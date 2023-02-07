ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
610 Sports Radio

Patrick Mahomes: "A couple" family members are more excited for Rihanna than Super Bowl

By 610 Staff
610 Sports Radio
610 Sports Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YBbhM_0keiZ2Vv00

Super Bowl media night is notoriously ... silly. Players get asked dozens of questions that don't really have anything to do with football – some of which are interesting, and a lot of which are not. With a fair bit of excitement for this year's halftime performance, it was only a matter of time before Mahomes was asked about Rihanna's return. His answer summed up things nicely:

"I mean, Rihanna's going to be great," he said. "I'm perfect with Rihanna doing it. I'm not going to be able to watch it, but a lot of my family members are super excited for Rihanna to go out there. I think they are more excited for that than the Super Bowl, [at least] a couple of them. So it'll be a great show."

RELATED: Doug Williams on the importance of Mahomes & Hurts

So there you have it. Some of Patrick Mahomes' relatives are excited for Rihanna's halftime show. Celebrities – they're just like us!

Comments / 0

Related
People

All About Patrick Mahomes' Parents, Pat Mahomes and Randi Martin

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes counts his mom, Randi Martin, and dad, Pat Mahomes, among his biggest fans Patrick Mahomes has the support of his parents, Pat Mahomes and Randi Martin, as he heads into Super Bowl LVII. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback gets his athletic talent from his dad Pat, who was an MLB pitcher in the late 1990s and early 2000s. The former athlete has been by his son's side throughout his career, as has his ex-wife Randi, who never doubted that her son would...
KANSAS CITY, MO
LehighValleyLive.com

NFL analyst keeps hating on Eagles’ Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts is playing in the Super Bowl on Sunday. It’s a big accomplishment for the 24-year-old Philadelphia Eagles quarterback, but Chris Simms isn’t so impressed. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. In this clip posted by NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark, Simms explains that he...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Michael Vick drops truth bomb on Jalen Hurts’ development before Super Bowl

Michael Vick is elated with the way Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has transformed himself into one of the best in the NFL today over such a short time. For Vick, who himself used to quarterback the Eagles, Hurts’ dedication to doing what it takes to be a great signal-caller in the NFL and the coaching he’s getting from the Eagles are key components of the success the former Alabama Crimson Tide and Oklahoma Sooners star is having in the pros.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Look: Donna Kelce Reveals Her Outfit For Super Bowl

Donna Kelce will be dressed for the occasion to watch her sons face off in Super Bowl LVII. Mrs. Kelce revealed her Super Bowl outfit on ESPN this afternoon. In addition to her split Chiefs-Eagles jersey, she'll be wearing one shoe for each team and a black denim jacket featuring both franchises. ...
PHOENIX, AZ
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet New Photo of Son Bronze in Arizona: 'Best Little Guy'

Brittany Mahomes recently arrived in Arizona with daughter Sterling, 23 months, and son Bronze, 10 weeks, where they will cheer on Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl this Sunday Brittany Mahomes is soaking up time with her little ones before the big Super Bowl weekend! The Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, recently arrived in Glendale, Arizona, with her two kids, daughter Sterling Skye, 23 months, and son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 10 weeks, where they will cheer on dad Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday. On Wednesday, Brittany...
GLENDALE, AZ
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes reveals his 1 superstition ahead of Super Bowl

Though he is not quite bringing out the four-leaf clover or rubbing Andy Reid’s mustache for good luck, Patrick Mahomes is still being a little superstitious ahead of this year’s Super Bowl. At Super Bowl Media Day this week, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Mahomes revealed that he is changing up his usual routine out... The post Patrick Mahomes reveals his 1 superstition ahead of Super Bowl appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
New York Post

Katya Suh, wife of Eagles’ Ndamukong Suh, opens up on NFL ‘sisterhood’ before Super Bowl

There is a special “sisterhood” among the significant others of professional athletes, and as the partners of Eagles and Chiefs players make their way to Arizona for Super Bowl 2023, Katya Suh is savoring this unique ride with her peers. “We’re all kind of going through this version of life together,” Katya, the wife of Eagles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, recently told The Post. “Whether you’re a rookie coming in, there’s women in front of you who have done it before you. Or if you’re a vet, there are other vets as well, and you can help and kind of show people...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes' Response To Rihanna Question Going Viral

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes couldn't help but smile when Brandon Marshall told him Rihanna said he was the GOAT. But unfortunately she never said that, the six-time Pro Bowler admitted. Mahomes was a good sport about it and moved on quickly but the clip definitely got some viral reaction ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
The Spun

Look: Chiefs Star Is Under The Weather This Week

Chiefs pass rusher Chris Jones is "under the weather" heading into this weekend's Super Bowl matchup. The Kansas City defensive lineman said he's suffering a sore throat and congestion on Wednesday. It appears a few other Chiefs players are dealing with something similar, per NFL insider James ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Glamour

Jason Kelce and His Wife Kylie: All About Their Adorable Family

Among the many fans watching Eagles center Jason Kelce play in the Super Bowl on Sunday will be two very special guests: his wife Kylie, who is 38 weeks pregnant with the couple's third daughter, and her ob-gyn. “That could be a Super Kelce Bowl. If she has a baby in the stadium, it's officially scripted,” Jason joked on a recent episode of his podcast, which he records with his brother Travis, who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs, the other team in the Super Bowl. Sunday will truly be a family affair!
610 Sports Radio

610 Sports Radio

Houston, TX
18K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Houston, including the Texans, Astros, Rockets and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/sportsradio610

Comments / 0

Community Policy