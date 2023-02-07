Read full article on original website
the university of hawai'i system
One Health approach focus of new interdisciplinary certificate program
The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa is expanding on statewide efforts to promote One Health by launching the One Health Interdisciplinary Undergraduate Certificate Program. One Health is a proactive approach that considers the health of people as connected to the health of surrounding animals, plants and diversity. The first students are expected to enroll in the program in summer 2023.
the university of hawai'i system
$4.6M anonymous gift boosts UH Center for Indigenous Innovation and Health Equity
A new University of Hawaiʻi initiative that aims to advance Indigenous innovation as a tool for health equity in Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander populations received an anonymous $4.6 million gift. The UH Center for Indigenous Innovation and Health Equity (CIIHE) was established with a $1 million grant in...
the university of hawai'i system
Data driven agriculture student program includes $4K stipend
A free program (covering food, lodging and travel) aims to provide students with tools to slow erosion, combat weeds and improve agriculture yields through data driven agriculture (DDA). This involves growing plants, recording and analyzing their measurements, and then applying the data to real-life scenarios. The University of Hawaiʻi at...
the university of hawai'i system
UH Mānoa showcases research excellence at the State Capitol
Wearable sensors for patients with cystic fibrosis, addressing farmer stress in Hawaiʻi, and monitoring coastal water conditions were some of the research projects showcased at the Mānoa Research Day by University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. More than 100 undergraduate and graduate students, faculty, researchers and staff across 40 disciplines at UH participated in the event at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol on February 7.
the university of hawai'i system
Hawaiʻi CC electrician apprenticeship program launched with W. M. Keck Observatory
Hawaiʻi Community College and W. M. Keck Observatory are collaborating on a new licensed electrician apprenticeship program for kamaʻāina (Hawaiʻi residents). The three-year pilot program provides highly specialized technical training and commercial work experience to students enrolled in Hawaiʻi CC’s Electrical Installation and Maintenance Technology (EIMT) program.
the university of hawai'i system
$2.25M endowment establishes JABSOM’s inaugural oral health director
The role of oral health is being elevated to a new level of importance for the next generation of physicians. A licensed Hawaiʻi dentist, now on board at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa John A. Burns School of Medicine (JABSOM), has been designated to integrate oral health into the medical school’s core curriculum, thanks to the generous support of Hawaii Dental Service (HDS), the state’s leading dental benefits provider.
the university of hawai'i system
Free Kauaʻi CC student support services offered through Hale Mālama
With mental health and financial crises affecting students nationwide, there is an ever growing need for strong student support systems. Kauaʻi Community College’s Hale Mālama Care Center is responding to that need by providing free mental health, human needs and community resource assistance to students. “Our Hale...
the university of hawai'i system
James Beard Award-winning chef praises community college culinary education
Star Hawaiʻi chefs, who are alumni of University of Hawaiʻi Community Colleges, extolled the virtues of growing up, learning and cooking in Hawaiʻi on an episode of The Splendid Table—a national culinary culture and lifestyle radio show and podcast. Host Francis Lam interviewed chefs Robynne Maii,...
the university of hawai'i system
Next fashion phenom: palaka and rice bags?
Although Hawaiʻi is known for iconic Aloha shirts and muʻumuʻu, Professor Andy Reilly from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources’ (CTAHR) Department of Family and Consumer Sciences believes that palaka and rice bag clothes could be next in line to becoming a worldwide phenomenon in fashion.
the university of hawai'i system
Art crafted by 17 UH alumni to be featured at state museum
A new exhibit showcasing an array of hand-selected contemporary works from 38 artists across the pae ʻāina (Hawaiian archipelago) will open at the Hawaiʻi State Art Museum (HISAM) on February 10. More than half of the featured artists graduated from the University of Hawaiʻi campuses with a wide range of backgrounds such as sculpture, painting, fiber and medicine.
the university of hawai'i system
Academic Big West honors for UH Mānoa fall student-athletes
Twenty two University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa student-athletes earned Academic All-Big West honors for fall 2022 sports. They included 12 from the women’s soccer team, seven from the women’s volleyball team and three from the women’s cross country team. To be eligible for All-Academic honors,...
the university of hawai'i system
20 football student-athletes named to Mountain West academic team
Twenty University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa football student-athletes were named to the Mountain West academic all-conference team including four-year honorees Kamuela Borden and Noa Kamanā. Third-year honorees include Jonah Kahahawai-Welch, Kalamakū Kuewa, Tamatoa Mokiao-Atimalala, Foʻi Shaw and Eliki Tanuvasa while second-year honorees are Ben Falck, Kyler Halvorsen,...
