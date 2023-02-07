Patton Township discusses Geisinger Clinic expansion plans, possibility of future self-storage building

CENTRE COUNTY (WTAJ)– The Patton Township Planning Commission approved an amendment at their meeting on Monday, Feb. 6 to the Geisinger Healthplex Master Plan.

The Master Plan, now in phase 3, includes a two story, 21,000 square foot addition to the existing clinic in Port Matilda. Geisinger says that the updated plan will allow them to better serve the community.

“The last time we went through this was probably ten, fifteen years ago so they’ve always had a master plan requirement with the property ever since it was rezoned back in 2002 or something like that,” Patton Township Manager Doug Erickson said.

The expansion will allow services like cardiology and pediatric care, as well as a family practice and community health clinic.

“So the next step is well first the master plan will go to the board of supervisors, so they’ll take a look at that and go through the same sort of process as the planning commission did,” Erickson added. “We’ll have to have a public hearing and invite public comment in.”

Also discussed at the meeting was the possibility of having a self-storage building within the township. The company Spacemart wants to build a facility off of route 99.

“These will be multi-story, it will be a two- or three-story building, it will be attractive and it’s really going to provide what we call climate controlled,” Partner in Spacemart Development Bob Poole said. “The majority of the climate control will be conditioned for people to store.”

After a long discussion the commission agreed to only allow the multi-story self-storage buildings in the township. The plan is still in its early stage and will next go in front of the township supervisors at their next meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

