Scottsdale shopwner disrupts ESPN taping with a "hateful tirade"Timothy RawlesScottsdale, AZ
Award Winning BBQ Restaurant Closing After 14 YearsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Popular Restaurant Opening New Location In Carless CommunityGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Rising restaurant chain opening new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersChandler, AZ
Rihanna 'Honored' to Perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, With Barbados on StageWilliamGlendale, AZ
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar admits to being hurt by LeBron James’ and Magic Johnson’s statements prior to his scoring record getting broken
"The Captain" also emphasized how important it is for him to focus on his social legacy
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
Multiple Of Cavs Trade Targets Already Off The Table Ahead Of NBA Trade Deadline
The Cleveland Cavaliers have been linked to a long list of small forwards and guards ahead of the NBA Trade deadline. There's no secret that the team is looking for an upgrade at the wing in order to make a strong playoff push this season. However, their options are beginning...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
This Cavs-Hornets Trade Sends Jaden McDaniels To Cleveland
An NBA roster is like a puzzle. All of the pieces need to fit. Some teams have nearly got the entire picture. You can look at their roster and identify that one player type they need in order to be a complete group. If that player is a superstar, we’ve...
Suns owner Ishbia’s culture commitment tested by Isiah Thomas report
PHOENIX — Mat Ishbia took the podium for his introductory press conference Wednesday at Footprint Center as the symbol of positive change. It wasn’t anything of his doing but simply because of who he replaced as the new owner of the Phoenix Suns and Mercury. Ishbia replaced Robert...
Isiah Thomas not joining Phoenix Suns under Mat Ishbia despite report
Mat Ishbia will not be giving former New York Knicks president of basketball operations Isiah Thomas a role in the Suns’ front office, a spokesperson for Ishbia confirmed to Arizona Sports’ Kellan Olson on Tuesday. This follows a report from TNT’s Chris Haynes that stated Ishbia intended to...
Phoenix Suns wisely swing for fences with historic Kevin Durant trade
Do you fancy yourself as a gambler? Are you willing to add risk to the equation and better your odds of reaching the end goal? How much does that change for you when things aren’t going your way?. Your answers to those questions will likely match up with how...
Phoenix Suns sit atop West’s pecking order after landing Kevin Durant
After the Phoenix Suns shocked the sports world at the NBA trade deadline and acquired Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant, the sportsbooks adjusted accordingly, shifting the Suns as the odds-on favorite in the Western Conference. How does the rest of an air-tight West shape up after the deadline, though?. With...
Assessing the Browns’ roster; Cavs NBA trade deadline reaction: Quincy Carrier, Sam Amico on Thursday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Be sure to catch today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. YouTube personality Quincy Carrier joins to discuss which players will stay...
Phoenix Suns acquiring Kevin Durant from Brooklyn Nets, per reports
The Phoenix Suns are acquiring forward Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets in a trade revolving around small forwards Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania. In addition to Bridges and Johnson, forward Jae Crowder, four unprotected first-round picks (2023, 2025, 2027, 2029) and a 2028...
Suns’ Monty Williams: Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson are ‘family’
February 9, 2023, is a date that will go down in Arizona sports history: the day the Phoenix Suns officially acquired Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets. But when members of the Suns organization think about the day, the emotion of it will be what comes up. Phoenix had to...
Brittney Griner not at Team USA camp, but Diana Taurasi keeping in touch
Brittney Griner texted her good friend Diana Taurasi on Tuesday morning asking how the USA Basketball training camp was going. Griner was back in Arizona, choosing to skip the camp in Minnesota so she can be with her wife and recover from her time in a Russian jail. She returned to the U.S. in December after a dramatic prisoner swap.
Kevin Durant deal resuscitates the Suns and the Valley’s sports scene
Super teams are tantalizing. They are fueled by swagger and star power. Their ceilings seem celestial, infinite, limitless. Warning: They rarely live up to the hype. The Valley will try to buck NBA history and a 55-year championship drought with Kevin Durant, an acquisition that rocked the fanbase and resuscitated the Suns’ sagging title hopes.
Suns played 1st contest without Mikal Bridges in 400 games
While Phoenix Suns fans can rejoice Kevin Durant is coming to the Valley, the departure of Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson leaves many with heavy hearts. The void on the court for the first time was felt Thursday in Phoenix’s 116-107 loss to the Atlanta Hawks. Without Bridges on the court specifically, it was a significant game.
LeBron James becomes the NBA’s scoring king
LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James became the NBA’s career scoring leader on a step-back jumper late in the third quarter, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record during his 38-point performance in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 133-130 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night. James surpassed...
Nets reportedly redirect former Suns F Jae Crowder to Bucks
The Phoenix Suns traded Jae Crowder to the Nets as salary filler in the Kevin Durant mega-blockbuster agreed to Wednesday night, and it’s taken mere hours for Brooklyn to redirect him to the Milwaukee Bucks. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Crowder will join a top Eastern Conference contender...
Pelicans injury report ahead of a Friday night matchup vs. Cavaliers
New Orleans released its injury report on Thursday afternoon soon after the trade deadline. Devonte' Graham (trade pending) is the newest addition to the report and is listed as out. Four other Pelicans players remain listed as out, including Dyson Daniels (right ankle sprain), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery), Dereon Seabron (G League two-way) and Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain).
Deandre Ayton, Mikal Bridges fuel Phoenix Suns again to win vs. Nets
With the Phoenix Suns getting Devin Booker back on a minutes restriction and only nine points from Chris Paul, they faced a Brooklyn Nets team on Tuesday night that shot 48% from the field and got 27 points at the foul line. While the Nets were down a few key...
