Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
US Coast Guard suspects Russian spy ship lurking off Hawaii coast for weeksΕκπαίδευση αυτογνωσίαςHawaii State
ZIPAIR Offering Low-Cost Tickets From Honolulu to Tokyo, JapanJordan ArthurHonolulu, HI
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Joint in HawaiiEast Coast TravelerHawaii State
The richest person in Honolulu is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHonolulu, HI
16 days to die at Pearl Harbor: The Tragic Story of Sailors Trapped Deep in Sunken USS West Virginia Waiting For Help.News TenderJoint Base Pearl Harbor-hickam, HI
Related
hawaiipublicradio.org
Late school janitor who preserved the history of Princess Keʻelikōlani receives recognition
For more than a century, teachers and students at a middle school in downtown Honolulu had no idea their institution was constructed on the grounds of Princess Ruth Keʻelikōlani’s grand royal palace. But one man — the school's janitor — had collected photos and research material on...
the university of hawai'i system
Art crafted by 17 UH alumni to be featured at state museum
A new exhibit showcasing an array of hand-selected contemporary works from 38 artists across the pae ʻāina (Hawaiian archipelago) will open at the Hawaiʻi State Art Museum (HISAM) on February 10. More than half of the featured artists graduated from the University of Hawaiʻi campuses with a wide range of backgrounds such as sculpture, painting, fiber and medicine.
the university of hawai'i system
James Beard Award-winning chef praises community college culinary education
Star Hawaiʻi chefs, who are alumni of University of Hawaiʻi Community Colleges, extolled the virtues of growing up, learning and cooking in Hawaiʻi on an episode of The Splendid Table—a national culinary culture and lifestyle radio show and podcast. Host Francis Lam interviewed chefs Robynne Maii,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Piggy Smalls in Ward Village closes permanently on Feb. 12
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - “Piggy Smalls,” a beloved, eclectic Asian American restaurant, is permanently closing this month. They posted on Instagram that the restaurant has “decided to conclude its journey” at Ward Village. It didn’t give a reason for the closure. Piggy Smalls is award-winning chef...
hinowdaily.com
Kupuna Achievers: Elroy Chong shares his calling to coach and mentor the young generation
HONOLULU (HI Now) - In these segments we feature the wisdom and achievements of various kupunas throughout Hawaii. These individuals and organizations are doing great work in our communities to share their stories of success, and to highlight the legacies which they want to pass on for a better and more inspired world.
Shinnyo Lantern Floating ceremony returns to Ala Moana Beach
The Shinnyo Lantern Floating ceremony will be returning to Ala Moana Beach on May 29.
the university of hawai'i system
Hawaiʻi CC electrician apprenticeship program launched with W. M. Keck Observatory
Hawaiʻi Community College and W. M. Keck Observatory are collaborating on a new licensed electrician apprenticeship program for kamaʻāina (Hawaiʻi residents). The three-year pilot program provides highly specialized technical training and commercial work experience to students enrolled in Hawaiʻi CC’s Electrical Installation and Maintenance Technology (EIMT) program.
hawaiinewsnow.com
What's Trending: Michael Bolton surprises Kelly Clarkson, massive acorn stash discovered
Check out this great eatery at Kahala Mall. Morning Beat: Debate over teleworking for state workers. Holding state workers accountable is the concern from some lawmakers. Honolulu Civil Beat examines the debate over telework for HGEA members. Sunrise welcomes the State Champs from Pac 5. Updated: 7 hours ago. |
KHON2
Food 2Go — Basalt in Waikiki
HONOLULU (KHON2) — We are highlighting a great food spot in Waikiki known for its local cuisine with a special menu just in time for Valentine’s Day. Yes, we are talking about Basalt located in Waikiki. Joining us with all the details is Sous Chef Maelani Iokepa from Basalt.
the university of hawai'i system
$4.6M anonymous gift boosts UH Center for Indigenous Innovation and Health Equity
A new University of Hawaiʻi initiative that aims to advance Indigenous innovation as a tool for health equity in Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander populations received an anonymous $4.6 million gift. The UH Center for Indigenous Innovation and Health Equity (CIIHE) was established with a $1 million grant in...
honolulumagazine.com
Foodflash: Piggy Smalls Is Closing Permanently After Feb. 12
Piggy Smalls announced on Instagram today that the Ward Village restaurant will close permanently after Sunday brunch service on Feb. 12. The eatery, opened in 2016 and affectionately known as The Pig & The Lady’s little brother, thanked “our incredible staff, past and present, who have been absolutely amazing in crafting our unique and eclectic Asian American cuisine. We also want to thank our amazing customers and patrons who have dined at our location for the past 7 years.”
KHON2
Diem 99 Cafe, New Location & Great Party Platters
Diem 99 Cafe is a restaurant that has roots in the former 99 Ranch Supermarket. Locally owned and operated for over 22 years, the restaurant now resides in Sand Island, and Living808 went down to check it out! They have a variety of Vietnamese dishes; from bahn mi and pho to summer rolls and bbq chicken platters. Huynh Le, Owner of Diem 99 Cafe, joined us to talk about the menu, and featured party platters, perfect for the big game.
the university of hawai'i system
Academic Big West honors for UH Mānoa fall student-athletes
Twenty two University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa student-athletes earned Academic All-Big West honors for fall 2022 sports. They included 12 from the women’s soccer team, seven from the women’s volleyball team and three from the women’s cross country team. To be eligible for All-Academic honors,...
the university of hawai'i system
National recognition for hoʻoponopono leader, social work faculty
One of the highest honors in social work has been awarded to University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa and UH West Oʻahu faculty member and community leader Lynette Kahekili Kaopuiki Paglinawan, MSW. The National Association of Social Workers Foundation recognized Paglinawan for her decades-long work to integrate the Native Hawaiian practice of hoʻoponopono (healing ritual of reconciliation and forgiveness) into social work in Hawaiʻi.
the university of hawai'i system
Data driven agriculture student program includes $4K stipend
A free program (covering food, lodging and travel) aims to provide students with tools to slow erosion, combat weeds and improve agriculture yields through data driven agriculture (DDA). This involves growing plants, recording and analyzing their measurements, and then applying the data to real-life scenarios. The University of Hawaiʻi at...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Sunrise welcomes the State Champs from Pac 5
February is Black History Month! Honolulu-Hawaii NAACP president Alphonso Braggs joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends about celebrating the contributions of African Americans in the islands. Updated: Feb. 4, 2023 at 6:55 AM HST. |. Hawaii plays a critical role in national security and the military’s strategy in the Indo Pacific...
LIST: Top Oahu wedding venues to check out
Thousands of people fly to Hawaii just to get married and for many people this is a dream destination.
Best pizza spots to check out for National Pizza Day
Yelp ranks the best pizza spots within a region and came out with their list of best pizza in Honolulu for Feb. 2023.
the university of hawai'i system
Free Kauaʻi CC student support services offered through Hale Mālama
With mental health and financial crises affecting students nationwide, there is an ever growing need for strong student support systems. Kauaʻi Community College’s Hale Mālama Care Center is responding to that need by providing free mental health, human needs and community resource assistance to students. “Our Hale...
hawaiinewsnow.com
State serves Kona octopus farm with cease-and-desist order for lack of permits
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state has ordered a Big Island octopus farm to shut down until it gets the proper permits. On January 6, DLNR’s Division of Aquatic Resources served a cease-and-desist letter and said Kanaloa Octopus Farm is not allowed to have day octopuses under one pound, and it cannot take them from the West Hawaii Regional Fishery Management Area for aquarium purposes.
Comments / 0