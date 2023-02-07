Read full article on original website
This Small California Town was just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenOjai, CA
A 5th Climber Dies in PatagoniaExplorersWebVentura, CA
Here's Everything you Should be Eating at The Habit Burger Grill right now!Caroline at EatDrinkLASanta Barbara, CA
Did Britney Spears fans go too far or is she to blameCheryl E PrestonVentura, CA
California witness says bright object appeared after night sky lit up orangeRoger MarshCalifornia State
Noozhawk
Tremendous San Marcos Girls Water Polo Season Comes to End with Playoff Loss to Laguna Beach
A tremendous San Marcos girls water polo season came to an end Thursday in a 9-7 loss to Laguna Beach in the first round of the CIF-SS Open Division playoffs. “We had a hard day shooting the ball unfortunately missed several shots,” Royals coach Chuckie Roth said. “The girls played hard all game long and ran a great comeback in the fourth quarter.”
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Ousted in First Round of D1 Water Polo Playoffs by Oaks Christian
Struggles on the power ended up hurting the Santa Barbara High girls water polo team in an 8-4 loss at Oaks Christian in a CIF-SS Division 1 first-round playoff game on Wednesday. The Dons converted on just one of their five 6-on-5 opportunities. “We held a good team to eight...
Noozhawk
San Marcos Girls Fall to Rolling Hills Prep in First Round of CIF-SS 2AA Playoffs, 52-44
The San Marcos girls basketball season ended Thursday night with a 52-44 loss to Rolling Hills Prep in a first-round CIF-SS Division 2AA playoff game. “I am so very proud of the San Marcos 22-23 team,” coach Tiffany Simms said. “We have made school history again this season and have grown closer as teammates, become better individuals and better ball players.”
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Pulls Away to CIF First-Round Victory, Plays 2nd Round at Home
Once it got into a rhythm in its zone offense, the Santa Barbara High boys basketball team pulled away from Valley Christian Academy of Santa Maria for a 72-46 win in a CIF-SS Division 4AA first-round game on Wednesday night. “We got off to a bit of a sluggish start...
Noozhawk
San Marcos Runs Into Hot-Shooting Agoura, Loses in CIF 2A Opener, 88-51
San Marcos didn’t have an answer for Agoura’s Zane Miller in Wednesday night’s CIF-AA 2A Division first-round playoff basketball game. Miller erupted for 50 points, including 20 in the third quarter, to lead the Marmonte League-champion Chargers to an 88-51 victory over the Royals. Miller, a 6-foot-3...
signalscv.com
Phelps scoring frenzy continues as Hart blasts Oxnard
Hart senior Briley Phelps has been on a tear this past week. Phelps led the Hart Indians girls’ soccer team to victory over Oxnard in its home CIF Division 2 playoff opener on Wednesday and has now netted seven goals in her last two games. Hart won the game...
syvnews.com
Three Santa Maria Valley teams clinch league titles
The St. Joseph boys and girls basketball teams and the Righetti boys soccer squads all wrapped up league titles Tuesday night. The St. Joseph boys defeated Arroyo Grande 77-49 at St. Joseph's Hofschulte Gym behind double-doubles by Tounde Yessoufou and Caedin Hamilton to win their third straight Mountain League championship. The Knights' league winning streak reached 35 games.
Noozhawk
UCSB Women’s 3rd Quarter Lapse Opens Door for Big West Leader Long Beach’s Comeback Win, 58-57
A tough stretch in the third quarter that allowed Long Beach State to take the lead proved to be the deciding factor in the UCSB women’s basketball 58-57 loss Thursday night at the Thunderdome. With the loss, Santa Barbara falls to 15-7 overall with an 8-4 Big West record...
Noozhawk
Cate Boys Score Last-Second Tying Goal in Regulation and Prevail in Shoot-Out to Advance in D5 Playoffs
The Cate boys hung tough to take a shoot-out win over Polytechnic Thursday in a first-round match in the CIF-SS Division 5 playoffs in Pasadena. After regulation play and two overtime periods saw the teams knotted at 2-2, the Rams made all four shoot-out penalty kicks to two for Polytechnic.
