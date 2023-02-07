ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BGR.com

Chinese tech giant Alibaba is working on its own competitor to ChatGPT

At this point, Apple might as well just go ahead and announce it is working on a ChatGPT rival. As reported by CNBC, Alibaba, the Chinese technology giant Alibaba has announced that it is working on its own competitor to ChatGPT, the conversational AI developed by OpenAI that has taken the tech industry by storm over the last few months.
Futurism

Zuckerberg Says Facebook Will Lean Hard Into AI

After roughly a year and a half of really, really pissing off his stakeholders, Facebook-turned-Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg finally said something to make investors happy. Bloomberg reports that in a call with investors on Wednesday, the sword-brandishing CEO promised, like pretty much everyone else in Silicon Valley, to make Meta's AI development a priority — a critical factor in his plans for 2023, which he's apparently calling Meta's "Year of Efficiency." Probably a sound goal to pursue, considering that Meta spent 2022 burying $14 billion in the wildly underwhelming digital landscape that is the metaverse, meanwhile laying off entire towns' worth of workers.
aiexpress.io

Google and Microsoft prepare dueling generative AI debuts

Google and Microsoft, in separate shock bulletins, confirmed they plan to supply dueling generative AI debuts over the following two days. At the moment, Google unveiled a brand new ChatGPT-like chatbot named Bard, because it races to catch up within the wake of ChatGPT’s large viral success (rising faster than TikTok, apparently). In a blog post, CEO Sundar Pichai that Bard is now open to “trusted testers,” with plans to make it obtainable to the general public “within the coming weeks.”
Shabbir Ahmad

$120bn Wiped off Google After Bard AI (Google Chatbot) gives the Wrong Answer

Recently, the stock market was rocked by the surprising news that caused a significant drop in the value of Google. It was reported that a chatbot known as "Bard AI" gave a wrong answer to a user's question, resulting in a loss of $120 billion for the tech giant. The incident has raised concerns about the reliability and accuracy of AI-powered chatbots, especially when it comes to financial information.
The Atlantic

Is This The Week AI Changed Everything?

Welcome to the week of AI one-upmanship. On Tuesday, in a surprise announcement, Microsoft unveiled its plans to bring the technology behind OpenAI’s ChatGPT bot to its search engine, Bing. (Remember Bing? Because Bing remembers your jokes.) According to the company, the new tool will be a paradigm shift in the way that humans search the internet. As one early tester demonstrated, the query Find me tickets to a Beyoncé concert in the United States where I won’t need a jacket at night prompts the AI to estimate what constitutes jacket weather, gather tour dates, and then cross-reference those dates...
notebookcheck.net

Microsoft announces plans to let thousands of staff members go throughout 2023

Satya Nadella's latest Microsoft Corporate Blog post outlines some new ways in which the company will adapt through these "times of significant changeRTX 4090 laptops to cost gamers an arm and a leg as XMG reveals pricey GPU upgrade options for the incredible new NEO 16", including taking customer demand into account and further investment "in strategic areas for our future".
Benzinga

Former Google Colleagues Bret Taylor And Clay Bavor Collaborate For AI Startup

Salesforce, Inc's CRM former co-CEO Bret Taylor formed an artificial intelligence startup with Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google's outgoing Vice President Clay Bavor. The former Google colleagues Taylor and Bavor wanted the new company to apply AI to "some of the most important problems in business," Bloomberg reports. The venture...
CNBC

Chinese food delivery firm Meituan plans to hire 10,000 workers as U.S. tech giants ax jobs

Chinese food delivery firm Meituan plans to hire 10,000 workers in the first quarter of the year, the company said Wednesday, sending shares more than 6% lower. Meituan is hiring across a number of different areas of the business including technology development and customer services across dozens of cities including Beijing and Shanghai.

