ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Student art improves eyesore construction site on Upper East Side

By Shirley Chan
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e1H47_0keiXfjJ00

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Upper East Side residents are fed up with a neighborhood construction project.

The project has sat uncompleted for seven years now, an eyesore that stretches the length of the street. Now, city leaders have enlisted the help of a group of fifth graders from a nearby elementary school to beautify it.

“There’s a blighted construction fence, it’s been up for years we received so many complaints from the community about it,” said City Council member Julie Menin. “Now when you walk by, you see these phenomenal pieces of art.”

Menin developed the art concept and partnered with the city’s Department of Design and Construction (DDC).

Regal Union Square movie theater set to close

“To have the students involved is just so important because they are taking ownership of the community, they are making the community a better place by beautifying it,” said Menin.

The stretch is between 61st and 63rd streets along York Avenue. On Monday afternoon, they unveiled the public art project that now surrounds the construction site. Sixty individual pieces of art were printed onto a new barrier to improve the aesthetics. The theme: “What New York City means to you.”

“I’d pass this and I’m like oh my god this is just a lot of junk I don’t want to look at this,” said 10-year-old Claudia Saez, whose art is displayed. “I wanted people to know how I felt about New York and how I thought it would look from different perspectives.”

Residents of the neighborhood have been dealing with underground work aimed at improving infrastructure, but officials from the city department that oversees the project say they have had to wait on other work to get done before they can start what they are responsible for.

‘Bean’ sculpture unveiled in Manhattan

Thomas Foley is the commissioner of the DDC. “It’s taken so long because there are so much private utility interferences underneath the ground here. There are years of work by Con Edison and others upgrading, removing and replacing steam mains and gas lines,” said Foley. “Our work here hasn’t even started yet, but when it does, our work will be done in 18 months, and we’re hoping within the next couple of months we’ll be able to start the city work.”

Until then, it will be a little less of an eyesore, all thanks to the kids. They drew everything from high rises to landmarks like the Statue of Liberty to the Mets emblem to even a donut.

“I drew some pictures on the wall that represents some things in my house, and I wrote ‘love to New York,’” said 11-year-old Carolina Manuel Corral.

It did cost the city several thousand dollars to have the artwork printed on the tarp that now surrounds the fence, but city leaders say the reaction of the students and the confidence booster are priceless.

“When I went to the school and told them what architects and engineers do, I think that really resonated with students and hopefully the takeaway is besides the beautiful art, we’ll have future engineers and architects for the city of New York,” said Foley.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

City proposes complete redesign of Third Ave on Upper East Side

City transportation officials on Wednesday night unveiled a proposal to overhaul Third Avenue between 59th and 96th streets on the Upper East Side, converting some of the five northbound motor vehicle lanes with bus, bike and pedestrian-oriented infrastructure. The Department of Transportation, in redesigning the corridor, intends to replace two...
MANHATTAN, NY
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

New York City food desert program spurs grocery store development

A New York City program to incentivize supermarket construction in food deserts has led to the opening of at least 30 of a planned 51 stores. Called Food Retail Expansion to Support Health (FRESH), the 14-year-old Department of City Planning (DCP) initiative has facilitated the opening of new grocery stores in all five New York City boroughs—Brooklyn, the Bronx, Manhattan, Queens and Staten Island—that now serve 1.2 million New York consumers, who live within a half-mile of those locations. Another 21 FRESH stores are in the development pipeline and will bring fresh food access to 300,000 more New Yorkers who previously had few green grocer options, DCP reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
multihousingnews.com

Inside Coney Island’s Vertical Boardwalk

From top to bottom, this Brooklyn project is a model of green building practices. Here's what makes it unique. The most pressing issue changing the face and structure of the built environment is the need to build sustainably, the absolute necessity to create buildings that have very low or zero carbon offsets, and use energy- and water-efficient technologies. So experts in the industry are coming up with or reinventing building methods.
BROOKLYN, NY
THE CITY

Drop-In Centers Keep Runaway and Homeless Youth Awake at Night

Runaway and homeless youth who visit any of New York City’s overnight drop-in centers are now prohibited from “resting” there — and the providers have been ordered to remove any cots or resting places, THE CITY has learned. The Department of Youth and Community Development (DYCD) last month told the nonprofit providers of services for the city’s five overnight facilities...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

New marijuana dispensary opening in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Another marijuana dispensary is set to open in Manhattan, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday. The weed dispensary will operate under a license by The Doe Store, a subsidiary of the non-profit organization the Doe Fund. The retail shop, which will be called “Union Square Travel Agency: A Cannabis Store,” will be […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

1st NY marijuana dispensary outside of NYC set to open

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York’s first legal recreational marijuana dispensary outside of New York City is set to open on Friday, officials announced.  Two others have already opened in Manhattan. Just Breathe will open in Binghamton.  “Binghamton is proud to lead the way on the legal cannabis industry in Upstate New York,” Binghamton MayorJared […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
tourcounsel.com

The Mall at Bay Plaza | Shopping center in New York City

Bay Plaza Shopping Center is a shopping center on the south side of Co-op City, Bronx, New York City. In addition to various department stores and shops, such as Macy's, JCPenney, Staples, and Old Navy, it has a multiplex movie theater, several restaurants, a fitness club, and some office space. Constructed from 1987 to 1988 by Prestige Properties, the shopping center is located between Bartow and Baychester Avenues, just outside Sections 4 and 5 of Co-op City, on an open lot that was the site of the Freedomland U.S.A. amusement park between 1960 and 1964.
BRONX, NY
MC

Why Are Black Families Leaving New York City?

Has New York City become too expensive for black families? It seems that black children in particular are becoming less of the population in the communities which had led someone to believe that their families are fleeing the city. When asked directly, the families not only confirm the reason, but they give an explanation for why they chose to leave. The answer is one that New York City has heard more than once.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

NYC to build new public high school in Brooklyn

New York City is building a new public high school in Bay Ridge to alleviate overcrowding at two other Brooklyn schools, officials said on Wednesday. New York City is building a new public high school in Bay Ridge to alleviate overcrowding at two other Brooklyn schools, officials said on Wednesday.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

NYC bodegas honored in art show at cafe in Queens

RIDGEWOOD, Queens (PIX11) — Neighborhoods across New York City wouldn’t be the same without the local bodega.  The iconic corner stores are a convenient and comfortable place for many residents. An art show at a cafe in Ridgewood, Queens is honoring the spirit of the bodega.  Cypress Cafe is known as a neighborhood coffee shop with […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rew-online.com

NYC Luxury Condo Building 14 Second Avenue Officially Launches Sales; First Contract Signed

Station Companies announced today that sales have officially launched at 14 Second Avenue, a boutique luxury condominium building featuring 10 full-floor residences with private elevator access in downtown Manhattan’s most vibrant neighborhood – the East Village. The building is designed by Hustvedt Cutler Architects and the façade is designed by Garrison Architects. 14 Second Avenue is located at the corner of Second Avenue and Houston Street, and in the heart of downtown Manhattan. It’s just steps to the East Village, SoHo, Lower East Side, NoHo and the Bowery and situated across the street from the gardens of Sara D. Roosevelt Park.
MANHATTAN, NY
NBC New York

Raging Fire Destroys NYC Supermarket, Shoppers and Workers Rushed to Escape: FDNY

Huge flames from inside a Bronx supermarket sent smoke billowing into the air, as a fire erupted when the busy store was filled with shoppers and workers. The blaze broke out at a C-Town Supermarket on University Avenue in the Morris Heights neighborhood round 5:30 p.m., fire officials said, and quickly grew to 5-alarms. An employee said the grocery market was busy at the time when he noticed sparks and smoke coming from the ceiling, near some cables.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

Neptune/Sixth Rises Above Street Level at 532 Neptune Avenue in Coney Island, Brooklyn

Construction is rising on 532 Neptune Avenue, a three-tower residential complex within the Neptune/Sixth master plan in Coney Island, Brooklyn. Designed by Zproekt Architecture and developed by Cammeby’s International Group and Rybak Development, the project consists of a pair of 19-story structures and a 20-story building rising from a two-story podium. The development will yield 499 rental units in studio to three-bedroom layouts spread across 758,600 square feet with 95,000 square feet of amenities, as well as 40,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space, around 21,000 square feet of community facilities, and 535 parking spaces. Thirty percent of the apartments will be set aside for affordable housing. Rybak Development is the general contractor for the property, which is located at the southeast corner of Neptune Avenue and West 6th Street.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Letters to the Editor — Feb. 10, 2023

The Issue: The killing of NYPD Officer Adeed Fayaz during a Facebook Marketplace sale in Brooklyn. Off-duty NYPD Officer Adeed Fayaz was allegedly gunned down by a savage who has no place in a civilized society (“Ambushed officer dies,” Feb. 8). Officer Fayaz represented everything that is good in this city, while the waste of oxygen who allegedly ended his life is the poster boy for all that is wrong. We’ve watched these tragedies play out over and over again in our city, followed by useless commentaries on what needs to be done to prevent such incidents in the future. New York lawmakers have...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Launch of full LIRR service at Grand Central Madison has a date

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Grand Central Madison will launch into full Long Island Rail Road service starting at the end of February. The full slate of trains will come to the new Midtown transportation hub starting Feb. 27, MTA CEO Janno Lieber said at an unrelated event on Wednesday. This follows a trial run of […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

63K+
Followers
16K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy