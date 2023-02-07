Piggy Smalls announced on Instagram today that the Ward Village restaurant will close permanently after Sunday brunch service on Feb. 12. The eatery, opened in 2016 and affectionately known as The Pig & The Lady’s little brother, thanked “our incredible staff, past and present, who have been absolutely amazing in crafting our unique and eclectic Asian American cuisine. We also want to thank our amazing customers and patrons who have dined at our location for the past 7 years.”

HONOLULU, HI ・ 2 DAYS AGO