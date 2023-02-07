Read full article on original website
Where’s the best pizza in Minnesota? Jason DeRusha gives his top 25 spots
With National Pizza Day arriving once again, the debate of “Where’s the best pizza spot in Minnesota?” is as hot as ever. Where do Minnesotans and Jason DeRusha think you can get the best slice?
MnDOT clears encampment near Lake and Hiawatha
MINNEAPOLIS -- State officials cleared an encampment near Hiawatha Avenue and Lake Street on Tuesday.The Minnesota Department of Transportation said the area, near a highway right-of-way, is not a safe place to live. MnDOT officials say service providers have visited the site regularly over the past several weeks to share information on shelters.Ultimately, MnDOT cleared the area on Tuesday. MnDOT says they offered secure storage options for people's personal belongings. They also say they gave the people on site information about local organizations that support people experiencing homelessness. As of Feb. 5, the Hennepin County's Adult Shelter Connect had 56 shelter beds available.
The List: Jason’s Favorite Pizza in the Twin Cities
Food critic ranks the 30-plus best slices in the metro and beyond. This won’t be controversial, right? The post The List: Jason’s Favorite Pizza in the Twin Cities appeared first on Minnesota Monthly.
South St. Paul students re-design the MN state flag as the debate moves through the legislature
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The design of the Minnesota state flag is once again up for debate this session, and the DFL-controlled Congress is hoping this is the year they get it passed.Some argue the state seal on the flag highlights the troubling past of the pioneers pushing the Dakota and Ojibwe tribes out of Minnesota."When that state seal was made in 1858, Henry Sibley who designed it, wanted the Indian traveling west and leaving Minnesota," said Scott Wilkie, a descendant of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa.Others argue the flag breaks the rules of vexillology and isn't memorable.A 7th-grade...
redlakenationnews.com
University of Minnesota says it will return forestry land to Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa
The University of Minnesota says it plans to return thousands of acres of forest land that were seized from the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa more than a century ago. "This is the right time to talk about repatriation of this land, returning it to Fond du...
annandaleadvocate.com
Legal Notice – February 8, 2023
Notice is hereby given that SEALED Bid Proposal Packages will be received by the Township at the Township Hall until 7:00 PM on the 7TH OF MARCH 2023 for the paving of Jeske Avenue and adjacent streets located in Corinna Township. The Major Estimated Quantities of Work are:. Sawing Bituminous...
mprnews.org
‘Rusty’ batteries could hold key to Minnesota's carbon-free power future
In central Minnesota, a first-of-its kind pilot project will test whether new battery storage technology that uses a common process — iron rusting — could play a key role in the nation's transition to cleaner energy. Great River Energy plans to install a 1.5 megawatt iron-air battery system...
The Story of the Iconic Hamm's Bear (1953 - 1999)
Still image of a Hamm's TV commercial showing the Hamm's bear playing baseball, early 1950s.Photo byKirk Schnitker. The iconic Hamm's Bear was first sketched on a restaurant napkin by ad executive Cleo Hovel during a 'three-martini' lunch meeting at Freddie's restaurant in Minneapolis. Among those in attendance were Hovel and 'Betty' Burmeister of the Campbell-Mithun ad agency, Howard Swift, a TV animator from Swift-Chaplin in California, and representatives from Hamm's Brewery.
redlakenationnews.com
MnDOT clears homeless encampment at Lake Street and Hiawatha Avenue
Minnesota Department of Transportation officials closed an encampment of homeless people living near the intersection of Lake Street and Hiawatha Avenue Tuesday morning. Crews arrived at 9 a.m. to clear out an estimated 35 to 40 people. Notice of the closure was posted Monday at 9 a.m., Jake Loesch, MnDOT spokesman, said in an email.
fox9.com
Legalizing marijuana in Minnesota: Explosive risks tied to home THC extraction labs
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - It comes in edibles, candy, and other concentrated forms – but extracting cannabis oil under the wrong conditions can be disastrous. As part of the DFL-backed effort to legalize marijuana in Minnesota, the current proposal would not only allow you to grow your own plants, but you’d also be allowed to set up your own home lab to extract cannabis oil, but only using certain limited methods.
