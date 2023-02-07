Read full article on original website
Plumb Joy
3d ago
In another thread this dude says Boulder has very little crime and yes this is one incident but there's a lot of crime and increasing.
californiaexaminer.net
12-year-old Kid Killed In Gunfight With Owner While Driving Stolen Car
As the investigation into the fatal shooting of a 12-year-old boy who was riding in a stolen car continues in Denver, there are still a lot of questions regarding what led up to the shooting. The Central Park neighbourhood in Denver was the location of the vehicle that was reported...
New video shows different account of deadly Littleton police shooting
Surveillance video shows a new account of what happened before an officer shot and killed a man in Littleton.
Boulder man sentenced to 16 years for punching woman in the face after stealing her bike
A man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 16 years in state prison for a 2022 incident where he punched a woman in the face after she confronted him for stealing her bicycle.
Photos released after shots fired outside Colorado Mills
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Lakewood Police Department (LPD) is asking for help finding the people involved in a shootout outside the Colorado Mills mall. LPD said witnesses reported hearing gunshots in the area outside Dick's Sporting Goods at around 7:47 p.m. on Jan. 28. Police said there appear to...
Denver police investigating outdoor death in area of S. Hudson Street
The Denver Police Department is investigating an outdoor death that occurred in the area of S. Hudson Street. Authorities say the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release the identification of the victim and the cause of death. DPD will provide an update if the status of the investigation is upgraded to a homicide.
Police claimed man 'crashed' on motorcycle before fatal shooting. New video shows officer rammed him with vehicle
LITTLETON, Colo. — Video obtained by 9NEWS reveals there is more behind the fatal shooting of a 41-year-old man who was suspected of stealing a motorcycle. On Feb 2, Littleton Police posted a press release saying Stephen Poolson, 41, “was driving a motorcycle and crashed” during a call about a suspicious vehicle. Police said an officer eventually fatally shot Poolson because he “produced a gun.”
KDVR.com
Family pleads for tips on missing 14-year-old girl
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation sent out an endangered missing alert for 14-year-old McKenna Ferguson, who was last seen near Englewood High School on Thursday morning. Courtney Fromm reports. Family pleads for tips on missing 14-year-old girl. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation sent out an endangered missing alert for 14-year-old...
1310kfka.com
Man charged with manslaughter after fatal shooting in Weld County
A man faces manslaughter charges after Weld County deputies say he whipped out a gun in what witnesses called a “joking manner” and it went off, killing another man Saturday. It happened on the 12000 block of Weld County Road 94. The Greeley Tribune reports police said a 21-year-old man was shot in the head and taken to a Greeley hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Benjamin Mitich, 19, remains behind bars on a $50,000 bond. Read more at https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
1310kfka.com
Police: Gun found at Windsor High School
A gun was uncovered at Windsor High School. Windsor police were called to the school Tuesday afternoon after a Weld RE-4 student alerted school administrators about the possibility of a gun at the school. While a gun was recovered, police said there’s were no known threats associated with the gun, and there’s no ongoing risk to public safety. The incident remains under investigation, and it’s unclear whether anyone will face charges.
1310kfka.com
One hurt in shooting in Lafayette
Lafayette Police are looking for a suspect in a shooting in broad daylight. It happened just before 2 p.m. at a mobile home park at Avalon Avenue and South Boulder Road. Police said the victim suffered serious injuries and was hospitalized. The shooting forced several area schools to go on lockdown for a time Tuesday.
Man sentenced to 16 years in prison after stealing bicycle, assaulting owner
Boulder Police sentenced a 24-year-old man who stole a bike and assaulted the bike's owner to 16 years in state prison on Wednesday. Boulder police officers arrested Sean Hyche in April 2022 after he stole a bike and, when the bike's owner confronted him, punched her in the face and broke her nose, according to a Boulder District Attorney's Office news release.
1310kfka.com
Greeley man faces DUI, vehicular assault charges in Windsor crash
A Greeley man faces vehicular assault and DUI charges following a head-on collision in Windsor. It happened in late January at Weld County roads 13 and 60. The Greeley Tribune reports police said 25-year-old Devaun Mireles was traveling south in the northbound lanes of Weld County Road 13 in a pick-up truck when he collided with another pick-up. A passenger in the other pick-up truck, a 22-year-old man, was seriously hurt. Mireles was also hospitalized. For the full story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/
12-year-old's death highlights auto theft crisis in Colorado
The Denver Police Department reports auto theft is up 78% from the three-year average. It’s also becoming a deadly issue.
1 killed in shooting on Colorado Boulevard
Northbound Colorado Boulevard is closed at East 9th Avenue while police investigate.
Roommates claim they were chased, beaten in Denver
Two roommates are recovering both physically and mentally after they said they were chased in their car and then assaulted in Denver Thursday night.
11-week-old baby covered in drug residue found on passenger seat floorboard
A Wheat Ridge police officer found an 11-week-old baby covered in drug residue on the floorboard of a vehicle while investigating a theft Monday evening.
KDVR.com
Black-footed ferret kits born
More of the endangered black-footed ferret have been born in Colorado. More of the endangered black-footed ferret have been born in Colorado. Denver will see pleasant weather this weekend before another snow chance moves in mid-week. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast. Former cop in rough arrest could leave prison early. The...
12-year-old car theft suspect shot dead in Denver
A 12-year-old car theft suspect died of a gunshot wound after being confronted by the car's owner, according to the Denver Police Department. Denver's Office of the Medical Examiner reported Tuesday that Elias Armstrong, 12, died of a gunshot wound Sunday. Police received a report of an auto theft in the 8300 block of E. Northfield Boulevard, according to police. ...
Missing 14-year-old girl found, family says
A 14-year-old girl missing since last week has been found, according to her mother.
Denver police seek information about woman missing since Feb. 3
Denver police put out an alert Wednesday that Miranda Conner, 30, of Denver, has been missing since Feb. 3. She was last seen around 1 a.m. that night at East 44th Avenue and Argonne Street. She is a Black woman with brown eyes and black hair, weighs 116 pounds and is 5-feet-6-inches tall, according to a news release.
