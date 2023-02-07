Adderall shortage could be an opportunity for some patients, doctor says

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- A Northbrook doctor says the nation’s current Adderall shortage is frustrating and concerning but also an opportunity for some positive change.

Dr. Michael Feld, who specializes in ADHD treatment, said the national shortage is making life a lot more difficult for both patients and physicians.

“I think this is happening more with the psychostimulants because they’re considered Class 2 medication, which opiates are also considered in that same class,” he said. “So, I think there’s an issue more with the meds that have a higher risk of abuse and misuse.”

But Dr. Feld said there is also a way to view the shortage as a positive.

“We really do have other medications that have been produced that a lot of patients prefer to be on. So, I don’t view this like ‘Oh, my gosh, there’s nothing available for these patients.’ It’s really more like ‘What are we going to try and switch you to if this is not going to be available?’”

He said communication with your health provider is key in giving an Adderall alternative a try.

“You should absolutely be concerned because you want your ADHD treated,” Dr. Feld said. “But you have an opportunity right now to be open to an idea and find a provider that understands these newer medications, which have the exact same chemical structure.”

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram