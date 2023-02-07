ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WCVB

Boston firefighters battle vehicle fire inside I-93 tunnel

BOSTON — Rush-hour traffic in downtown Boston was impacted Thursday afternoon by a vehicle fire in the Interstate 93 tunnels that travel underneath the city. According to Massachusetts State Police, the vehicle caught fire on the southbound side of the highway just south of the exit for the Mass. Pike.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

16-year-old drive-thru worker injured in shooting at Massachusetts Wendy's

LYNN, Mass. — A 16-year-old employee at a Massachusetts Wendy's restaurant was shot in the shoulder at the drive-thru window after a customer received the wrong sized drink, according to a friend. More than a half-a-dozen police vehicles blocked off access to the restaurant on Boston Road. Lynn police...
LYNN, MA
WCVB

Knife confiscated from middle schooler at Boston's Condon School

A South Boston middle schooler could face disciplinary action after bringing a knife to school on Thursday. A letter sent home to families of Condon School students says no students or staff were hurt Thursday morning, and the knife was immediately confiscated by school staff. “We appreciate our staff’s quick...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Are domestic violence cases in Massachusetts increasing? 5 Investigates

BOSTON — People who work with survivors of domestic violence say the problem is on the rise in Massachusetts, pointing to a jump in both restraining orders and domestic homicides from 2021 to 2022. The killings in Andover, Massachusetts, are the latest sad example. 5 Investigates' Mike Beaudet spoke...
ANDOVER, MA
WCVB

Seven-car crash causes traffic jam on Route 128 southbound in Needham

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Traffic on the southbound side of Route 128 came to a near standstill Friday morning because of a seven-car crash in Needham. MassDOT said the crash occurred near Exit 35, south of Highland Avenue. Heavy delays accumulated between there and the Mass Pike. Massachusetts State Police...
NEEDHAM, MA
WCVB

Bed, Bath & Beyond closing 12 stores in Mass.

Bed Bath & Beyond is closing at least 12 stores across Massachusetts. The company is shuttering its locations in North Dartmouth, Raynham, North Attleboro, Dedham, Hudson, Burlington, Leominster, Hadley and Pittsfield. The company also announced in December that it was closing its stores in Seekonk, Milford and Dorchester. The retailer...
LEOMINSTER, MA
WCVB

Boston doctor on rare, but serious ‘AFM’

There's new national data about a rare, but serious, condition that can occur in children as they recover from a common cold. Dr. Kristin Moffitt, an infectious disease specialist at Boston Children's Hospital, explains what Acute Flaccid Myelitis, or AFM, is, its symptoms and what parents should know.
BOSTON, MA

