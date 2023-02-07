Read full article on original website
No. 20 Lady Lions soccer comes up short at No. 2 Salado, 2-1
SALADO – The Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 4A No. 20 Brownwood Lady Lions were dealt their first District 5-4A loss, and just their second setback of the season, as they came up short Wednesday night against the No. 2 Salado Lady Eagles, 2-1. In a game that was postponed a day due to thunderstorms, Molly Oliver contributed the lone Brownwood (8-2-1, 2-1) goal against Salado (16-1, 3-0).
Salado hands Lions first District 5-4A soccer defeat, 2-1
Facing a team ranked No. 10 in Class 4A Region I in the TASCO preseason rankings, the Brownwood Lions jumped out to early lead but were unable to keep their District 5-4A record untarnished as the Salado Eagles rallied for a 2-1 victory Tuesday night at Gordon Wood Stadium. “I...
Brownwood softball looks to return to playoffs after 2022 absence
After missing the postseason from the first time since 2004 last spring, the Brownwood Lady Lions look to renew their traditional winning ways with a former player leading the program in 2023. Cherita Munguia, a 2013 graduate of Brownwood High who has served as a varsity assistant within the girls...
HOOPS ROUNDUP: Brookesmith girls earn first playoff berth since ’20; Early boys solidify hold on third place
LOHN – The Brookesmith Lady Mustangs are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2020 thanks to Tuesday’s 50-7 victory over Lohn in the District 17-A and regular season finale. Brookesmith (18-12, 4-6) led 13-2 after one quarter, 27-2 at halftime, and 37-5 through three periods.
Three from Early, one from Bangs earn TSWA all-state football honors
Three Early Longhorns and one Bangs Dragons were honored with selections to the Texas Sportswriters Association all-state football teams, which were released earlier this week. Bangs senior Guy Powell was a second-team selection on the Class 2A team as a running back. Early senior linebacker Caleb McCullough and receiver Jeremy...
Four Brownwood Lions land on TSWA all-state football roster
Four members of the District 2-4A Division I champion, bi-district champion and area champion Brownwood Lions football squad received all-state recognition from the Texas Sports Writers Association. Junior Quinten McCarty was selected as a second-team 4A defensive lineman after logging 128 tackles, 17 for loss, 2 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries,...
HPU honors 243 students for academic success in the fall 2022 semester
Howard Payne University recognized 243 students for academic excellence during the fall 2022 semester. Students must earn a 4.0 grade point average to be named to the President’s List, a 3.65-3.99 grade point average to be named to the Dean’s List and a 3.5-3.64 grade point average to be named to the Honor Roll. To be eligible, students must be enrolled in 12 or more semester credit hours and have no grade of Fail (F), No Grade (NG) or Incomplete Grade (I) for all courses attempted.
Ronnie Lee Massey
Ronnie Lee Massey, age 46, of Bangs passed away Friday, February 3, 2023. Graveside Services for Ronnie will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Jordan Springs Cemetery in Brownwood, with Bill Slaymaker officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood. Ronnie was...
DIANE ADAMS: Mysterious Cairns of West Central Texas
Along the creeks and rivers and on the high ridges of West Central Texas, within an approximate circle of 14 contiguous counties stretching from Brown to Taylor and Coke counties, and north to the Salt Fork of the Brazos River, the remains of ancient rock cairns can still be seen. The cairns are the relics of an older civilization, erected by inhabitants that settled here before the more nomadic and warlike Apaches and then Comanches. The people who built these structures are still a mystery today. What kind of people were they, and why did they build so many of these rock mounds?
Valentine’s Stroll in Downtown Brownwood Feb. 9
Downtown Brownwood is holding its Valentine Stroll on Thursday, Feb. 9. Stroll downtown Brownwood under the twinkling lights and enjoy specials and discounts from many restaurants and shops such as:. 10 Mile Productions. Turtle Restaurant. Pioneer Taphouse. Luna Maya. Glamour Shop. Davis Floral. Petal Patch. Shaw’s Marketplace. Fuzzy’s.
Brown County 4-H News: Feb. 9
February 12 – Bangs 4-H Club Meeting 3:00pm at the Bangs High School. 14 – Brown County 4-H FCH Coalition Meeting 5:00pm at the Extension Office. 20 – Extension Office Closed for President’s Day. BROWN COUNTY 4-H FCH COALITION MEETING. There will be a Brown County...
Watch: West Texas community comes together for solar project
Texas is the nation’s leader in energy production, though its profile is rapidly switching from one dominated by oil and gas to one characterized by solar and wind. As the energy transition takes place, new jobs and revenues are being brought to West Texas, where drier climates and wide-open spaces make it an ideal fit for solar.
Sonic on Austin Avenue to close for remodeling on Feb. 13
The Sonic location on Austin Avenue in Brownwood will be closed beginning Monday, Feb. 13 for a remodeling project. No estimated time was available on when the location will re-open. The Sonic on West Commerce and the Sonic on Early Blvd. will both remain open during normal business hours.
Brandon Waltens to speak at PVRW meeting Feb. 16
The Pecan Valley Republican Women issued the following press release Thursday:. The Pecan Valley Republican Women cordially extends an invitation to members of the community to attend their upcoming monthly meeting Thursday February 16, 6:00 PM. at the Brownwood Country Club. Featuring as guest speaker, the Managing Editor for Texas Scorecard, Brandon Waltens.
Victory Life Church holds first rescue home ribbon cutting
Wednesday night, Victory Life Church held its ribbon cutting and offered a tour to the congregation of Russell House, the first of at least four rescue homes that will eventually be located on the property. The Russell House, named after Scott and Donna Russell of Blanket, is the first of...
Traffic alert: I-20 east through Abilene reduces to one lane after semitruck wrecks
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Traffic on I-20 through Abilene was reduced to one lane around 7:00 Monday night after a semitruck crashed in a jackknife position. A KTAB/KRBC crew was able to confirm that the driver was not hurt as a result to this wreck. The wreck happened right around 7:00 p.m. Monday, on I-20 […]
Revitalizing Our Community shares local Black History highlights
Revitalizing Our Community shared the following information on its Facebook page this week regarding Black History from a Brownwood perspective, as part of Black History Month:
Opening Weekend For “Murder On The Orient Express” At Brownwood Lyric Theatre
The Brownwood Lyric Theatre opens this weekend with Agatha Christi’s, “Murder On The Orient Express.” The world-famous novel has been adapted into play format by comedic playwright Ken Ludwig who was commissioned by Christi’s family. The performance will bring the audience both humor and drama as they experience the world-famous detective, Hercule Poirot, race to solve the who-done-it murder mystery.
HAPPENING NOW: Three hospitalized after Callahan County crash
CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Three people were hospitalized after a crash in Callahan County Thursday afternoon. The crash happened on Highway 36 near CR 238 in Eula around 2:00 p.m. First responders told KTAB and KRBC one pickup was attempting to make a U-turn when it was t-boned by a 2nd pickup that was […]
Comanche Police make arrest for deadly conduct after shots fired
The Comanche Police Department posted the following information on its Facebook page Wednesday morning:. On January 27th, 2023, the Comanche Police Department responded to a call of multiple shots fired in a residential neighborhood located at about the 300 block of Sunset Drive in the city limits of Comanche. One person in connection with this shooting, Efrain Rios Jr., was taken into custody and admitted to being the shooter. Efrain Rios Jr. is an adult under the Texas Penal Code and was charged with Deadly Conduct that will be filed with the 220th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. It was determined that this was a targeted incident, and no one was injured. As the investigation continues, other charges may be filed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
