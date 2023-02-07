Read full article on original website
Spring market announced for Cumming City CenterJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Cumming parks director to retire; new director announcedJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Popular grocery store opens new location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersJefferson, GA
How to run for a Cumming City Council position in 2023Justine LookenottCumming, GA
FoCo man accused of setting fire to house after domestic disputeJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Cops: Man described as ‘witch doctor’ accused of raping woman in Duluth
A man described as a “witch doctor” was arrested Monday after police said he sexually assaulted a woman in Gwinnett Coun...
fox5atlanta.com
Teen arrested for Gainesville apartment shooting
GAINESVILLE, Ga. - Police have made an arrest in a shooting that left a man in critical condition outside a Gainesville apartment on Monday. Quaran Jamir Jackson, 17, of Gillsville, was charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, criminal attempt to commit murder and possession of a firearm to commit murder.
2 shot, 1 arrested in northeast Atlanta after fight over drugs, police say
Officers were called out to 3005 Peachtree Road NE about reports of two people shot.
Driver accused of being high on marijuana hits, kills driver, police say
Neighbors in a Gwinnett County community are outraged after a wrong-way crash killed an innocent man at the hands of a suspected DUI driver.
Family stunned after learning wife accused of stabbing husband to death won't be tried
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Brett Zachary's family said they are heartbroken and shocked after finding out that the woman who admitted to killing him will not be tried in his death. Investigators said Zachary was stabbed to death by his wife, Roxanne, in 2020. Court documents show that she...
fox5atlanta.com
Pregnant woman strangled to death in Gainesville; suspected killer on the run
GAINESVILLE, Ga. - A frantic 911 call on January 29 paints the scary moments for the sister of 22-year-old Juana Jose as she calls for an ambulance to the family apartment on Cooley Drive in Gainesville with the help of an interpreter. "My sister is dying, I don't know what's...
fox5atlanta.com
DeKalb County woman says burglar stole dog, valuables while she was at church
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A DeKalb County woman is desperate to find her dog after she says someone broke into her home and took him while she was at church. "I just don’t understand why someone would just take him. He needs his mommy. He needs his mommy," Kim Walker said.
fox5atlanta.com
New images of 'persons of interest' in deadly Atlanta shooting of 13-year-old boy
ATLANTA - Police have released a new series of photos asking the public’s help in identifying the people in them. Investigators call them persons of interest in the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy near the Cascade Family Skating rink on Jan. 21. Atlanta police released video showing the...
2nd Gwinnett teenager found dead this week from same high school
A Gwinnett County high school community is grieving the loss of two students this week after a second teenager was found dead, officials confirmed.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Possible suspect in custody for double shooting during Buckhead drug deal
ATLANTA - Atlanta police have a possible suspect is in custody after a double shooting in Buckhead Thursday night. The Atlanta Police Department says the shooting happened just after 6 p.m.on the 3000 block of Peachtree Road near Pharr Road. At the scene, responding officers say they found two men...
Man found unconscious in tree in north Ga. dies from his injuries
The coroner says the 74-yaer-old man died from complications from a leg injury.
wufe967.com
Georgia teen missing since July identified as human remains found
Human remains found in Georgia were identified as a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing in July. The Gwinnett County Police Department responded Monday to an area between Drowning Creek and Barrow County after a passerby reported seeing what they believed were human remains in the forest, Fox Atlanta reported.
Cops: Man sought in woman’s strangulation, death of unborn baby in Hall County
A week after a pregnant woman was strangled in Hall County, killing her unborn child, a man has been charged in their de...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Family grieving after pregnant 22-year-old Gainesville woman strangled to death
Family wants answers nearly one month after Atlanta woman shot in head. The 26-year-old was shot in January after police say she got into a dispute with a man outside a studio on Highland Avenue. Updated: 6 hours ago. Health experts say people should be happy to hear some positive...
fox5atlanta.com
GBI pushes back on 'friendly fire' allegations in shooting at Atlanta Public Safety Training Center site
ATLANTA - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is pushing back on claims on social media that a Georgia State Patrol officer was shot by his fellow law enforcement officers during a raid at the planned public safety training facility site in DeKalb County. Officials released body camera footage on Wednesday...
fox5atlanta.com
Pedestrian killed in accident on Chamblee Tucker Road
CHAMBLEE, Ga. - The Chamblee Police Department is investigating an accident that killed a pedestrian Thursday night. Officials tell FOX 5 the deadly crash happened at around 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Chamblee Tucker Road and Peachtree Road. According to investigators, witnesses at the scene say the pedestrian...
accesswdun.com
Gainesville man arrested for hitting, choking woman
Hall County Sheriff’s Office charged a Gainesville man Tuesday with a domestic violence incident that happened last month in East Hall County. Justin Kyle Loggins, 23, was taken into custody by the HCSO Warrant Service Unit Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 7, at the 3600 block of Holly Springs Road in Gillsville. Loggins was charged with felony aggravated assault and simple battery, both charges under the Family Violence Act.
wbhfradio.org
A Cartersville Man Receives A 40 Year Sentence for Child Molestation
A theft investigation turns into a child molestation case. Forty-one-year-old Brandon Michael Elrod of Cartersville pleaded guilty to two counts of child molestation and one count of sexual exploitation of children in Bartow Superior Court Tuesday. Elrod received a 40-year sentence, with the first 25 years to serve incarcerated and the remainder on probation.
fox5atlanta.com
15-year-old wanted in deadly double shooting in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA - A manhunt is underway for a 15-year-old murder suspect wanted in connection to a double shooting in a southwest Atlanta neighborhood Monday afternoon. Atlanta police say officers found a 25-year-old Collice Walton was found dead after a shooting the 3200 block of Saville Street SW near Tineley Way SW. A 40-year-old woman was injured in the gunfire.
Red and Black
ACCPD blotter: Masked man commits arson and more
On Feb. 4 around 1 a.m., Athens-Clarke County Police Department officers responded to a call about a trash can on fire at University Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Epps Bridge Road, according to an ACCPD report. Video surveillance footage showed a man wearing a face mask and dark clothing light...
