Patrick Mahomes: "A couple" family members are more excited for Rihanna than Super Bowl
Super Bowl media night is notoriously ... silly. Players get asked dozens of questions that don't really have anything to do with football – some of which are interesting, and a lot of which are not. With a fair bit of excitement for this year's halftime performance, it was only a matter of time before Mahomes was asked about Rihanna's return. His answer summed up things nicely:
"I mean, Rihanna's going to be great," he said. "I'm perfect with Rihanna doing it. I'm not going to be able to watch it, but a lot of my family members are super excited for Rihanna to go out there. I think they are more excited for that than the Super Bowl, [at least] a couple of them. So it'll be a great show."
So there you have it. Some of Patrick Mahomes' relatives are excited for Rihanna's halftime show. Celebrities – they're just like us!
