Welding accident sparks Algiers school fire

By Ian Auzenne
 3 days ago

A former school that’s being repurposed for affordable housing was the site of a three-alarm fire late Monday afternoon.

According to the New Orleans Fire Department, firefighters received the initial call from the former Henderson Elementary School and Hope Academy campus on L. B. Landry Boulevard just after 3:30 p.m. Over the next hour, firefighters who responded requested two more alarms because of the heavy smoke and flames.

02/06/2023. 3- Alarm Fire. 1800 LB Landry St. Vacant School Building. Photos by Chief C Mickal, NOFD Photo Unit.

Posted by New Orleans Fire Department on Monday, February 6, 2023

The property's owner told investigators that welders cutting steel beams in the ceiling accidentally set the fire. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters are investigating to see if the owner's account matches

