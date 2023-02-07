Read full article on original website
Sheera
2d ago
Smh!! Now let's try doing something GOOD for everyone!!!!! Like close the border! Make us fuel efficient again!! Let's get prices down!! Who voted for this BS?
Reply
9
unidentified 27
2d ago
And this is what the Minnesota government wastes its time doing!!!!!!!!!..........pathetic!!!!!
Reply
7
Related
How gun commerce has changed in Minnesota since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Minnesota since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
kfgo.com
Gun bill requiring background checks advances in Minnesota House
ST. PAUL, Minn. – A bill requiring background checks for private sales of guns is advancing in the Minnesota House. Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus Vice President Rob Doar says it’s an additional hurdle for law-abiding gun owners. According to data from the Bureau of Justice Statistics, Doar says...
mprnews.org
DFL legislative push prompts threats of lawsuits
A day before Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill setting a 2040 deadline for electric utilities to transition to carbon-free power sources, North Dakota leaders said they were preparing to sue. And they set aside $1 million to take Minnesota to court. “We respect state sovereignty, and the ability of...
Minnnesota House Democrats Advance Two Gun Control Measures
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gun safety bills are advancing at the Minnesota Legislature, backed by Democrats who are hoping their new control of both chambers will help them pass proposals that Republicans were able to block in recent years. The two main bills would expand background check requirements...
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Devoted transportation advocate inspires Bicycle Safety Act
Toward the end of last year the Twin Cities lost a tireless and graceful advocate for all things transportation—Bill Dooley. A retired lobbyist who was a transportation advocate for over the last decade, Dooley passed away December 23 after a lengthy battle with cancer. People who worked with Dooley...
fox9.com
Jesse Ventura says ‘cannabis saved my life’ as he testified for legalization in Minnesota
Jesse Ventura says ‘cannabis saved my life’ as he testified for legalization in Minnesota. Former Minnesota Governor Jesse Ventura testified in front of a Minnesota Senate Committee Thursday afternoon, telling a story about how cannabis he obtained illegally at the time helped stop his wife’s chronic seizures.
lakesarearadio.net
Paul Marquart confirmed by Senate as Minnesota Revenue Commissioner
ST. PAUL, MN (KDLM) – Former DFL State Representative Paul Marquart of Dilworth was unanimously confirmed by the Senate to become Minnesota’s Revenue Commissioner. “He is a friend of the taxpayer and he also listens to differences of opinion and looks for constructive ways to bridge those differences,” said Rochester Republican Carla Nelson, former chair of the Tax Committee. Nelson worked with Marquart as her House counterpart.
valleynewslive.com
DFL House members looking to expand MinnesotaCare
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota lawmakers are looking to reduce the cost of health care for Minnesotans. Wednesday, DFL house members announced a bill to expand the “MinnesotaCare Public Option” health insurance plan. It’s the state’s insurance program for lower-income residents, and this new bill would allow more people to access it.
stcroix360.com
Minnesota legislation seeks to improve management of misunderstood fish
DNR supports effort to study and recommend changes to regulations that currently leave several species vulnerable. Significant changes could be on the way for how Minnesota regulates fishing for numerous species previously considered “rough fish.” Proposals moving forward through the state legislature would have the Department of Natural Resources revise its rules for numerous species that are largely unmanaged today.
northernnewsnow.com
Minnesota Rep. Angie Craig assaulted in D.C. apartment
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Minnesota Representative Angie Craig was assaulted in her Washington D.C. apartment Thursday. In a statement posted to Twitter from her spokesman at around 7:15 a.m. Craig “was assaulted in the elevator in the elevator of her Washington D.C. apartment building.”. The congresswoman fought...
Minnesota House passes "universal" school meals providing free breakfast, lunch to students
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota House passed a bill Thursday by a vote of 70-58 guaranteeing free lunch and breakfast to all Minnesota students, regardless of income requirements set by a federal program. It's a move advocates say will reduce child hunger and ensure no kid falls through the cracks."We're going to give them the tools they need to succeed in school and that means food," said Rep. Sydney Jordan, DFL-Minneapolis.The federal government pays for free or reduced-priced meals but there are income limits for who qualifies. Under this bill, the state would pick up the tab for the difference of...
KAAL-TV
Minnesota considers comprehensive elections bill, backed by Somali community leaders
(ABC 6 News) – Somali people from communities across Southeast Minnesota have dealt with barriers when it comes to voting. Community members say that although they are tax-paying, United States citizens, they feel let down by the current system. “For them to have their dignity or their rights taken...
Southern Minnesota News
Madison Lake lawmaker’s bill would punish robocallers
Woman looking up social medial at late night lying in bed, Internet addicted. A Madison Lake lawmaker’s bill would punish pesky robocallers that disregard state laws. The Minnesota Senate Commerce Committee approved the bill from Senator Rich Draheim (R) Tuesday. Draheim’s bill would allow the AG to sue and...
KAAL-TV
Education bill raises concerns for homeschooling parents
(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota governor Tim Walz’s education bill proposes some new changes for public schools, and one thing that is not always affected by education bills is homeschooling. But if passed this bill would require some changes to the homeschooling curriculum and now parents are speaking out.
knsiradio.com
Congresswoman Angie Craig Attacked in DC Apartment Building Elevator
(KNSI) — Minnesota’s Second District Congresswoman Angie Craig is recovering after being attacked in the elevator at her Washington, DC, apartment building Thursday morning. According to her Chief of Staff, Craig suffered bruising and fought back. The attacker fled the scene. Craig says she is grateful to the...
mnsenaterepublicans.com
Gruenhagen: A dark day in Minnesota
It was a dark day in Minnesota on February 2. Literally. Senate Democrats rushed an extreme, risky, and divisive energy Blackout bill through the Senate. It’s called the Blackout bill for a reason – it includes only unreliable alternative energy sources, with no natural gas or nuclear energy. If we ever experience severe weather in Minnesota, our entire regional grid will be put in jeopardy due to the lack of dependable energy sources.
kvrr.com
Voters chime in on Biden administration so far
MINNESOTA (KVRR) — Vice President Harris’ visit to St. Cloud focuses on Minnesota’s push for clean energy in the coming decades. By 2030, the movement requires 80% of the state’s electricity to come from carbon-free sources. That goal will be increased to 100% by 2040. Some...
Minnesota lawmakers push to pass act to help end homelessness
ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Transportation cleared a homeless encampment at the intersection of East Lake Street and Hiawatha Tuesday morning, citing safety concerns along a highway right-of-way. At the same time, several state lawmakers and shelter providers stood at the State Capitol, urging lawmakers to...
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
‘Bathroom bills’ are about control of public spaces
Over the past few years, we’ve all become painfully aware of the far right’s attacks on trans people, often centered around the right to use the restroom. So-called “bathroom bills” have popped up in a number of states, including right now in Arkansas. These bills are...
Shooter at West Central Minnesota Lund Boat facility restrained by employees
Staff at the Detroit Lakes Tribune report a shooter was restrained by employees at a New York Mills Lund Boat Company manufacturing facility. CNN’s Karl De Vries and Clare Foran report Rep. Angie Craig is bruised but OK after an assault in the elevator of her Washington, D.C. apartment building.
Comments / 12