Honolulu, HI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

the university of hawai'i system

One Health approach focus of new interdisciplinary certificate program

The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa is expanding on statewide efforts to promote One Health by launching the One Health Interdisciplinary Undergraduate Certificate Program. One Health is a proactive approach that considers the health of people as connected to the health of surrounding animals, plants and diversity. The first students are expected to enroll in the program in summer 2023.
the university of hawai'i system

$4.6M anonymous gift boosts UH Center for Indigenous Innovation and Health Equity

A new University of Hawaiʻi initiative that aims to advance Indigenous innovation as a tool for health equity in Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander populations received an anonymous $4.6 million gift. The UH Center for Indigenous Innovation and Health Equity (CIIHE) was established with a $1 million grant in...
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

$2.25M endowment establishes JABSOM’s inaugural oral health director

The role of oral health is being elevated to a new level of importance for the next generation of physicians. A licensed Hawaiʻi dentist, now on board at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa John A. Burns School of Medicine (JABSOM), has been designated to integrate oral health into the medical school’s core curriculum, thanks to the generous support of Hawaii Dental Service (HDS), the state’s leading dental benefits provider.
the university of hawai'i system

Data driven agriculture student program includes $4K stipend

A free program (covering food, lodging and travel) aims to provide students with tools to slow erosion, combat weeds and improve agriculture yields through data driven agriculture (DDA). This involves growing plants, recording and analyzing their measurements, and then applying the data to real-life scenarios. The University of Hawaiʻi at...
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

1st cohort to use new approaches to improve student learning

The first cohort of University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa faculty members celebrated their completion of the Association Of College And University Educators (ACUE) course on improving gateway courses after completing a recent professional development program. A pinning ceremony was held January 27, where participants also received a Certificate in Effective College Instruction and a UH Mānoa certificate of appreciation.
the university of hawai'i system

UH Mānoa showcases research excellence at the State Capitol

Wearable sensors for patients with cystic fibrosis, addressing farmer stress in Hawaiʻi, and monitoring coastal water conditions were some of the research projects showcased at the Mānoa Research Day by University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. More than 100 undergraduate and graduate students, faculty, researchers and staff across 40 disciplines at UH participated in the event at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol on February 7.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii preschool at center of contentious dispute with state closes its doors

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An unlicensed preschool in Hilo ordered to close last fall, partly over lead concerns, is now shut down for good. Staff at Kalamapii Playschool are moving out after the facility’s lease was terminated. The closure comes despite tremendous support from parents. There was even a push...
HILO, HI
the university of hawai'i system

Art crafted by 17 UH alumni to be featured at state museum

A new exhibit showcasing an array of hand-selected contemporary works from 38 artists across the pae ʻāina (Hawaiian archipelago) will open at the Hawaiʻi State Art Museum (HISAM) on February 10. More than half of the featured artists graduated from the University of Hawaiʻi campuses with a wide range of backgrounds such as sculpture, painting, fiber and medicine.
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

James Beard Award-winning chef praises community college culinary education

Star Hawaiʻi chefs, who are alumni of University of Hawaiʻi Community Colleges, extolled the virtues of growing up, learning and cooking in Hawaiʻi on an episode of The Splendid Table—a national culinary culture and lifestyle radio show and podcast. Host Francis Lam interviewed chefs Robynne Maii,...
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

Next fashion phenom: palaka and rice bags?

Although Hawaiʻi is known for iconic Aloha shirts and muʻumuʻu, Professor Andy Reilly from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources’ (CTAHR) Department of Family and Consumer Sciences believes that palaka and rice bag clothes could be next in line to becoming a worldwide phenomenon in fashion.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

This former slave was the first missionary to teach ordinary Hawaiian children

Betsey Stockton was born into slavery in New Jersey in 1798. Twenty-five years later, she stepped foot on the shores of Oʻahu in 1823, where she stayed for two years. She also spent time in Lahaina and was the first missionary to teach Hawaiian children — not the ali’i, but the commoners. She also trained Hawaiian teachers, who took over for her after she returned to the U.S. in 1825 to start a school and a church in Princeton, New Jersey.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Hawaiʻi looks to fix misspelled license plates

Where it says Hawaiʻi on our license plates, it's currently against state law to put an 'okina between the two i's. That's according to the City and County of Honolulu's Department of Consumer Services, which is now pushing for a bill in the legislature to get that changed.
HAWAII STATE

