The role of oral health is being elevated to a new level of importance for the next generation of physicians. A licensed Hawaiʻi dentist, now on board at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa John A. Burns School of Medicine (JABSOM), has been designated to integrate oral health into the medical school’s core curriculum, thanks to the generous support of Hawaii Dental Service (HDS), the state’s leading dental benefits provider.

14 HOURS AGO