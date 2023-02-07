Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Missouri Cities Make List of Dirtiest in AmericaTravel MavenMissouri State
Super Bowl The Chiefs, QB Mahomes and The Eagles, QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
All-female Flyover Team to Make Super Bowl HistoryWilliamKansas City, MO
Jason and Travis Kelce are the first brothers to play against each other in a Super BowlMargaret MinnicksKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Star Provides Injury Update Ahead of Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Related
atozsports.com
How the entire country is disrespecting Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes ahead of Super Bowl LVII
The entire country — really the entire world — is majorly disrespecting Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes ahead of Super Bowl LVII. (Just ask the mayor of Cincinnati.) The over/under for Mahomes’ interceptions in the Super Bowl — via BetMGM — is set at 0.5....
5 reasons the Eagles, Jalen Hurts will defeat the Chiefs and win Super Bowl 2023
Jalen Hurts is no Patrick Mahomes. Nick Sirianni is no Andy Reid. Jason Kelce is no Travis Kelce. And there’s a reason the Eagles started the season as 30-1 longshots to win the Super Bowl. Kansas City fans have been comforting themselves with such thoughts. But the sobering fact...
CBS Sports
2023 Super Bowl: Chiefs wearing uniform color that Patrick Mahomes has never worn before in the postseason
When Patrick Mahomes takes the field for Super Bowl LVII, he'll be wearing a jersey color that he's never worn in the postseason before. This year's Super Bowl will mark the 14th time that Mahomes has suited up for a postseason game, and somehow, he's NEVER worn white, which is the uniform color that the Chiefs will be donning on Sunday against the Eagles.
Chiefs WR to have bigger role in Super Bowl?
The Kansas City Chiefs are preparing to face a defense that has been one of the best in the NFL all season, and Andy Reid may ask an unexpected player to play a big role. Kadarius Toney has been recovering from an ankle injury he suffered in the AFC Championship Game. NFL Network’s James Palmer... The post Chiefs WR to have bigger role in Super Bowl? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
prosportsextra.com
Broncos QB Russell Wilson Caught Scamming People Who Donate To His Foundation; Under Investigation
It seems as if more and more foundations have something sketchy going on. And that’s the case for Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, who recently was called out for his foundation only giving back 24.3 cents to every dollar donated. Yeah, you read that right. But I know for...
atozsports.com
Andy Reid gives huge praise to a guy who could be the reason the Chiefs lose
The Kansas City Chiefs could very well lose on Sunday, as it isn’t out of the question. The Philadelphia Eagles are a great team and are in the Super Bowl for a reason. They are the favorites by many people too. They present a real challenge for the Chiefs,...
Some Kansas City-area restaurants closing early Super Bowl Sunday in support of Chiefs
Restaurants and businesses across the Kansas City metro are showing their support for the Chiefs by closing their doors on Super Bowl Sunday, even if it's just during the game.
Chiefs fans in Arizona experiencing more than the Super Bowl
PHOENIX (KSNT) – Thousands of eager Kansas City Chiefs fans have made their way to Phoenix over the last week to watch their team try to win its second Super Bowl in four seasons. Of the many fans 27 News spoke with ahead of the big game, most commented on how enjoyable the experience has […]
First injury report for Chiefs vs. Eagles, Super Bowl LVII
The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles have released their first injury reports now that they’ve arrived in Phoenix, Arizona ahead of Super Bowl LVII. Both teams look much healthier than they did during their bye-week injury reporting just a week ago. Check out the initial injury report for...
KMBC.com
Papa Johns crafts the 'Mama Kelce' Super Bowl pizza exclusively for Kansas City and Philadelphia
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The new item with a "Mama Kelce" endorsement is available only in Philly and Kansas City. For the first time in NFL history, two brothers will compete against each other. Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce have put...
FOX Sports
Super Bowl 2023 preview: Warren Sharp predicts what Eagles, Chiefs will exploit
I've been analyzing this game for over a week. And yes, these are the two teams supposed to be here. We're lucky enough to get a Super Bowl featuring the best team from the NFC and the best team from the AFC. They've both been under scrutiny all season. When...
Patrick Mahomes vs. Jalen Hurts, Andy Reid, Kelce brothers: Super Bowl 57 storylines to follow
Andy Reid, the Kelce brothers, and Patrick Mahomes vs. Jalen Hurts are among the top storylines for Super Bowl 57 between the Chiefs and Eagles.
Former star NFL player pulled this Patrick Mahomes and Rihanna prank at Super Bowl LVII
Rihanna said Patrick Mahomes was her favorite quarterback? Not really; Mahomes was pranked by a well-known former pro pass-catcher.
Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl: Mahomes vs. Hurts QB contracts
Quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts are competing Sunday as their teams vie for the Super Bowl championship title. FOX Business takes a look at their contracts.
KMBC.com
KCPS says it will cancel classes on the day of a Super Bowl parade if the Chiefs win
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Public Schools says students will have a little extra to cheer about should the Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl on Sunday. KCPS confirmed that it would cancel classes citywide on the day of potential Super Bowl parade, should the Chiefs win.
KMBC.com
Reid, Kelce and more Chiefs talk to the media in Arizona ahead of the Super Bowl
The Kansas City Chiefs are in the final stages of their preparations for Super Bowl LVII. Thursday, head coach Andy Reid, tight end Travis Kelce and more Chiefs players are set to speak to the media ahead of their matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles in Arizona. Big Red was up...
KMBC.com
KC Royals' mascot Sluggerrr and the Phillie Phanatic get in on the Super Bowl bets
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals and the Philadelphia Phillies are getting in on the copious number of friendly Super Bowl wagers between the two Super Bowl cities. With the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles ready to square off in Arizona for Super Bowl LVII, the MLB teams decided to put a 'little fur' on the game.
KMBC.com
Experts point to several factors behind sky-high Super Bowl ticket prices
Fans of the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles hoping to see Super Bowl LVII in person will be paying a premium to get tickets. The average ticket price five days before the game is nearly $9,000, which would make this game the second-most expensive in history. The cheapest ticket...
KMBC.com
NFL's Goodell says Kansas City will be a "great host" for upcoming NFL Draft
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NFL spotlight is truly going to be on Kansas City the next few months. The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to win their second Super Bowl in four years. After the season, attention moves to the 2023 NFL Draft, which will be held in Kansas City.
Patrick Mahomes won't be limited during the Super Bowl
Despite still not being at 100 percent due to his sprained ankle suffered in the Divisional Round, don't think for a second that Patrick Mahomes won't be ready to put on a show in the Super Bowl. We all saw how great he was in the AFC Championship Game. Now,...
Comments / 0