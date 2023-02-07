Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
Prairie Ridge Early Learning Center honors EC4T/Head Start educator
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The first week of the Golden Apple awards wraps up with a trip to Prairie Ridge Early Learning Center in Eau Claire. The ECASD mission is to inspire and prepare students to live creative, fulfilling and responsible lives. This year, Prairie Ridge honors an educator who has done exactly that for nearly two decades.
WEAU-TV 13
New emergency shelter in Dunn County breaks ground Thursday
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - An emergency shelter to help people struggling with homelessness in Menomonie and Dunn County is another step closer to reality. A groundbreaking ceremony took place Thursday at Stepping Stones of Dunn County for the new 20-bed shelter. Padraig Gallagher, the executive director of Stepping Stones, said...
WEAU-TV 13
New competency evaluation ordered tied to 2016 Eau Claire homicide case
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man accused of killing an Eau Claire woman in 2016 was back in court Thursday morning. Eau Claire County Judge Sarah Harless ordered Shane Helmbrecht to undergo another competency test. Helmbrecht was previously charged with 1st-degree intentional homicide in the death of his neighbor,...
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Tuesday, February 7th (Part One)
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Following the departure of former head coach Wesley Beschorner, UW-Eau Claire completes their search for a new football head coach. Plus, tons of prep hockey action for both boys and girls teams. On the boys slate, Memorial hosts Menomonie, Chippewa Falls looks to knock off...
WEAU-TV 13
Volume One to release “Best of the Chippewa Valley” poll results
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In its February 9, 2023 issue, Volume One will release the results of its annual “Best of the Chippewa Valley” reader poll. The poll allows readers to choose their favorites from a wide variety of categories. In celebration of the poll, Volume One...
WEAU-TV 13
UW-Eau Claire holds 6th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The 6th Annual Martin Luther King Junior Celebration at UW-Eau Claire kicks off multiple events scheduled this Feb. in honor of Black History Month. Tuesday night students and faculty gathered to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a keynote speech by Scholar and Assistant Professor of Media and Cultural Studies Dr. Tia Simone Gardner.
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa County snowmobile trails to reopen Friday morning
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - 48 hours after closing due to mild winter temperatures, snowmobile trails will reopen Friday morning in Chippewa County. The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office said that trails will be open again in the county at 8 a.m. Friday. The Sheriff’s Office said that they also planned on closing the trails at 8 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 13.
WEAU-TV 13
Grammy winner says winning song has a connection to the Chippewa Valley
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire native and recent Grammy winner Geoffrey Keezer says that the award-winning song that earned him the honor has a big connection to the Chippewa Valley. On Sunday night at the 65th Grammy Awards, the jazz pianist and Eau Claire Memorial graduate won a...
WEAU-TV 13
EMILY SERWE
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Emily Serwe for the Sunshine Award. Emily serves as the volunteer board chair for Girls on the Run of the Chippewa Valley. In addition to working full-time, Emily dedicates a lot of time to this non-profit organization. She is always positive and smiling. She encourages and inspires others with her dedication and leadership. Emily has led the organization through several challenges. She has volunteered countless hours and truly given back to her community.
WEAU-TV 13
DR. SPENCER GREAVES
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to give a Sunshine Award to Dr. Greaves at HSHS Sacred Heart. He is the most incredible Emergency Department doctor in the area. He goes above and beyond every time I have the privilege of seeing him professionally as a physician. He is the kindest doctor and always makes sure I understand everything that’s going on. He always makes me feel so comfortable and cared for. Thank you, Dr. Greaves. You are truly one in a million!
WEAU-TV 13
Man receives probation for 2021 stabbing in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man who was convicted of a 2021 stabbing in the city was sentenced to probation Thursday. 35-year-old James Sande, who was 32 at the time of the stabbing, was sentenced on Thursday to three years of probation on one count of 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety with the use of a dangerous weapon, according to online court records.
WEAU-TV 13
MIKE OLSON
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I am very grateful to my neighbor, Mike Olson, and would like to give him the Sunshine Award for all his help. I fell a little over a year ago and fractured my hip. With the winter weather we are having this year, especially with all the ice, it makes walking a hazard for a lot of people. Mike has taken it upon himself without my even asking, to transport my dumpsters to the curb and back so I don’t have to take the chance of possibly falling again. My family are also grateful for his help, especially as none of them live in the area. I have nicknamed him the “Dumpster Fairy” and I just want him to know how much I appreciate his help. I appreciate how there are still good, caring people in this world.
KARE
Prescott Public Works employee dies after helping stranded motorist
PRESCOTT, Wis. — The community of Prescott, Wisconsin is grieving after losing a beloved city employee who died helping a stranded driver Monday night. The Pierce County Sheriff's Office says the accident happened just before 8:00 p.m. Monday on State Road 35 near Prescott, Wisconsin. Officials say 49-year-old Douglas...
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire firefighters will greet you with flowers for charity
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -With Valentine’s Day just around the corner chocolate, love, and flowers may be on your mind and for those looking to order flowers you may be greeted by an Eau Claire firefighter. For the past ten years Eau Claire Floral and the Eau Claire Firefighters...
River Falls Journal
Medical Center opens in New Richmond
In 2017 the St. Croix Crossing bridge opened connecting Stillwater, Minnesota, with New Richmond. With that connection came an avalanche of new opportunities. The New Richmond Medical Center broke ground in May 2022 and is the latest in a series of new professions and commercial developments in the city to expand access for residents and surrounding communities, in this case, to health care related services.
WEAU-TV 13
A new warmline provides mental health support for Hmong
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin United Coalition of Mutual Assistance Association (WUCMAA) has made their warmline live. The warmline was released by the nonprofit as a part of Project Resiliency. Project Resiliency is a statewide initiative to address mental health for underserved communities. The project was funded by...
WEAU-TV 13
No one hurt in Eau Claire house fire Wednesday evening
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one was hurt after a fire at a home in Eau Claire Wednesday evening. The Eau Claire Fire Department said that the fire happened at 6:16 p.m. Wednesday on the 4300 block of Harless Road in Eau Claire. According to a release, a caller...
WEAU-TV 13
44th Annual Home & Garden Show
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association presents the 44th Annual Home & Garden Show February 17-19 at the Chippewa Valley Expo Center at Old Mill Plaza. Friday Feb 17 1pm – 8pm. Saturday Feb 18 9am – 5pm. Sunday Feb 19 10am –...
drydenwire.com
Court Sentences Shell Lake Man On Washburn County Birch Theft Case
WASHBURN COUNTY -- The Court has sentenced Bradley Kent, one of four men that were charged criminally following the removal of birch from land belonging to the County of Washburn. Bradley Kent, Michael Balog, Steven Turner, and Andrew Mortensen were also each charged with conspiracy to commit theft of and...
WEAU-TV 13
DEANDRE HARVEY
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - DeAndre is an amazing husband and father. He cares patiently for our two-year-old daughter and then works in the evening. He is a selfless, patient, and resilient man. He makes sure everyone’s needs around him are met. DeAndre is also a Navy Veteran. It’s an honor to know and love this remarkable man! Please give him the Sunshine Award.
