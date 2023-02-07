In the pews of Woodbine United Methodist Church on Wednesday night, dozens of parents and educators chanted, “Our students are more than a test.”. The test they were referencing was the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program, or TCAP. Specifically, the English Language Arts portion. At the end of this school year, under a new state law, the third graders who score less than proficient on that section could get held back.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO