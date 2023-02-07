ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Teen arrested for Gainesville apartment shooting

GAINESVILLE, Ga. - Police have made an arrest in a shooting that left a man in critical condition outside a Gainesville apartment on Monday. Quaran Jamir Jackson, 17, of Gillsville, was charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, criminal attempt to commit murder and possession of a firearm to commit murder.
GAINESVILLE, GA
wufe967.com

Georgia teen missing since July identified as human remains found

Human remains found in Georgia were identified as a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing in July. The Gwinnett County Police Department responded Monday to an area between Drowning Creek and Barrow County after a passerby reported seeing what they believed were human remains in the forest, Fox Atlanta reported.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Pedestrian killed in accident on Chamblee Tucker Road

CHAMBLEE, Ga. - The Chamblee Police Department is investigating an accident that killed a pedestrian Thursday night. Officials tell FOX 5 the deadly crash happened at around 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Chamblee Tucker Road and Peachtree Road. According to investigators, witnesses at the scene say the pedestrian...
CHAMBLEE, GA
accesswdun.com

Gainesville man arrested for hitting, choking woman

Hall County Sheriff’s Office charged a Gainesville man Tuesday with a domestic violence incident that happened last month in East Hall County. Justin Kyle Loggins, 23, was taken into custody by the HCSO Warrant Service Unit Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 7, at the 3600 block of Holly Springs Road in Gillsville. Loggins was charged with felony aggravated assault and simple battery, both charges under the Family Violence Act.
GAINESVILLE, GA
wbhfradio.org

A Cartersville Man Receives A 40 Year Sentence for Child Molestation

A theft investigation turns into a child molestation case. Forty-one-year-old Brandon Michael Elrod of Cartersville pleaded guilty to two counts of child molestation and one count of sexual exploitation of children in Bartow Superior Court Tuesday. Elrod received a 40-year sentence, with the first 25 years to serve incarcerated and the remainder on probation.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

15-year-old wanted in deadly double shooting in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA - A manhunt is underway for a 15-year-old murder suspect wanted in connection to a double shooting in a southwest Atlanta neighborhood Monday afternoon. Atlanta police say officers found a 25-year-old Collice Walton was found dead after a shooting the 3200 block of Saville Street SW near Tineley Way SW. A 40-year-old woman was injured in the gunfire.
ATLANTA, GA
Red and Black

ACCPD blotter: Masked man commits arson and more

On Feb. 4 around 1 a.m., Athens-Clarke County Police Department officers responded to a call about a trash can on fire at University Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Epps Bridge Road, according to an ACCPD report. Video surveillance footage showed a man wearing a face mask and dark clothing light...
ATHENS, GA

