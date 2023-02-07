Read full article on original website
Related
School systems respond after House speaker says TN could reject federal funds
Two East Tennessee school systems are responding to Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton's idea to reject federal education money.
Parents of students with disabilities ‘offended’ by Tennessee House Speaker’s proposal to reject US education money
Parents of students with disabilities worry that despite the Tennessee House Speaker's statements, the programs and protections that come with federal education money will go away under his proposal to stop accepting those funds.
WATE
TN house speaker proposes rejecting federal education money
Two East Tennessee school systems are responding to Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton’s idea to reject federal education money. TN house speaker proposes rejecting federal education …. Two East Tennessee school systems are responding to Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton’s idea to reject federal education money. Good Morning...
fox17.com
Sexton: Tennessee should pass on $1.8B federal education money
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — In a recent report from The Associated Press, Speaker Cameron Sexton said Tennessee should pass on the $1.8 billion from the government. This money goes to K-12 schools and helps students across the board. While Sexton says we can instead use state tax dollars, Professional...
Tennessee private school voucher expansion bill clears first hurdle
A proposal that would expand eligibility for private school vouchers to students in a third large Tennessee school district passed easily out of its first legislative committee on Wednesday.The Senate Education Committee voted 6-2 to advance a bill to bring the state’s education savings account program to Hamilton County Schools.If the legislation becomes law, eligible families in the Chattanooga-based district, which has 44,000 students, could apply to receive taxpayer money to...
wpln.org
Parents flooded public meetings on Tennessee’s 3rd grade retention law. Now they’re taking action.
In the pews of Woodbine United Methodist Church on Wednesday night, dozens of parents and educators chanted, “Our students are more than a test.”. The test they were referencing was the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program, or TCAP. Specifically, the English Language Arts portion. At the end of this school year, under a new state law, the third graders who score less than proficient on that section could get held back.
wvlt.tv
Tennessee teachers could be getting a pay raise
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Gov. Bill Lee announced on Monday that he’s proposing legislation to raise the minimum base salary for Tennessee teachers from $41,000 to $50,000 over the next four years. The Governor set aside $125 million to go towards increasing teachers’ pay. If the proposal passes, the...
Republicans want to do away with federal funding for Tennessee schools
Republicans in leadership proposed Wednesday rejecting federal funding when it comes to Tennessee schools.
Teacher pay crisis in Tennessee leads Lee to promise raises. Will they happen?
From job vacancies to enrollment, there are several challenges teachers face inside the classroom. But one of their biggest challenges is their own paycheck.
No state money for ETSU pharmacy school in Lee budget
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University (ETSU) may have to rely on the legislative budget process if its multi-year efforts to secure some state funding for the Gatton College of Pharmacy are to prove successful at last. In-state tuition at the privately funded school, at around $39,000, is about 70% higher than […]
WSMV
‘It’s not enough’: TN teachers react to Gov. Lee’s salary boost proposal
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Governor Bill Lee says by the time his four years is up, teachers will make more money. Monday night during his State of the State address, he proposed new teachers will make at least $50,000. Now teachers at Tennessee public schools wonder if it will be...
Tennessee Tribune
Gov. Lee’s Leadership Claims Worry Dems, Dad in DCS Limbo
NASHVILLE, TN — Gov. Bill Lee’s State of the State Address this week included claims of national leadership, and attracted rebuttals on difficult issues. “We heard statements about ‘leading the nation,’” Sen. Charlane Oliver said, “but with this $55.6 billion budget, Tennessee Republicans are actually putting out fires they’ve created due to neglect of issues over the past 10 years they’ve been in power.”
Bill to restrict drag shows in Tennessee passes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Senate approved legislation to restrict where certain drag shows can take place. This is the latest bill state Republican leaders have advanced targeting LGBTQ people. Senate lawmakers on Thursday voted 26-6 in favor of the bill, with only Democrats opposing. Under the Senate’s bill,...
Here are the bills filed that would make changes to election and campaign finance laws in Tennessee
Tennessee lawmakers have several bills that deal with elections and campaign finance rules they will discuss this session.
Local school officials react to governor’s proposed teacher pay increase
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Local school districts are excited about a proposed increase to teachers’ pay in Tennessee. Gov. Bill Lee has proposed $125 million for teacher pay raises across the state. Local school officials say this would further support their teachers, who they see as the backbone of the education system. “It’s an […]
fox17.com
TN lawmakers considering limiting community oversight of police
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — New restrictions could be coming to Nashville’s Community Oversight Board (COB). State lawmakers are considering a bill that would alter the board and limit its ability to investigate police misconduct. COB is responsible for holding police officers accountable, including investigating officer shootings and citizen...
Tennessee Pastors Condemn Legislation Banning Gender Affirming Care
Southern Christian Coalition speaks out on legislative efforts to curb access to healthcare. Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition spoke out on legislation they say harms children and families seeking access to healthcare.
fox17.com
Tennessee has highest rate of hospital closures per capita, what are the rural impacts?
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Since 2010, Tennessee has had the highest number of hospital closures per capita in the nation and these closures are limiting access to healthcare for our rural communities. According to the Tennessee Health Care Campaign, more than one fourth of Tennessee’s rural counties have no...
WDEF
Local Politicians React to Lee’s State of the State
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee gave his annual State of the State address last night in Nashville. Governor Lee just started his second term as Tennessee Governor after his landslide re-election and celebrated this fact during his speech. Gov. Lee proclaimed, “I say with great pride...
fox17.com
Tennessee Lieutenant Governor McNally hospitalized for heart issues Thursday
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Lt. Governor Randy McNally shared on social media late Thursday night that he is currently in Vanderbilt Hospital receiving care to help with heart issues. The Lt. Governor says that he checked himself into the hospital after experiencing a irregular heartbeat. He has since undergone...
Comments / 0