FirstService drops noncompete agreement for workers as Legislature considers ban
FirstService Residential, the largest property management company in North America, told its employees in Minnesota on Monday it would not enforce the noncompete agreements in its contracts with caretakers, desk attendants and other hourly workers. The announcement came days after a caretaker at a Minneapolis condo building managed by FirstService went public with his story […] The post FirstService drops noncompete agreement for workers as Legislature considers ban appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
stthomas.edu
In the News: Yohuru Williams on the History of Racial Inequality in Minnesota
Yohuru Williams, professor of history and founding director of the Racial Justice Initiative at the University of St. Thomas, recently spoke with FOX 9 about the history of racial inequality in Minnesota. From the story:. “The ‘Good Life in Minnesota’ didn’t extend to all segments of this population, certainly not...
hot967.fm
Teenager Admits To Luring Man To Minneapolis Apartment And Recorded His Death
(Minneapolis, MN) — A teen is confessing to luring a man to a downtown Minneapolis apartment, where she recorded the victim being beaten to death by her boyfriend. Seventeen-year-old Qurionna Young says she also posted the killing, which happened in March of last year, on social media. The defendant pleaded guilty yesterday to aiding and abetting first-degree manslaughter. Her alleged accomplice Emmanuel Davis was sentenced to 20 years after pleading guilty. Young is scheduled to be sentenced on April 14.
Ultimate Luxury: The Only 5-Star Hotel In Minnesota
It's the only five-star rated hotel in the entire state of Minnesota, and it just recently celebrated its 6 month anniversary. You might be wondering (like I was) just what makes a hotel a 'five-star' hotel? Well, here's the definition, according to the Five Star Alliance, a luxury hotel site: "Five-star hotels are properties that offer their guests the highest levels of luxury through personalized services, a vast range of amenities, and sophisticated accommodations," the site said.
fox9.com
North Minneapolis Walgreens to close, leaving few places to get prescriptions filled
North Minneapolis will soon lose one of its two neighborhood pharmacies. The news comes the same week the community learned it will also lose one of its few options for fresh groceries. The "closing" sign on the door is one people on the north side didn't see coming.
fox9.com
Bell Lofts: Ex-residents of condemned Minneapolis building plead for landlord accountability
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Former residents of the Bell Lofts apartment building are calling on the City of Minneapolis not to renew their former landlord's rental license and for Attorney General Keith Ellison to open an investigation. It's been 40 days since Ikedra West woke up on a Wednesday night...
Two Minnesota Cities On 2023 List Of Most Homes With Rats
If you hate rats and mice you might want to avoid these two Minnesota cities. No one wants to have rats or mice running around in their house. In addition to how the little rodents can damage your property, they also spread diseases that can pose a serious risk to public health.
Two Minnesota Cities Make The List Of Dirtiest in America
Several years ago, I took a road trip from Minnesota to New Orleans. The farther south I went the dirtier it was. I didn’t notice much litter on the side of the road in Minnesota, Iowa, and Northern Missouri, but from St. Louis on there was a ton of trash. It seemed like every ditch on every highway was covered in trash. It was pretty gross but helped me appreciate the way we take care of our land here in Minnesota even more.
mprnews.org
Future of Us: What's next for education in Minnesota?
When the COVID pandemic hit, Qorsho Hassan was teaching fifth grade in Burnsville, Minn. As the coronavirus ravaged the nation, Hassan looked for ways to meet the shifting needs of her students. Amid the crisis, she saw an opportunity for reimagining education. Her innovative approach got noticed. Hassan would become...
Chuck and Don's to shut down multiple stores
Pet food and supplies chain Chuck and Don's will be shutting down multiple stores across the country. The news comes as the Woodbury-based chain's parent company, Independent Pet Partner Holdings, reportedly files for bankruptcy. Around 66 stores across five states under the Chuck and Don's and Kriser's Natural Pet banners...
