of New Ulm collided. Lee wasn’t hurt but Covell was taken to Princeton hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Both drivers wore their seatbelts and the road was dry at the time.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Minnesota that are highly praised for their food and service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
willmarradio.com
Convicted kidnapper to be sentenced in Glenwood Thursday
(Glenwood MN-) A Big Lake man will be sentenced this afternoon for kidnapping a child in Pope County last March. 22-year-old Beningo Alvarez-Gutierrez pleaded guilty to kidnapping last November for a March 17th incident in which he allegedly entered the home of a rural Westport woman and took her 2-year-old child. Alvarez-Gutierrez later abandoned the boy in the garage of a friend north of Paynesville, who found the tot unharmed sitting in a booster seat. He will be sentenced by Judge Melissa Listug at 1 p.m. Today.
Check Out Photos Of How The Amish Ice Fish In Minnesota With Sweet Wagon House
I doubt you'll find a better-built fish house than this one spotted on a Minnesota Lake. I've never personally witnessed Amish people ice fishing, but that's what happened this last weekend. Photos were posted to an ice fishing group commending the Amish on their handy work. A lot of people...
valleynewslive.com
Man dies after snowmobile crash, hitting power pole in MN
PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead following a snowmobile crash in central Minnesota. The Cass County Sheriff’s Department says it responded to the crash on Tuesday, Feb. 7 around 9:30 a.m. near Pequot Lakes. The crash report says a 54-year-old man from Eden Prairie,...
Two Minnesota Cities On 2023 List Of Most Homes With Rats
If you hate rats and mice you might want to avoid these two Minnesota cities. No one wants to have rats or mice running around in their house. In addition to how the little rodents can damage your property, they also spread diseases that can pose a serious risk to public health.
Unique Fishing Event On The Chain of Lakes This Weekend
Cat Fish Fest is back this year on the Horseshoe Chain of Lakes in Richmond this weekend. This is the 2nd year of the event that will happen from 3 p.m., Friday February 10th to 3 p.m., Saturday February 11. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the event is really taking off this year with cat fish anglers coming Minnesota and many other states.
