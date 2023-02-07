Read full article on original website
the university of hawai'i system
UH Mānoa showcases research excellence at the State Capitol
Wearable sensors for patients with cystic fibrosis, addressing farmer stress in Hawaiʻi, and monitoring coastal water conditions were some of the research projects showcased at the Mānoa Research Day by University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. More than 100 undergraduate and graduate students, faculty, researchers and staff across 40 disciplines at UH participated in the event at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol on February 7.
the university of hawai'i system
$4.6M anonymous gift boosts UH Center for Indigenous Innovation and Health Equity
A new University of Hawaiʻi initiative that aims to advance Indigenous innovation as a tool for health equity in Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander populations received an anonymous $4.6 million gift. The UH Center for Indigenous Innovation and Health Equity (CIIHE) was established with a $1 million grant in...
the university of hawai'i system
One Health approach focus of new interdisciplinary certificate program
The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa is expanding on statewide efforts to promote One Health by launching the One Health Interdisciplinary Undergraduate Certificate Program. One Health is a proactive approach that considers the health of people as connected to the health of surrounding animals, plants and diversity. The first students are expected to enroll in the program in summer 2023.
the university of hawai'i system
Data driven agriculture student program includes $4K stipend
A free program (covering food, lodging and travel) aims to provide students with tools to slow erosion, combat weeds and improve agriculture yields through data driven agriculture (DDA). This involves growing plants, recording and analyzing their measurements, and then applying the data to real-life scenarios. The University of Hawaiʻi at...
the university of hawai'i system
Academic Big West honors for UH Mānoa fall student-athletes
Twenty two University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa student-athletes earned Academic All-Big West honors for fall 2022 sports. They included 12 from the women’s soccer team, seven from the women’s volleyball team and three from the women’s cross country team. To be eligible for All-Academic honors,...
the university of hawai'i system
1st cohort to use new approaches to improve student learning
The first cohort of University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa faculty members celebrated their completion of the Association Of College And University Educators (ACUE) course on improving gateway courses after completing a recent professional development program. A pinning ceremony was held January 27, where participants also received a Certificate in Effective College Instruction and a UH Mānoa certificate of appreciation.
the university of hawai'i system
$2.25M endowment establishes JABSOM’s inaugural oral health director
The role of oral health is being elevated to a new level of importance for the next generation of physicians. A licensed Hawaiʻi dentist, now on board at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa John A. Burns School of Medicine (JABSOM), has been designated to integrate oral health into the medical school’s core curriculum, thanks to the generous support of Hawaii Dental Service (HDS), the state’s leading dental benefits provider.
the university of hawai'i system
James Beard Award-winning chef praises community college culinary education
Star Hawaiʻi chefs, who are alumni of University of Hawaiʻi Community Colleges, extolled the virtues of growing up, learning and cooking in Hawaiʻi on an episode of The Splendid Table—a national culinary culture and lifestyle radio show and podcast. Host Francis Lam interviewed chefs Robynne Maii,...
KHON2
Diem 99 Cafe, New Location & Great Party Platters
Diem 99 Cafe is a restaurant that has roots in the former 99 Ranch Supermarket. Locally owned and operated for over 22 years, the restaurant now resides in Sand Island, and Living808 went down to check it out! They have a variety of Vietnamese dishes; from bahn mi and pho to summer rolls and bbq chicken platters. Huynh Le, Owner of Diem 99 Cafe, joined us to talk about the menu, and featured party platters, perfect for the big game.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Huge Geyser near Macy's Pearlridge
A new proposal to tackle Hawaii’s affordable housing crisis by going after non-residents has failed. State serves Kona octopus farm with cease-and-desist order for lack of permits. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The owner of Kanaloa Octopus Farm said their research facility has room for up to 20 adult...
the university of hawai'i system
Art crafted by 17 UH alumni to be featured at state museum
A new exhibit showcasing an array of hand-selected contemporary works from 38 artists across the pae ʻāina (Hawaiian archipelago) will open at the Hawaiʻi State Art Museum (HISAM) on February 10. More than half of the featured artists graduated from the University of Hawaiʻi campuses with a wide range of backgrounds such as sculpture, painting, fiber and medicine.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Boulder the size of a washing machine crashes into Aiea home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A close call for residents of an Aiea home when a boulder crashes into their wall overnight. It happened on Pono Street around 2 a.m. Wednesday. A large rock knocked a retaining wall before slamming into the home. Homeowner Tyler Ramelb said the rock landed just a...
More rental & utility relief could come to Honolulu
Tens of millions of dollars could be coming to Oahu families struggling with their rent and utility bills. This comes as the deadline for new applications for Section 8 housing nears.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Mililani High School cheer team wins 2 national titles at JAMZ competition
No. 1 Mililani takes on King Kekaulike in HHSAA DI boys soccer tournament. The Mililani boys soccer team is coming off of an undefeated regular season and an OIA Title and the boys on Meheula Parkway are trying to add another Koa Head to their crowded trophy case. Campbell looks...
the university of hawai'i system
Next fashion phenom: palaka and rice bags?
Although Hawaiʻi is known for iconic Aloha shirts and muʻumuʻu, Professor Andy Reilly from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources’ (CTAHR) Department of Family and Consumer Sciences believes that palaka and rice bag clothes could be next in line to becoming a worldwide phenomenon in fashion.
Fire at Waikiki walk-up intentionally set: HFD
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A fire that originated in the carport of a walk-up building in Waikiki was determined to be intentionally set, according to the Honolulu Fire Department. Firefighters responded Wednesday at 4:37 p.m. to Launiu Street where they found smoke and flames coming out of the carport of a two-story apartment building. The building […]
Damage from Oahu’s windy weather
Winds gusts are so strong in Kalihi, poles are snapping off their bases and those nearby are hearing the impact.
Power outages, fallen tree — avoid these roadways
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Electric said crews are responding to a power outage incident in Makiki that left 2,170 customers without electricity. The incident was reported to HECO at around 9:12 a.m. By next the hour, HECO restored the majority of the power leaving only 70 customers left without electricity as crews complete repairs. While […]
KITV.com
Thousands of residents without power due to strong winds
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Nearly 2,100 power outages were reported Thursday morning in the Makiki and Kahala areas. Officials at National Weather Service said there are spots in windward Oahu that will reach warning level criteria. They added, expect minor roof damage.
honolulumagazine.com
Foodflash: Piggy Smalls Is Closing Permanently After Feb. 12
Piggy Smalls announced on Instagram today that the Ward Village restaurant will close permanently after Sunday brunch service on Feb. 12. The eatery, opened in 2016 and affectionately known as The Pig & The Lady’s little brother, thanked “our incredible staff, past and present, who have been absolutely amazing in crafting our unique and eclectic Asian American cuisine. We also want to thank our amazing customers and patrons who have dined at our location for the past 7 years.”
