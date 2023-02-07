Raymond Estrada, Jr. died Feb. 3, 2023 in Santa Barbara after a short illness. He was 70. Ray was born on Dec. 21, 1952 to Melinda (Morentin) Byrd and Ray Estrada, Sr. in Oceanside, California, the third of four children. He grew up in Santa Ana, California, apart for three years when his family lived in Jacksonville, Florida, when his father was stationed there in the early 1960s with the United States Marine Corps.

