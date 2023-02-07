Takeaways and reactions from Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl LVII opening night

The Eagles and Chiefs have now both arrived for Super Bowl LVII, with Philadelphia landing about an hour after their AFC West counterparts.

Philadelphia will take part in a weightlifting session at the Cardinals facilities before the festivities kick off in a huge way on Monday night with Super Bowl opening night from the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix, Arizona.

With both teams headed towards on-field preparation, here are the top videos, photos, and takeaways from the media’s Super Bowl.

Hurts is the answer

After two years of questions about trading for an elite quarterback, or stashing draft picks for a dynamic asset, Jalen Hurts has silenced the doubters.

While addressing the media at Super Bowl opening night, owner Jeffrey Lurie confirmed that Hurts is the franchise quarterback and will be paid as such.

Mama Kelce

Donna Kelce is the real winner of Super Bowl LVII, and her two sons make history, the Cleveland Heights native will enjoy a week of celebration.

With the Eagles and Chiefs advancing to the Super Bowl, Jason and Travis Kelce became the first set of brothers to face off in the NFL’s biggest game.

Mama Kelce was front and center at Super Bowl opening night wearing her combination jersey.

Eagles introduction

Dumb question of the night

The final game of the year is obviously a must-win situation.

Jalen Hurts playing for the culture

All eyes on Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts on historic matchup

Sunday’s matchup will feature two All-Pros and it’ll be a historic situation as Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts will be the first Black quarterbacks to face off in a Super Bowl.

The matchup between Hurts and Mahomes comes 35 years after Doug Williams became the first Black quarterback to start and win a Super Bowl.

Mahomes became the third Black quarterback to win the Super Bowl in 2020 and is aiming to become the first Black quarterback in NFL history to win multiple Super Bowls, while Hurts could become the fourth Black quarterback to win the Lombardi Trophy.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Cooper Manning

Sean Payton

Nick Sirianni keeps the reputation going

Jalen Hurts loves Andrew Luck

Jalen Hurts embracing the Hate

Avonte Maddox the reporter

Jordan Mailata with true brotherly love

Nick Sirianni on Philly

Jalen Hurts on being a role model

Jalen Hurts went through it at Alabama

Fletcher Cox is back

The Combatants meet

The Kelce Brothers got cookies

Jalen Hurts on what Donovan McNabb has meant

PFF

Jalen Hurts has arrived.

Lane Johnson

Haason Reddick

Orlando Brown

Patrick Mahomes

JuJu Smith-Schuster

Juju provided the only bulletin board material early on.

Nick Bolton

Jalen Hurts

Hurts is going to get a massive new deal and he’s earned it.