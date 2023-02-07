Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Blue box with baby's ashes washes ashore after botched burial at seaTracey FollyDaphne, AL
Make money offline in USA for high lifestyleBhawna AroraMobile, AL
In 2012, a 14-year-old girl went to visit her father. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Brittany Robinson?Fatim HemrajMobile, AL
An Alabama Man Found a Blue Box on the Shore in Daphne. He Thought it was a Tacklebox. Inside, he Finds Human Baby AshesZack LoveDaphne, AL
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of AlabamaBryan DijkhuizenMobile, AL
Related
3 shot at Spirit gas station on Schillinger Road: Mobile Police
UPDATE (Feb. 10, 11 a.m.): Mobile Police released additional details about the Thursday night shooting that sent three people to a hospital. Police said the victims, a 17-year-old and two 18-year-olds, were sitting in a car when one or more shooters approached the car and warned the victims not to more. When the victims tried […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Three shot at a gas station on Schillinger Road near Tanner Williams
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Three people have been shot at a gas station on Schillinger Road near Tanner Williams, according to MPD. MPD said one juvenile was shot in the leg and has a non-life-threatening injury. The other two were adults and one is dealing with a life-threatening injury. MPD...
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on Summer Street: Citronelle Police
CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Citronelle Police Department said one person was killed and another was transported to the hospital after a shooting on Summer Street in Citronelle Thursday afternoon. Police Chief Chris Mclean said officers responded to 19640 Summer St. at around 3:46 p.m. for a call of “two people down.” Police located two […]
WPMI
Four people shot, two killed in violent 24 hours for Mobile County
Wednesday, Mobile's attention was once again turned towards to the violence in our community. Two arrests have been made for Tuesday night's deadly shooting in Prichard. Both suspects have been charged with murder. Within 24 hours of that shooting, there were three other shootings in Mobile County. All this violence has people one edge. Our police officers are asking everyone to please put the guns down.
2 charged in Gloster Court shooting: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two suspects were arrested Wednesday and charged in connection to an early Wednesday morning shooting on Gloster Court in Mobile that left a teen victim injured, according to Mobile Police. Laura Goodwin, 19, and Jalenn Dixon, 22, are charged with assault and shooting into an occupied dwelling. Police said they found […]
Three teenagers shot outside a Mobile gas station
Three teenagers were shot as they tried to get away from a confrontation at a gas station in west Mobile late Thursday, according to Mobile police. The victims -- all males -- included a 17-year-old two 18-year-olds, who were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Mobile police report...
1 shot off Cody Road in West Mobile: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One person was rushed to the hospital early Wednesday morning after a shooting took place at a home on the 7000 block of Gloster Court off Cody Road in West Mobile, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. Police have confirmed that a man was shot and his injuries appear […]
Family of man killed by Mobile SWAT officers files lawsuit
The family of a man killed by Mobile police has filed a lawsuit against the city.
WALA-TV FOX10
CPD: One dead, one critical after two friends in Citronelle shoot each other
CITRONELLE, Ala. (WALA) - Citronelle police are investigating a shooting on Summer Street that left one person dead and sent another to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Chris Mclean, Citronelle chief of police said it was a deadly shootout between two close friends. McLean said it started as an argument...
Man arrested for robbery at Longhorn Steakhouse: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they have arrested a man in relation to the Longhorn Steakhouse robbery that occurred on Feb. 4. Officials said Catlin Booth, 33, was identified as being the man involved in the robbery. He was arrested on Feb. 8 and was charged with first-degree robbery. […]
WALA-TV FOX10
UPDATE: Victim from East Rue Maison shooting has died, MPD says
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man suffered a possible life-threatening injuring in a late morning shooting today, authorities said. The Mobile Police Department confirmed that officers responded to the 200 block of East Rue Maison around 11:54 a.m. today regarding a male victim shot. The victim was taken to the...
WPMI
City of Mobile no longer issuing permits to paint the Midtown cannon
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to a city representative, the City of Mobile will no longer issue permits to paint the Midtown cannon. "The City of Mobile is no longer issuing permits to paint the cannon near Memorial Park at the intersection of Houston and Government streets, commonly referred to as the Midtown Cannon. Since 2020, many organizations, nonprofits and citizen groups have received permits to paint the Midtown Cannon for various events, celebrations and awareness campaigns. The decision to end the issuance of permits for painting the cannon was not made in response to any particular organization or request. The last organizations permitted to paint the Midtown Cannon were McGill-Tolen and Murphy high schools in September of 2022.” — Communications Director Candace Cooksey.
fox26houston.com
Police: Mother abandons 2 children in Houston-area for almost seven weeks, now wanted for abandonment
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - Authorities are searching for one mother, who is accused of leaving her two children alone for almost seven weeks. Officials with the Roman Forest Police Department in Montgomery County are looking for Raven Yates, who is now wanted for abandon/endanger child without intent to return. Officials...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile PD investigates early morning shooting on Gloster Court
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’re still working to get more information from Mobile police as they continue to search for clues in an early morning shooting. We’re told this all happened just after 1 a.m. in the 7000 block of Gloster Court. That’s off Cody Road North.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile police: A woman steals Christmas presents from a baby; viciously attacks the mother
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -We’re taking a second look at what Mobile police are calling a real life “Grinch.” They say not only did she beat a rival, but stole a child’s Christmas presents from under the tree. Take a look at 22-year-old Kadejah Johnson. On Christmas...
WALA-TV FOX10
Jury convicts alleged Saddle Up Saloon shooter of lesser charges
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After nearly a full day of deliberations, a jury on Thursday found a man accused of a downtown shooting guilty, but it was not the verdict that the victims’ relatives wanted. The Mobile County Circuit Court jury rejected a murder charge and instead found Freddy...
WPMI
Podcast highlights mothers getting involved to fight gun violence
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Davona Tinsley, Nija Hill, and Cassandra Rodgers are the founding members of “Mothers Involved Against Gun Violence”. They’ve each experienced the death of their child and have formed this support group for other mothers. “The violence is rising, we’re losing our children....
WALA-TV FOX10
Man suffers possible life-threatening injury in late-morning shooting, MPD says
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man suffered a possible life-threatening injuring in a late morning shooting today. authorities said. The Mobile Police Department confirmed that officers responded to the 200 block of East Rue Maison around 11:54 a.m. today regarding a male victim shot. The victim was taken to the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Wrongful-death suit against Mobile over police shooting could hinge on video
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A wrongful-death suit alleging police malfeasance during a SWAT Team operation two years ago lays out a sequence of events that explicitly contradicts the official narrative. The key to proving it could rest with home surveillance footage that police seized that day, according to plaintiffs’ lawyer...
WALA-TV FOX10
Body camera video released in deadly ECSO deputy-involved shooting
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - Newly released body camera video -- shows the moments a man was shot and killed by Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies following a standoff last October. The Florida State Attorney clearing deputies in the case after reviewing the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s investigation of the deputy-involved shooting of Colin West.
Comments / 0