Duncan, SC

Duncan chief holds round table to discuss getting young adults on right track

By Alessandra Young
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

DUNCAN, S.C. (WSPA) – In Duncan, Monday night, a community discussion took place about how to help kids and teens get on the right track.

Law enforcement, parents, teachers, pastors and other community members were hoping to find ways to positively influence young lives.

Everyone has the same goal, trying to let kids know that they’re not alone.

“Our youth are going a direction we don’t want them to go,” said Chief Shandrell Holcombe.

Duncan Police Chief Shandrell Holcombe hosted the round table. He said they are seeing more violence among young adults.

“I don’t have the answer, I don’t have the answer. I’m looking for help and I’m looking for your help and I’m going to tell you, I don’t know what to do, but we have to do something,” he said.

During the discussion he highlighted five areas of focus, the first one being conflict resolution.

“We have to teach our kids better, how to solve a conflict with their minds and not their hands, because with their hands, they’re going to hurt each other,” stated the chief.

The others were social media, not labeling kids, how it takes a village to raise children and to say what you’re seeing.

“We’re at that day and age now where we don’t want our kids to say anything, you didn’t see nothing, you mind your business,” said Chief Holcombe. “What that actually does is give a bully a lot of energy.”

One of the ideas the chief talked about was having a mentorship program, and community members chimed in.

“Different groups to learn how to work through those and to learn not only what the consequences would be, how it impacts them and how it impacts everyone,” said community member Melissa Pettinato-Irby.

Ideas brainstormed centered around letting kids know that help isn’t out of reach.

“We need to get together and let the kids know that we are here. We’ve got to hold something, like a small event,” said local business owner, Kenneth Copeland.

Another idea was to meet kids where they are.

“I think we need to try to do something like break-out groups, whether it’s in the school, it’s in the church, or it’s even here,” said Officer Lee Mahaffey. “We come talk to the kids and mentor the kids and as a group, we teach the kids how to communicate with each other.”

This is the first round table of many, all about different communities coming together to give hope. If you couldn’t make the one on Monday night, it’s not too late, the next one will be held on March 6.

Chief Holcombe said you can also call the Duncan Police Department to set up meetings, email them or call with any ideas you might have.

