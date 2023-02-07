ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

WATE

TN house speaker proposes rejecting federal education money

Two East Tennessee school systems are responding to Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton’s idea to reject federal education money. TN house speaker proposes rejecting federal education …. Two East Tennessee school systems are responding to Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton’s idea to reject federal education money. Good Morning...
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

Sexton: Tennessee should pass on $1.8B federal education money

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — In a recent report from The Associated Press, Speaker Cameron Sexton said Tennessee should pass on the $1.8 billion from the government. This money goes to K-12 schools and helps students across the board. While Sexton says we can instead use state tax dollars, Professional...
TENNESSEE STATE
Chalkbeat

Tennessee private school voucher expansion bill clears first hurdle

A proposal that would expand eligibility for private school vouchers to students in a third large Tennessee school district passed easily out of its first legislative committee on Wednesday.The Senate Education Committee voted 6-2 to advance a bill to bring the state’s education savings account program to Hamilton County Schools.If the legislation becomes law, eligible families in the Chattanooga-based district, which has 44,000 students, could apply to receive taxpayer money to...
TENNESSEE STATE
wpln.org

Parents flooded public meetings on Tennessee’s 3rd grade retention law. Now they’re taking action.

In the pews of Woodbine United Methodist Church on Wednesday night, dozens of parents and educators chanted, “Our students are more than a test.”. The test they were referencing was the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program, or TCAP. Specifically, the English Language Arts portion. At the end of this school year, under a new state law, the third graders who score less than proficient on that section could get held back.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Tennessee teachers could be getting a pay raise

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Gov. Bill Lee announced on Monday that he’s proposing legislation to raise the minimum base salary for Tennessee teachers from $41,000 to $50,000 over the next four years. The Governor set aside $125 million to go towards increasing teachers’ pay. If the proposal passes, the...
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

No state money for ETSU pharmacy school in Lee budget

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University (ETSU) may have to rely on the legislative budget process if its multi-year efforts to secure some state funding for the Gatton College of Pharmacy are to prove successful at last. In-state tuition at the privately funded school, at around $39,000, is about 70% higher than […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Gov. Lee’s Leadership Claims Worry Dems, Dad in DCS Limbo

NASHVILLE, TN — Gov. Bill Lee’s State of the State Address this week included claims of national leadership, and attracted rebuttals on difficult issues. “We heard statements about ‘leading the nation,’” Sen. Charlane Oliver said, “but with this $55.6 billion budget, Tennessee Republicans are actually putting out fires they’ve created due to neglect of issues over the past 10 years they’ve been in power.”
TENNESSEE STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Bill to restrict drag shows in Tennessee passes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Senate approved legislation to restrict where certain drag shows can take place. This is the latest bill state Republican leaders have advanced targeting LGBTQ people. Senate lawmakers on Thursday voted 26-6 in favor of the bill, with only Democrats opposing. Under the Senate’s bill,...
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

TN lawmakers considering limiting community oversight of police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — New restrictions could be coming to Nashville’s Community Oversight Board (COB). State lawmakers are considering a bill that would alter the board and limit its ability to investigate police misconduct. COB is responsible for holding police officers accountable, including investigating officer shootings and citizen...
NASHVILLE, TN
WDEF

Local Politicians React to Lee’s State of the State

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee gave his annual State of the State address last night in Nashville. Governor Lee just started his second term as Tennessee Governor after his landslide re-election and celebrated this fact during his speech. Gov. Lee proclaimed, “I say with great pride...
TENNESSEE STATE

