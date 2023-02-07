ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Noozhawk

Tremendous San Marcos Girls Water Polo Season Comes to End with Playoff Loss to Laguna Beach

A tremendous San Marcos girls water polo season came to an end Thursday in a 9-7 loss to Laguna Beach in the first round of the CIF-SS Open Division playoffs. “We had a hard day shooting the ball unfortunately missed several shots,” Royals coach Chuckie Roth said. “The girls played hard all game long and ran a great comeback in the fourth quarter.”
Noozhawk

San Marcos Girls Fall to Rolling Hills Prep in First Round of CIF-SS 2AA Playoffs, 52-44

The San Marcos girls basketball season ended Thursday night with a 52-44 loss to Rolling Hills Prep in a first-round CIF-SS Division 2AA playoff game. “I am so very proud of the San Marcos 22-23 team,” coach Tiffany Simms said. “We have made school history again this season and have grown closer as teammates, become better individuals and better ball players.”
signalscv.com

Phelps scoring frenzy continues as Hart blasts Oxnard

Hart senior Briley Phelps has been on a tear this past week. Phelps led the Hart Indians girls’ soccer team to victory over Oxnard in its home CIF Division 2 playoff opener on Wednesday and has now netted seven goals in her last two games. Hart won the game...
syvnews.com

Three Santa Maria Valley teams clinch league titles

The St. Joseph boys and girls basketball teams and the Righetti boys soccer squads all wrapped up league titles Tuesday night. The St. Joseph boys defeated Arroyo Grande 77-49 at St. Joseph's Hofschulte Gym behind double-doubles by Tounde Yessoufou and Caedin Hamilton to win their third straight Mountain League championship. The Knights' league winning streak reached 35 games.
Noozhawk

Carpinteria Girls Water Polo Falls to Buena in CIF Playoff Opener

The Carpinteria girls water polo team came up short on its bid to advance to the second round of the CIF Division 4 playoffs, falling to Buena, 6-3, in a first-round game at the Carpinteria Municipal Pool on Tuesday. The Warriors created scoring opportunities in the 2-meter position but struggled...
Highschool Basketball Pro

Oxnard, February 09 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Noozhawk

Margie Bonazzola of Solvang, 1940-2023

Margie Bonazzola died peacefully at home in Solvang, while watching her church service online on Jan. 22, 2023. She was born May 25, 1940 at St. Francis Hospital in Santa Barbara to Elvira and Bill Bonazzola. Margie attended Lincoln Elementary School and Santa Barbara Junior High, and. graduated from Santa...
Noozhawk

David G. Kronen of Santa Barbara, 1959-2022

David Gregory Kronen, 63, died in peace at his home in Hope Ranch on Dec. 30, 2022, after a brave and prolonged battle with progressive supranuclear palsy, an aggressive neuromuscular disorder. He transitioned to a better place while surrounded by his loving family. Born in Caracas, Venezuela, Dave moved with...
Noozhawk

Make Your Nominations for Carpinterian, Jr. Carpinterian of Year

The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce, from Goleta to Carpinteria, is taking nominations for Carpinterian of the Year and Junior Carpinterian of the Year, who will be honored at the 64th Annual Carpinteria Community Awards Gala in April. The event will be held 5:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1...
Noozhawk

Jen Brown Elected to Scholarship Foundation Board of Directors

Jen Brown, a retired attorney, has joined the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara Board of Directors. Brown, whose legal work over two decades included high-profile litigation spanning multiple continents, received bachelor’s degrees in political science and communications at the University of Washington before earning a law degree at Gonzaga University School of Law.
Noozhawk

Ray Estrada of Santa Barbara, 1952-2023

Raymond Estrada, Jr. died Feb. 3, 2023 in Santa Barbara after a short illness. He was 70. Ray was born on Dec. 21, 1952 to Melinda (Morentin) Byrd and Ray Estrada, Sr. in Oceanside, California, the third of four children. He grew up in Santa Ana, California, apart for three years when his family lived in Jacksonville, Florida, when his father was stationed there in the early 1960s with the United States Marine Corps.
Noozhawk

BizHawk: Remote-Entry Drift Hotel in Santa Barbara Rolls Out Welcome Mat

BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing news@noozhawk.com. Scientology has left the building. The downtown Drift Hotel quietly opened this week at 524 State St. in Santa Barbara, in the former home...
