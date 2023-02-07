Takeaways and reactions from Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl LVII opening night
The Eagles and Chiefs have now both arrived for Super Bowl LVII, with Philadelphia landing about an hour after their AFC West counterparts.
Philadelphia will take part in a weightlifting session at the Cardinals facilities before the festivities kick off in a huge way on Monday night with Super Bowl opening night from the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix, Arizona.
With both teams headed towards on-field preparation, here are the top videos, photos, and takeaways from the media’s Super Bowl.
1
Hurts is the answer
After two years of questions about trading for an elite quarterback, or stashing draft picks for a dynamic asset, Jalen Hurts has silenced the doubters.
While addressing the media at Super Bowl opening night, owner Jeffrey Lurie confirmed that Hurts is the franchise quarterback and will be paid as such.
2
Mama Kelce
Donna Kelce is the real winner of Super Bowl LVII, and her two sons make history, the Cleveland Heights native will enjoy a week of celebration.
With the Eagles and Chiefs advancing to the Super Bowl, Jason and Travis Kelce became the first set of brothers to face off in the NFL’s biggest game.
Mama Kelce was front and center at Super Bowl opening night wearing her combination jersey.
3
Eagles introduction
4
Dumb question of the night
The final game of the year is obviously a must-win situation.
5
Jalen Hurts playing for the culture
6
All eyes on Jalen Hurts
7
Jalen Hurts on historic matchup
Sunday’s matchup will feature two All-Pros and it’ll be a historic situation as Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts will be the first Black quarterbacks to face off in a Super Bowl.
The matchup between Hurts and Mahomes comes 35 years after Doug Williams became the first Black quarterback to start and win a Super Bowl.
Mahomes became the third Black quarterback to win the Super Bowl in 2020 and is aiming to become the first Black quarterback in NFL history to win multiple Super Bowls, while Hurts could become the fourth Black quarterback to win the Lombardi Trophy.
8
C.J. Gardner-Johnson
9
Cooper Manning
10
Sean Payton
11
Nick Sirianni keeps the reputation going
12
Jalen Hurts loves Andrew Luck
13
Jalen Hurts embracing the Hate
14
Avonte Maddox the reporter
15
Jordan Mailata with true brotherly love
16
Nick Sirianni on Philly
17
Jalen Hurts on being a role model
18
Jalen Hurts went through it at Alabama
19
Fletcher Cox is back
20
The Combatants meet
21
The Kelce Brothers got cookies
22
Jalen Hurts on what Donovan McNabb has meant
23
PFF
Jalen Hurts has arrived.
24
Lane Johnson
25
Haason Reddick
26
Orlando Brown
27
Patrick Mahomes
28
JuJu Smith-Schuster
Juju provided the only bulletin board material early on.
29
Nick Bolton
30
Jalen Hurts
Hurts is going to get a massive new deal and he’s earned it.
