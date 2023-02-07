Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lindsay Clancy: Defense claims she was "over-medicated"; prosecution says triple murder of her kids was "pre-meditated"Lavinia ThompsonDuxbury, MA
8 Boston Apartments Under $1,200 a MonthEvan CrosbyBoston, MA
Don't Miss This Magical Night For Grownups: S'mores, Adult Drinks & Live Music!Dianna CarneyIpswich, MA
Popular organic market to open first store in MassachusettsAsh JurbergBurlington, MA
10 Boston Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyBoston, MA
Related
WCVB
Men armed with handgun tried to drill their way into Quincy, Massachusetts apartment, police say
QUINCY, Mass. — Two men armed with a gun used a drill to try to gain access to a Quincy apartment early Friday before the resident woke up and called police, officials said. Officers were called at 3 a.m. to a residence off Ricciuti Drive on a report of two men trying to break into an apartment.
WCVB
Officials: 12-year-old, mother, father, found dead in Andover home
ANDOVER, Mass. — Police found the heartbreaking deaths in an Andover home after an early morning 911 call. All three were found with gunshot wounds, officials said.
WCVB
Driver accused in fatal hit-and-run crash at Boson's Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard
BOSTON — A Roxbury man was charged Thursday in connection with a hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a pedestrian last month at Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, officials said. Abner Jean-Baptiste, 36, is accused in the Jan. 20 crash that claimed the life of 73-year-old Michael...
WCVB
Father, mother, 12-year-old son found dead in Andover, Massachusetts home, DA says
ANDOVER, Mass. — A man, woman and their 12-year-old son were found dead early Thursday in a home in Andover, Massachusetts, according to the Essex County District Attorney's Office. Police responded at 3:20 a.m. to 48 Porter Road after a 911 call was made. A 56-year-old man, a 55-year-old...
WCVB
New and old theories bring police closer to finding Ruth Marie Terry’s killer
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Investigation into the murder of Ruth Marie Terry continues. If you have any information, please contact the Boston office of the FBI (857) 386-2000 or the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s office (508) 362-8110. Othram is the only privately owned DNA laboratory in the country,...
WCVB
Boston firefighters battle vehicle fire inside I-93 tunnel
BOSTON — Rush-hour traffic in downtown Boston was impacted Thursday afternoon by a vehicle fire in the Interstate 93 tunnels that travel underneath the city. According to Massachusetts State Police, the vehicle caught fire on the southbound side of the highway just south of the exit for the Mass. Pike.
WCVB
Massachusetts woman accused of using de-icing fluid to fatally poison boyfriend faces judge
SALISBURY, Mass. — A Salisbury, Massachusetts, woman who was accused of fatally poisoning her boyfriend with a chemical commonly found in antifreeze, windshield de-icing fluid and hydraulic brake fluid entered a not-guilty plea on Thursday. Judy Church, 64, is charged with murder in the November death of Leroy Fowler.
WCVB
16-year-old drive-thru worker injured in shooting at Massachusetts Wendy's
LYNN, Mass. — A 16-year-old employee at a Massachusetts Wendy's restaurant was shot in the shoulder at the drive-thru window after a customer received the wrong sized drink, according to a friend. More than a half-a-dozen police vehicles blocked off access to the restaurant on Boston Road. Lynn police...
WCVB
Knife confiscated from middle schooler at Boston's Condon School
A South Boston middle schooler could face disciplinary action after bringing a knife to school on Thursday. A letter sent home to families of Condon School students says no students or staff were hurt Thursday morning, and the knife was immediately confiscated by school staff. “We appreciate our staff’s quick...
WCVB
Provincetown residents with some relief as the "Lady of the Dunes" is identified
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Investigation into the murder of Ruth Marie Terry continues. If you have any information, please contact the Boston office of the FBI (857) 386-2000 or the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s office (508) 362-8110. Othram is the only privately owned DNA laboratory in the country,...
WCVB
Convicted murderer Thomas Koonce shares tough life lessons with Lynn, Massachusetts, students
LYNN, Mass. — Just hours after a teen was shot at a Lynn fast-food restaurant, students from that city learned some tough lessons from someone who has had a dangerous past. Thomas Koonce, released last year after being convicted of murder decades ago, spoke to them directly about making life choices that can change their path in life.
WCVB
Man sought by MBTA Transit Police for punching woman who said 'excuse me' at Downtown Crossing
BOSTON — MBTA Transit Police are asking for help identifying a man who punched a 62-year-old woman on the station concourse at Downtown Crossing in Boston. According to police, the woman had passed him and said, "excuse me," at approximately 2 p.m. The man responded by striking her with a closed fist.
WCVB
Brian Walshe watches brief hearing in killing of Cohasset mother Ana Walshe
QUINCY, Mass. — Brian Walshe, a Massachusetts man accused of killing his wife last month and disposing of her body, attended a brief court hearing via video on Thursday morning. Walshe was charged with murder and improper handling of human remains in the death of his wife, Ana Walshe,...
WCVB
Are domestic violence cases in Massachusetts increasing? 5 Investigates
BOSTON — People who work with survivors of domestic violence say the problem is on the rise in Massachusetts, pointing to a jump in both restraining orders and domestic homicides from 2021 to 2022. The killings in Andover, Massachusetts, are the latest sad example. 5 Investigates' Mike Beaudet spoke...
WCVB
Seven-car crash causes traffic jam on Route 128 southbound in Needham
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Traffic on the southbound side of Route 128 came to a near standstill Friday morning because of a seven-car crash in Needham. MassDOT said the crash occurred near Exit 35, south of Highland Avenue. Heavy delays accumulated between there and the Mass Pike. Massachusetts State Police...
WCVB
Driver in Alewife Station parking garage crash to be charged, transit police say
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — The driver of a car that crashed through a concrete barrier on the roof of the MBTA Alewife Station garage and was left partially hanging directly above the main mezzanine of the station will be charged in the crash, transit police said Thursday. “Based on statements...
WCVB
Bed, Bath & Beyond closing 12 stores in Mass.
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing at least 12 stores across Massachusetts. The company is shuttering its locations in North Dartmouth, Raynham, North Attleboro, Dedham, Hudson, Burlington, Leominster, Hadley and Pittsfield. The company also announced in December that it was closing its stores in Seekonk, Milford and Dorchester. The retailer...
WCVB
Boston doctor on rare, but serious ‘AFM’
There's new national data about a rare, but serious, condition that can occur in children as they recover from a common cold. Dr. Kristin Moffitt, an infectious disease specialist at Boston Children's Hospital, explains what Acute Flaccid Myelitis, or AFM, is, its symptoms and what parents should know.
WCVB
Longtime Wachusett owner battling rare, degenerative neurological disease
PRINCETON, Mass. — It's called progressive supranuclear palsy or PSP for short. It's a condition that is often misdiagnosed and confused for CTE, Alzheimer's or ALS. The disease has changed one man's life but not the passion for what he loves. David Crowley has been around the sport of...
WCVB
Massachusetts climate activists arrested after State House protest inside governor’s lobby
BOSTON — Just over a dozen Massachusetts climate activists who staged a sit-in in the lobby of Gov. Maura Healey's office were arrested Thursday after refusing to be summonsed for trespassing, state police said. Extinction Rebellion Boston, a group that has previously held demonstrations around the State House and...
Comments / 0