Honolulu, HI

the university of hawai'i system

Art crafted by 17 UH alumni to be featured at state museum

A new exhibit showcasing an array of hand-selected contemporary works from 38 artists across the pae ʻāina (Hawaiian archipelago) will open at the Hawaiʻi State Art Museum (HISAM) on February 10. More than half of the featured artists graduated from the University of Hawaiʻi campuses with a wide range of backgrounds such as sculpture, painting, fiber and medicine.
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

James Beard Award-winning chef praises community college culinary education

Star Hawaiʻi chefs, who are alumni of University of Hawaiʻi Community Colleges, extolled the virtues of growing up, learning and cooking in Hawaiʻi on an episode of The Splendid Table—a national culinary culture and lifestyle radio show and podcast. Host Francis Lam interviewed chefs Robynne Maii,...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Piggy Smalls in Ward Village closes permanently on Feb. 12

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - “Piggy Smalls,” a beloved, eclectic Asian American restaurant, is permanently closing this month. They posted on Instagram that the restaurant has “decided to conclude its journey” at Ward Village. It didn’t give a reason for the closure. Piggy Smalls is award-winning chef...
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

Hawaiʻi CC electrician apprenticeship program launched with W. M. Keck Observatory

Hawaiʻi Community College and W. M. Keck Observatory are collaborating on a new licensed electrician apprenticeship program for kamaʻāina (Hawaiʻi residents). The three-year pilot program provides highly specialized technical training and commercial work experience to students enrolled in Hawaiʻi CC’s Electrical Installation and Maintenance Technology (EIMT) program.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Food 2Go — Basalt in Waikiki

HONOLULU (KHON2) — We are highlighting a great food spot in Waikiki known for its local cuisine with a special menu just in time for Valentine’s Day. Yes, we are talking about Basalt located in Waikiki. Joining us with all the details is Sous Chef Maelani Iokepa from Basalt.
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

$4.6M anonymous gift boosts UH Center for Indigenous Innovation and Health Equity

A new University of Hawaiʻi initiative that aims to advance Indigenous innovation as a tool for health equity in Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander populations received an anonymous $4.6 million gift. The UH Center for Indigenous Innovation and Health Equity (CIIHE) was established with a $1 million grant in...
HONOLULU, HI
honolulumagazine.com

Foodflash: Piggy Smalls Is Closing Permanently After Feb. 12

Piggy Smalls announced on Instagram today that the Ward Village restaurant will close permanently after Sunday brunch service on Feb. 12. The eatery, opened in 2016 and affectionately known as The Pig & The Lady’s little brother, thanked “our incredible staff, past and present, who have been absolutely amazing in crafting our unique and eclectic Asian American cuisine. We also want to thank our amazing customers and patrons who have dined at our location for the past 7 years.”
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Diem 99 Cafe, New Location & Great Party Platters

Diem 99 Cafe is a restaurant that has roots in the former 99 Ranch Supermarket. Locally owned and operated for over 22 years, the restaurant now resides in Sand Island, and Living808 went down to check it out! They have a variety of Vietnamese dishes; from bahn mi and pho to summer rolls and bbq chicken platters. Huynh Le, Owner of Diem 99 Cafe, joined us to talk about the menu, and featured party platters, perfect for the big game.
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

Academic Big West honors for UH Mānoa fall student-athletes

Twenty two University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa student-athletes earned Academic All-Big West honors for fall 2022 sports. They included 12 from the women’s soccer team, seven from the women’s volleyball team and three from the women’s cross country team. To be eligible for All-Academic honors,...
the university of hawai'i system

National recognition for hoʻoponopono leader, social work faculty

One of the highest honors in social work has been awarded to University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa and UH West Oʻahu faculty member and community leader Lynette Kahekili Kaopuiki Paglinawan, MSW. The National Association of Social Workers Foundation recognized Paglinawan for her decades-long work to integrate the Native Hawaiian practice of hoʻoponopono (healing ritual of reconciliation and forgiveness) into social work in Hawaiʻi.
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

Data driven agriculture student program includes $4K stipend

A free program (covering food, lodging and travel) aims to provide students with tools to slow erosion, combat weeds and improve agriculture yields through data driven agriculture (DDA). This involves growing plants, recording and analyzing their measurements, and then applying the data to real-life scenarios. The University of Hawaiʻi at...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Sunrise welcomes the State Champs from Pac 5

February is Black History Month! Honolulu-Hawaii NAACP president Alphonso Braggs joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends about celebrating the contributions of African Americans in the islands. Updated: Feb. 4, 2023 at 6:55 AM HST. |. Hawaii plays a critical role in national security and the military’s strategy in the Indo Pacific...
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

Free Kauaʻi CC student support services offered through Hale Mālama

With mental health and financial crises affecting students nationwide, there is an ever growing need for strong student support systems. Kauaʻi Community College’s Hale Mālama Care Center is responding to that need by providing free mental health, human needs and community resource assistance to students. “Our Hale...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

State serves Kona octopus farm with cease-and-desist order for lack of permits

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state has ordered a Big Island octopus farm to shut down until it gets the proper permits. On January 6, DLNR’s Division of Aquatic Resources served a cease-and-desist letter and said Kanaloa Octopus Farm is not allowed to have day octopuses under one pound, and it cannot take them from the West Hawaii Regional Fishery Management Area for aquarium purposes.
HONOLULU, HI

