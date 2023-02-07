ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Minnesota

MnDOT clears encampment near Lake and Hiawatha

MINNEAPOLIS -- State officials cleared an encampment near Hiawatha Avenue and Lake Street on Tuesday.The Minnesota Department of Transportation said the area, near a highway right-of-way, is not a safe place to live. MnDOT officials say service providers have visited the site regularly over the past several weeks to share information on shelters.Ultimately, MnDOT cleared the area on Tuesday. MnDOT says they offered secure storage options for people's personal belongings. They also say they gave the people on site information about local organizations that support people experiencing homelessness. As of Feb. 5, the Hennepin County's Adult Shelter Connect had 56 shelter beds available.  
CBS Minnesota

South St. Paul students re-design the MN state flag as the debate moves through the legislature

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The design of the Minnesota state flag is once again up for debate this session, and the DFL-controlled Congress is hoping this is the year they get it passed.Some argue the state seal on the flag highlights the troubling past of the pioneers pushing the Dakota and Ojibwe tribes out of Minnesota."When that state seal was made in 1858, Henry Sibley who designed it, wanted the Indian traveling west and leaving Minnesota," said Scott Wilkie, a descendant of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa.Others argue the flag breaks the rules of vexillology and isn't memorable.A 7th-grade...
annandaleadvocate.com

Legal Notice – February 8, 2023

Notice is hereby given that SEALED Bid Proposal Packages will be received by the Township at the Township Hall until 7:00 PM on the 7TH OF MARCH 2023 for the paving of Jeske Avenue and adjacent streets located in Corinna Township. The Major Estimated Quantities of Work are:. Sawing Bituminous...
The Streets of St. Paul

The Story of the Iconic Hamm's Bear (1953 - 1999)

Still image of a Hamm's TV commercial showing the Hamm's bear playing baseball, early 1950s.Photo byKirk Schnitker. The iconic Hamm's Bear was first sketched on a restaurant napkin by ad executive Cleo Hovel during a 'three-martini' lunch meeting at Freddie's restaurant in Minneapolis. Among those in attendance were Hovel and 'Betty' Burmeister of the Campbell-Mithun ad agency, Howard Swift, a TV animator from Swift-Chaplin in California, and representatives from Hamm's Brewery.
redlakenationnews.com

fox9.com

Legalizing marijuana in Minnesota: Explosive risks tied to home THC extraction labs

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - It comes in edibles, candy, and other concentrated forms – but extracting cannabis oil under the wrong conditions can be disastrous. As part of the DFL-backed effort to legalize marijuana in Minnesota, the current proposal would not only allow you to grow your own plants, but you’d also be allowed to set up your own home lab to extract cannabis oil, but only using certain limited methods.
Minnesota Reformer

FirstService drops noncompete agreement for workers as Legislature considers ban

FirstService Residential, the largest property management company in North America, told its employees in Minnesota on Monday it would not enforce the noncompete agreements in its contracts with caretakers, desk attendants and other hourly workers. The announcement came days after a caretaker at a Minneapolis condo building managed by FirstService went public with his story […] The post FirstService drops noncompete agreement for workers as Legislature considers ban appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
hot967.fm

Teenager Admits To Luring Man To Minneapolis Apartment And Recorded His Death

(Minneapolis, MN) — A teen is confessing to luring a man to a downtown Minneapolis apartment, where she recorded the victim being beaten to death by her boyfriend. Seventeen-year-old Qurionna Young says she also posted the killing, which happened in March of last year, on social media. The defendant pleaded guilty yesterday to aiding and abetting first-degree manslaughter. Her alleged accomplice Emmanuel Davis was sentenced to 20 years after pleading guilty. Young is scheduled to be sentenced on April 14.
KDHL AM 920

Ultimate Luxury: The Only 5-Star Hotel In Minnesota

It's the only five-star rated hotel in the entire state of Minnesota, and it just recently celebrated its 6 month anniversary. You might be wondering (like I was) just what makes a hotel a 'five-star' hotel? Well, here's the definition, according to the Five Star Alliance, a luxury hotel site: "Five-star hotels are properties that offer their guests the highest levels of luxury through personalized services, a vast range of amenities, and sophisticated accommodations," the site said.
106.9 KROC

Two Minnesota Cities Make The List Of Dirtiest in America

Several years ago, I took a road trip from Minnesota to New Orleans. The farther south I went the dirtier it was. I didn’t notice much litter on the side of the road in Minnesota, Iowa, and Northern Missouri, but from St. Louis on there was a ton of trash. It seemed like every ditch on every highway was covered in trash. It was pretty gross but helped me appreciate the way we take care of our land here in Minnesota even more.
mprnews.org

Future of Us: What's next for education in Minnesota?

When the COVID pandemic hit, Qorsho Hassan was teaching fifth grade in Burnsville, Minn. As the coronavirus ravaged the nation, Hassan looked for ways to meet the shifting needs of her students. Amid the crisis, she saw an opportunity for reimagining education. Her innovative approach got noticed. Hassan would become...
KARE 11

Chuck and Don's to shut down multiple stores

Pet food and supplies chain Chuck and Don's will be shutting down multiple stores across the country. The news comes as the Woodbury-based chain's parent company, Independent Pet Partner Holdings, reportedly files for bankruptcy. Around 66 stores across five states under the Chuck and Don's and Kriser's Natural Pet banners...
