the university of hawai'i system
One Health approach focus of new interdisciplinary certificate program
The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa is expanding on statewide efforts to promote One Health by launching the One Health Interdisciplinary Undergraduate Certificate Program. One Health is a proactive approach that considers the health of people as connected to the health of surrounding animals, plants and diversity. The first students are expected to enroll in the program in summer 2023.
the university of hawai'i system
$4.6M anonymous gift boosts UH Center for Indigenous Innovation and Health Equity
A new University of Hawaiʻi initiative that aims to advance Indigenous innovation as a tool for health equity in Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander populations received an anonymous $4.6 million gift. The UH Center for Indigenous Innovation and Health Equity (CIIHE) was established with a $1 million grant in...
the university of hawai'i system
$2.25M endowment establishes JABSOM’s inaugural oral health director
The role of oral health is being elevated to a new level of importance for the next generation of physicians. A licensed Hawaiʻi dentist, now on board at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa John A. Burns School of Medicine (JABSOM), has been designated to integrate oral health into the medical school’s core curriculum, thanks to the generous support of Hawaii Dental Service (HDS), the state’s leading dental benefits provider.
the university of hawai'i system
Data driven agriculture student program includes $4K stipend
A free program (covering food, lodging and travel) aims to provide students with tools to slow erosion, combat weeds and improve agriculture yields through data driven agriculture (DDA). This involves growing plants, recording and analyzing their measurements, and then applying the data to real-life scenarios. The University of Hawaiʻi at...
the university of hawai'i system
1st cohort to use new approaches to improve student learning
The first cohort of University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa faculty members celebrated their completion of the Association Of College And University Educators (ACUE) course on improving gateway courses after completing a recent professional development program. A pinning ceremony was held January 27, where participants also received a Certificate in Effective College Instruction and a UH Mānoa certificate of appreciation.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Late school janitor who preserved the history of Princess Keʻelikōlani receives recognition
For more than a century, teachers and students at a middle school in downtown Honolulu had no idea their institution was constructed on the grounds of Princess Ruth Keʻelikōlani’s grand royal palace. But one man — the school's janitor — had collected photos and research material on...
the university of hawai'i system
UH Mānoa showcases research excellence at the State Capitol
Wearable sensors for patients with cystic fibrosis, addressing farmer stress in Hawaiʻi, and monitoring coastal water conditions were some of the research projects showcased at the Mānoa Research Day by University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. More than 100 undergraduate and graduate students, faculty, researchers and staff across 40 disciplines at UH participated in the event at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol on February 7.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii preschool at center of contentious dispute with state closes its doors
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An unlicensed preschool in Hilo ordered to close last fall, partly over lead concerns, is now shut down for good. Staff at Kalamapii Playschool are moving out after the facility’s lease was terminated. The closure comes despite tremendous support from parents. There was even a push...
A brief history of Hawaiian language
Until the arrival of the Protestant missionaries in 1820, ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi (Hawaiian language) was exclusively an oral language.
kinyradio.com
Alaska applicants could get share of $41 M in wood innovation, community wood grant programs
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Millions in federal funds could be granted to help Tribal Nations, and local Alaska communities, businesses, and groups expand the use of wood products and strengthen emerging wood energy markets from materials removed from unhealthy, overgrown forests. About $41 million, under the 2023 Wood Innovations and...
Black settlers that influenced the Hawaiian Kingdom
Black history has deep roots in Hawaii dating back to more than 200 years.
the university of hawai'i system
Art crafted by 17 UH alumni to be featured at state museum
A new exhibit showcasing an array of hand-selected contemporary works from 38 artists across the pae ʻāina (Hawaiian archipelago) will open at the Hawaiʻi State Art Museum (HISAM) on February 10. More than half of the featured artists graduated from the University of Hawaiʻi campuses with a wide range of backgrounds such as sculpture, painting, fiber and medicine.
Shinnyo Lantern Floating ceremony returns to Ala Moana Beach
The Shinnyo Lantern Floating ceremony will be returning to Ala Moana Beach on May 29.
the university of hawai'i system
James Beard Award-winning chef praises community college culinary education
Star Hawaiʻi chefs, who are alumni of University of Hawaiʻi Community Colleges, extolled the virtues of growing up, learning and cooking in Hawaiʻi on an episode of The Splendid Table—a national culinary culture and lifestyle radio show and podcast. Host Francis Lam interviewed chefs Robynne Maii,...
the university of hawai'i system
Next fashion phenom: palaka and rice bags?
Although Hawaiʻi is known for iconic Aloha shirts and muʻumuʻu, Professor Andy Reilly from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources’ (CTAHR) Department of Family and Consumer Sciences believes that palaka and rice bag clothes could be next in line to becoming a worldwide phenomenon in fashion.
Kamaʻāina Sundays return to ʻIolani Palace March 12
Beginning May 12, Iolani palace will be holding Kamaʻāina Sundays.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Researchers make potential breakthrough in fight against rat lungworm disease
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the Jarvi Lab at the University of Hawaii Hilo, Dr. Susan Jarvi and graduate research assistant John Jacob have made a potential breakthrough in the fight against rat lungworm disease. They say their latest findings are eye-opening and go against a widely held belief that using...
Hawaiian Humane Society updates us on foster program
Back in October 2022, the Hawaiian Humane Society started a program called couch crashers. It encouraged folks to foster animals during a time when the shelter was reaching capacity.
hawaiipublicradio.org
This former slave was the first missionary to teach ordinary Hawaiian children
Betsey Stockton was born into slavery in New Jersey in 1798. Twenty-five years later, she stepped foot on the shores of Oʻahu in 1823, where she stayed for two years. She also spent time in Lahaina and was the first missionary to teach Hawaiian children — not the ali’i, but the commoners. She also trained Hawaiian teachers, who took over for her after she returned to the U.S. in 1825 to start a school and a church in Princeton, New Jersey.
Hawaiʻi looks to fix misspelled license plates
Where it says Hawaiʻi on our license plates, it's currently against state law to put an 'okina between the two i's. That's according to the City and County of Honolulu's Department of Consumer Services, which is now pushing for a bill in the legislature to get that changed.
