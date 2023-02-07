ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In another thread this dude says Boulder has very little crime and yes this is one incident but there's a lot of crime and increasing.

californiaexaminer.net

12-year-old Kid Killed In Gunfight With Owner While Driving Stolen Car

As the investigation into the fatal shooting of a 12-year-old boy who was riding in a stolen car continues in Denver, there are still a lot of questions regarding what led up to the shooting. The Central Park neighbourhood in Denver was the location of the vehicle that was reported...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Photos released after shots fired outside Colorado Mills

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Lakewood Police Department (LPD) is asking for help finding the people involved in a shootout outside the Colorado Mills mall. LPD said witnesses reported hearing gunshots in the area outside Dick's Sporting Goods at around 7:47 p.m. on Jan. 28. Police said there appear to...
LAKEWOOD, CO
CBS Denver

Denver police investigating outdoor death in area of S. Hudson Street

The Denver Police Department is investigating an outdoor death that occurred in the area of S. Hudson Street. Authorities say the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release the identification of the victim and the cause of death. DPD will provide an update if the status of the investigation is upgraded to a homicide. 
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Police claimed man 'crashed' on motorcycle before fatal shooting. New video shows officer rammed him with vehicle

LITTLETON, Colo. — Video obtained by 9NEWS reveals there is more behind the fatal shooting of a 41-year-old man who was suspected of stealing a motorcycle. On Feb 2, Littleton Police posted a press release saying Stephen Poolson, 41, “was driving a motorcycle and crashed” during a call about a suspicious vehicle. Police said an officer eventually fatally shot Poolson because he “produced a gun.”
LITTLETON, CO
KDVR.com

Family pleads for tips on missing 14-year-old girl

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation sent out an endangered missing alert for 14-year-old McKenna Ferguson, who was last seen near Englewood High School on Thursday morning. Courtney Fromm reports. Family pleads for tips on missing 14-year-old girl. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation sent out an endangered missing alert for 14-year-old...
COLORADO STATE
1310kfka.com

Man charged with manslaughter after fatal shooting in Weld County

A man faces manslaughter charges after Weld County deputies say he whipped out a gun in what witnesses called a “joking manner” and it went off, killing another man Saturday. It happened on the 12000 block of Weld County Road 94. The Greeley Tribune reports police said a 21-year-old man was shot in the head and taken to a Greeley hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Benjamin Mitich, 19, remains behind bars on a $50,000 bond. Read more at https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
WELD COUNTY, CO
1310kfka.com

Police: Gun found at Windsor High School

A gun was uncovered at Windsor High School. Windsor police were called to the school Tuesday afternoon after a Weld RE-4 student alerted school administrators about the possibility of a gun at the school. While a gun was recovered, police said there’s were no known threats associated with the gun, and there’s no ongoing risk to public safety. The incident remains under investigation, and it’s unclear whether anyone will face charges.
1310kfka.com

One hurt in shooting in Lafayette

Lafayette Police are looking for a suspect in a shooting in broad daylight. It happened just before 2 p.m. at a mobile home park at Avalon Avenue and South Boulder Road. Police said the victim suffered serious injuries and was hospitalized. The shooting forced several area schools to go on lockdown for a time Tuesday.
LAFAYETTE, CO
1310kfka.com

Greeley man faces DUI, vehicular assault charges in Windsor crash

A Greeley man faces vehicular assault and DUI charges following a head-on collision in Windsor. It happened in late January at Weld County roads 13 and 60. The Greeley Tribune reports police said 25-year-old Devaun Mireles was traveling south in the northbound lanes of Weld County Road 13 in a pick-up truck when he collided with another pick-up. A passenger in the other pick-up truck, a 22-year-old man, was seriously hurt. Mireles was also hospitalized. For the full story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/
WINDSOR, CO
KDVR.com

Black-footed ferret kits born

More of the endangered black-footed ferret have been born in Colorado. More of the endangered black-footed ferret have been born in Colorado. Denver will see pleasant weather this weekend before another snow chance moves in mid-week. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast. Former cop in rough arrest could leave prison early. The...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

12-year-old car theft suspect shot dead in Denver

A 12-year-old car theft suspect died of a gunshot wound after being confronted by the car's owner, according to the Denver Police Department. Denver's Office of the Medical Examiner reported Tuesday that Elias Armstrong, 12, died of a gunshot wound Sunday. Police received a report of an auto theft in the 8300 block of E. Northfield Boulevard, according to police. ...
DENVER, CO

