An engineer laid off after over 16 years at Google says 'faceless' tech giants see staff as '100% disposable'
Justin Moore, an engineering manager, said he found out he'd been laid off via an automated account deactivation and received no other communication.
Google's Sundar Pichai reportedly says yearly bonuses of executives will see 'very significant' cuts
CEO Sundar Pichai has said the yearly bonuses of some higher-ups at tech giant Google will see "very significant" reductions, Business Insider reported.
Google boss Sundar Pichai tells staff they can work from home to process the 'difficult news' of the company's mass layoffs
Pichai asked staff to "take good care" of themselves, after announcing that the company was laying off 6% of its staff in a memo.
Google is investing $300M in an OpenAI challenger that will take on ChatGPT while focusing on A.I. safety
Anthropic emphasizes A.I. safety and includes leaders who left OpenAI over worries it was prioritizing business concerns.
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said he will be 'enlisting every Googler' to help test Bard, its new ChatGPT rival, report says
Google's CEO Sundar Pichai sent an internal memo to staff saying they all need to give feedback about Bard "in the spirit of an internal hackathon."
Elon Musk reportedly fired a Twitter engineer on the spot after the worker told him his popularity was sinking on the site
The billionaire had previously assigned workers to look into whether his reach on Twitter had dropped due to a potential issue with the algorithm.
Elon Musk's Former AI Chief At Tesla Andrej Karpathy Rejoins ChatGPT Parent Company
Andrej Karpathy, who was on a career break after quitting as Tesla Inc.’s TSLA director of AI in mid-May 2022, announced he is rejoining OpenAI, which is making waves with its recent partnership with Microsoft Corp. MSFT. What Happened: Karpathy announced on Twitter that he is joining OpenAI, a...
Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg got $12.5 billion richer yesterday
Thanks to the best share performance in nearly a decade for Facebook parent Meta Platforms, Mark Zuckerberg is a whole lot wealthier.
Google shares plummet after chatbot 'Bard' gives bad answer
Shares of Google parent Alphabet are down in Wall Street trading after a glitch in the company’s new artificial intelligence (AI) platform, Bard, contributed inaccurate information in promotional video.
Chinese tech giant Alibaba is working on its own competitor to ChatGPT
At this point, Apple might as well just go ahead and announce it is working on a ChatGPT rival. As reported by CNBC, Alibaba, the Chinese technology giant Alibaba has announced that it is working on its own competitor to ChatGPT, the conversational AI developed by OpenAI that has taken the tech industry by storm over the last few months.
Futurism
Zuckerberg Says Facebook Will Lean Hard Into AI
After roughly a year and a half of really, really pissing off his stakeholders, Facebook-turned-Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg finally said something to make investors happy. Bloomberg reports that in a call with investors on Wednesday, the sword-brandishing CEO promised, like pretty much everyone else in Silicon Valley, to make Meta's AI development a priority — a critical factor in his plans for 2023, which he's apparently calling Meta's "Year of Efficiency." Probably a sound goal to pursue, considering that Meta spent 2022 burying $14 billion in the wildly underwhelming digital landscape that is the metaverse, meanwhile laying off entire towns' worth of workers.
Amazon employees are already using ChatGPT for software coding. They also found the AI chatbot can answer tricky AWS customer questions and write cloud training materials.
Amazon employees are quickly discovering ChatGPT's vast potential as a work assistant, even for relatively technical tasks.
What Is Apple’s Response to Microsoft’s ChatGPT?
The “AI arms race” is on, as ChatGPT puts Microsoft and Alphabet at the center of a battle for dominance in web search. Will Apple respond and, if so, how?
aiexpress.io
Google and Microsoft prepare dueling generative AI debuts
Google and Microsoft, in separate shock bulletins, confirmed they plan to supply dueling generative AI debuts over the following two days. At the moment, Google unveiled a brand new ChatGPT-like chatbot named Bard, because it races to catch up within the wake of ChatGPT’s large viral success (rising faster than TikTok, apparently). In a blog post, CEO Sundar Pichai that Bard is now open to “trusted testers,” with plans to make it obtainable to the general public “within the coming weeks.”
$120bn Wiped off Google After Bard AI (Google Chatbot) gives the Wrong Answer
Recently, the stock market was rocked by the surprising news that caused a significant drop in the value of Google. It was reported that a chatbot known as "Bard AI" gave a wrong answer to a user's question, resulting in a loss of $120 billion for the tech giant. The incident has raised concerns about the reliability and accuracy of AI-powered chatbots, especially when it comes to financial information.
Is This The Week AI Changed Everything?
Welcome to the week of AI one-upmanship. On Tuesday, in a surprise announcement, Microsoft unveiled its plans to bring the technology behind OpenAI’s ChatGPT bot to its search engine, Bing. (Remember Bing? Because Bing remembers your jokes.) According to the company, the new tool will be a paradigm shift in the way that humans search the internet. As one early tester demonstrated, the query Find me tickets to a Beyoncé concert in the United States where I won’t need a jacket at night prompts the AI to estimate what constitutes jacket weather, gather tour dates, and then cross-reference those dates...
AI updates from Microsoft are the 'tip of the iceberg' of the tech giant's capabilities and the stock can drive up another 16%, says Jefferies
Microsoft stock could jump as its adds AI features to its Bing and Edge search products, Jefferies said. The firm raised its price target for the tech giant to $310 from $275 a share and reiterated its buy rating. Microsoft's "new Bing" was created with OpenAI, the research lab behind...
notebookcheck.net
Microsoft announces plans to let thousands of staff members go throughout 2023
Satya Nadella's latest Microsoft Corporate Blog post outlines some new ways in which the company will adapt through these "times of significant changeRTX 4090 laptops to cost gamers an arm and a leg as XMG reveals pricey GPU upgrade options for the incredible new NEO 16", including taking customer demand into account and further investment "in strategic areas for our future".
Former Google Colleagues Bret Taylor And Clay Bavor Collaborate For AI Startup
Salesforce, Inc's CRM former co-CEO Bret Taylor formed an artificial intelligence startup with Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google's outgoing Vice President Clay Bavor. The former Google colleagues Taylor and Bavor wanted the new company to apply AI to "some of the most important problems in business," Bloomberg reports. The venture...
CNBC
Chinese food delivery firm Meituan plans to hire 10,000 workers as U.S. tech giants ax jobs
Chinese food delivery firm Meituan plans to hire 10,000 workers in the first quarter of the year, the company said Wednesday, sending shares more than 6% lower. Meituan is hiring across a number of different areas of the business including technology development and customer services across dozens of cities including Beijing and Shanghai.