Noozhawk
Prep Roundup: Santa Ynez Soccer Erupts for 7 Goals in Rout; Girls Basketball Wins
Santa Ynez had seven players score goals in a 7-0 boys soccer rout of Orcutt Academy in a Ocean League game at Pirate Field on Tuesday. Senior captain Aiden Tapia scored the first goal. Gabriel Beleski finished a pass from Kevin Margarito for the second goal. Braeden Melville returned the...
Noozhawk
Carpinteria Girls Water Polo Falls to Buena in CIF Playoff Opener
The Carpinteria girls water polo team came up short on its bid to advance to the second round of the CIF Division 4 playoffs, falling to Buena, 6-3, in a first-round game at the Carpinteria Municipal Pool on Tuesday. The Warriors created scoring opportunities in the 2-meter position but struggled...
Oxnard, February 09 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Noozhawk
Archibald McClintock Look, Formerly of Santa Barbara, 1945-2023
Santa Barbara native Archibald “Archie” McClintock Look, of Tokyo, Japan, never lost his love for Santa Barbara and the family ranch. He is survived by his wife Sophie; his son Archibald Kitahara Look; his daughter Heather Mari Warner; and six grandchildren.
Noozhawk
Margie Bonazzola of Solvang, 1940-2023
Margie Bonazzola died peacefully at home in Solvang, while watching her church service online on Jan. 22, 2023. She was born May 25, 1940 at St. Francis Hospital in Santa Barbara to Elvira and Bill Bonazzola. Margie attended Lincoln Elementary School and Santa Barbara Junior High, and. graduated from Santa...
Noozhawk
David G. Kronen of Santa Barbara, 1959-2022
David Gregory Kronen, 63, died in peace at his home in Hope Ranch on Dec. 30, 2022, after a brave and prolonged battle with progressive supranuclear palsy, an aggressive neuromuscular disorder. He transitioned to a better place while surrounded by his loving family. Born in Caracas, Venezuela, Dave moved with...
Noozhawk
Make Your Nominations for Carpinterian, Jr. Carpinterian of Year
The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce, from Goleta to Carpinteria, is taking nominations for Carpinterian of the Year and Junior Carpinterian of the Year, who will be honored at the 64th Annual Carpinteria Community Awards Gala in April. The event will be held 5:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1...
Noozhawk
Jen Brown Elected to Scholarship Foundation Board of Directors
Jen Brown, a retired attorney, has joined the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara Board of Directors. Brown, whose legal work over two decades included high-profile litigation spanning multiple continents, received bachelor’s degrees in political science and communications at the University of Washington before earning a law degree at Gonzaga University School of Law.
Noozhawk
Ray Estrada of Santa Barbara, 1952-2023
Raymond Estrada, Jr. died Feb. 3, 2023 in Santa Barbara after a short illness. He was 70. Ray was born on Dec. 21, 1952 to Melinda (Morentin) Byrd and Ray Estrada, Sr. in Oceanside, California, the third of four children. He grew up in Santa Ana, California, apart for three years when his family lived in Jacksonville, Florida, when his father was stationed there in the early 1960s with the United States Marine Corps.
Noozhawk
BizHawk: Remote-Entry Drift Hotel in Santa Barbara Rolls Out Welcome Mat
BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing news@noozhawk.com. Scientology has left the building. The downtown Drift Hotel quietly opened this week at 524 State St. in Santa Barbara, in the former home...
Noozhawk
Rob Raede: Santa Barbara’s Aperitivo Is More Than a Wine Bar
True to its name, Aperitivo Wine Bar in downtown Santa Barbara offers inventive Italian cocktails and a unique Italian wine list, but it’s not the smell of wine and vermouth that grabs you by the nose and draws you in … it’s the food. “We’re trying to...
