Phoenix, AZ

Takeaways and reactions from Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl LVII opening night

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Eagles and Chiefs have now both arrived for Super Bowl LVII, with Philadelphia landing about an hour after their AFC West counterparts.

Philadelphia will take part in a weightlifting session at the Cardinals facilities before the festivities kick off in a huge way on Monday night with Super Bowl opening night from the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix, Arizona.

With both teams headed towards on-field preparation, here are the top videos, photos, and takeaways from the media’s Super Bowl.

1

Hurts is the answer

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

After two years of questions about trading for an elite quarterback, or stashing draft picks for a dynamic asset, Jalen Hurts has silenced the doubters.

While addressing the media at Super Bowl opening night, owner Jeffrey Lurie confirmed that Hurts is the franchise quarterback and will be paid as such.

2

Mama Kelce

Feb 6, 2023; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Donna Kelce mother of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) and Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jack Driscoll (63) in attendance during Super Bowl Opening Night at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

Donna Kelce is the real winner of Super Bowl LVII, and her two sons make history, the Cleveland Heights native will enjoy a week of celebration.

With the Eagles and Chiefs advancing to the Super Bowl, Jason and Travis Kelce became the first set of brothers to face off in the NFL’s biggest game.

Mama Kelce was front and center at Super Bowl opening night wearing her combination jersey.

3

Eagles introduction

Feb 6, 2023; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) speaks with media during Super Bowl Opening Night at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

4

Dumb question of the night

Feb 6, 2023; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni speaks with media during Super Bowl Opening Night at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The final game of the year is obviously a must-win situation.

5

Jalen Hurts playing for the culture

6

All eyes on Jalen Hurts

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 06: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles speaks to the media during Super Bowl LVII Opening Night presented by Fast Twitch at Footprint Center on February 06, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

7

Jalen Hurts on historic matchup

Feb 6, 2023; Phoenix, Ariz., U.S.; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes shake hands on stage during Super Bowl Opening Night at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-Arizona Republic

Sunday’s matchup will feature two All-Pros and it’ll be a historic situation as Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts will be the first Black quarterbacks to face off in a Super Bowl.

The matchup between Hurts and Mahomes comes 35 years after Doug Williams became the first Black quarterback to start and win a Super Bowl.

Mahomes became the third Black quarterback to win the Super Bowl in 2020 and is aiming to become the first Black quarterback in NFL history to win multiple Super Bowls, while Hurts could become the fourth Black quarterback to win the Lombardi Trophy.

8

C.J. Gardner-Johnson

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

9

Cooper Manning

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

10

Sean Payton

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

11

Nick Sirianni keeps the reputation going

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

12

Jalen Hurts loves Andrew Luck

Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

13

Jalen Hurts embracing the Hate

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

14

Avonte Maddox the reporter

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

15

Jordan Mailata with true brotherly love

Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-Arizona Republic

16

Nick Sirianni on Philly

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

17

Jalen Hurts on being a role model

18

Jalen Hurts went through it at Alabama

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

19

Fletcher Cox is back

Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

20

The Combatants meet

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

21

The Kelce Brothers got cookies

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

22

Jalen Hurts on what Donovan McNabb has meant

23

PFF

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Jalen Hurts has arrived.

24

Lane Johnson

Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

25

Haason Reddick

Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

26

Orlando Brown

Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

27

Patrick Mahomes

Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

28

JuJu Smith-Schuster

Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Juju provided the only bulletin board material early on.

29

Nick Bolton

(Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

30

Jalen Hurts

Hurts is going to get a massive new deal and he’s earned it.

