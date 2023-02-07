ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

North East student performs at Carnegie Hall in NYC

By Chelsea Swift
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yc35a_0keiWAsn00

One student from North East High School got the opportunity to perform at Carnegie Hall in New York City on Saturday.

Abrianna Pennington, 17, was selected to perform in the Honors Choral and Wind Ensemble Performance. She said she is an alto two in the honors treble choir and performed alongside people from all over the world.

Gannon students heading to The Big Game to work events, NFL parties

Pennington was nominated to apply for the performance, and after an audition, she was selected as a finalist. She added that she arrived in New York City on Wednesday and rehearsed every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“It feels like a dream. It really really does because I never imagined myself performing in such a grand building like Carnegie Hall, so it truly is as the name is an honor to be in the Honors Performance Series performing in front of New Yorkers and a congregation of people that adore the same thing that you aspire,” said Abrianna Pennington.

The performance at the historic venue was on Saturday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourErie

YourErie

22K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy