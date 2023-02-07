Read full article on original website
News-Herald.com
Cleveland man arrested in Willoughby as part of drug trafficking investigation
A Cleveland man was arrested in Willoughby as the result of a multi-department drug trafficking investigation. According to a post on the Willoughby Police Department Facebook page, on Feb. 1, Lake County Narcotics Agency agents, Lake County Sheriff’s deputies, Willoughby Police officers and members of the U.S. Marshal’s Service arrested a 33-year-old Cleveland man in the parking lot of a Willoughby shopping center.
cleveland19.com
Akron man arrested for waving gun, cocaine possession
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police arrested an 18-year-old man after receiving reports of a male waving a gun in the 1000 block of Kenmore Boulevard, a press release said. Police say calls came in around 1:20 p.m.. Jonte Johnson was found appearing to be concealing a weapon, officials say.
Support pouring in for man jailed over Cleveland home repair
The FOX 8 I-Team has sparked new developments in the case of a man sent to jail for not fixing up a home. Our first report sparked a firestorm and that has led to action.
cleveland19.com
Energy drink robbery suspect spits in Family Dollar employee’s face, Cleveland Police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of spitting in a Family Dollar employee’s face as he stole energy drinks is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. The robbery happened around 4:30 pm. on Feb. 5 at 14035 Puritas Ave., according to police.
Indictment: Carjackers armed with AK-47s targeted women at Cleveland-area gas stations
The three suspects made an illicit enterprise of carjackings across the county, and that they specifically targeted women at area gas stations, according to their indictment.
PHOTOS: 24 lbs. of Mexican cartel drugs seized in Ohio
The driver admitted he brought the pills from out of state, and he was headed to a destination near Portage County in Ohio.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police search for trio that viciously attacked man with special needs
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are searching for three people who viciously attacked a special needs man while he was out on a walk early Wednesday morning. 56-year-old Joe Lewis has lived in the Bellaire Puritas neighborhood his whole life and he is pretty popular. “Everyone knows him,” said...
iredellfreenews.com
Sheriff: Suspect faces drug trafficking charges after pursuit ends in crash
An Ohio man faces more than a dozen felony charges, including drug trafficking, after he crashed an SUV while being pursued by Iredell County Sheriff’s Office deputies. Sheriff Darren Campbell announced the arrest of Michael Lamar Gaines, 39, of Akron, Ohio, in a news release Thursday. On Monday, February...
Neighbors outraged after attack on local man with disabilities
Residents of Cleveland's Puritas-Longmead neighborhood are rallying behind a man with disabilities beaten and robbed by teenagers.
Man shot to death in East Cleveland, police say
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio – Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that took place in the city on Wednesday. Daquean Jennings, 21, of Cleveland was shot about 6:30 p.m. Police were called to the area of Eddy and Hartshorn roads for calls that shots had been fired. Officers found Jennings on the ground in front of an apartment building in the 1700 block of Hartshorn Road, police added. He had been shot multiple times.
cleveland19.com
Crack cocaine, marijuana seized in Ravenna after 6-month investigation
PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A six-month drug investigation led to the seizure of crack cocaine, marijuana, and a gun from a Ravenna Township home, the Portage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. The search warrant was executed by the Portage County Sheriff’s Office Drug and Violent Crime Unit, the Portage...
FBI: 88 pounds of fentanyl seized in Greater Cleveland drug bust; 2 arrested
CLEVELAND — The FBI's Cleveland division says it has seized more than 80 pounds of suspected fentanyl in an operation against an international drug ring's Ohio arm. According to officials from the division's Cartel Gang Narcotics & Laundering Task Force, substances were found during raids at locations in Cleveland and Painesville this past week. It is believed the fentanyl had a street value of roughly $5.2 million, and that it would've been enough to kill 20 million people, if ingested.
3 indicted in deadly Warren arson
A man waiting to be brought back to Trumbull County following his arrest in Virginia in connection to a deadly fire in Warren has been indicted by a Trumbull County grand jury.
What prompted lockdowns at East Cleveland schools
"Situations like these are treated as real situations until a complete investigation can be completed," the district said in a statement.
‘Breaks my heart’: Man jailed for failing to make repairs to Cleveland home
Jeffrey Ivey is normally very busy in the month of February, taking pictures at art shows and other Black History events in Cleveland. This year, however, the 60-year-old freelance photographer is locked up in the Cuyahoga County jail for failing to make timely repairs to a century home that once belonged to his grandmother.
cleveland19.com
Former Macedonia employee charged with theft, stealing money from court cases
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) -A former clerk of courts with Macedonia Mayor’s Court is now facing criminal charges himself for allegedly stealing money from the court. Scott Ruhl, 43, is charged with theft in office, tampering with records and tampering with evidence. Macedonia police said between August 2020 and...
WFMJ.com
Suspect in fishing tourney scandal now charged in Hermitage counterfeiting probe
A Hermitage man awaiting trial in Cleveland for allegedly cheating in a fishing tournament , who is as well accused of stalking and harassing a woman in Mercer County faces a new charge for allegedly giving his son two phony $100 bills to spend at a bowling alley. Hermitage Police...
cleveland19.com
3 suspects plead not guilty to multiple carjackings in Cuyahoga County
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The three men accused of multiple carjackings in Cuyahoga County last summer, pleaded not guilty at their arraignment in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Wednesday morning. Treveon Jones, 18, Jaahdarion Louis-Jones, 20, and Anthony Evans, 21, were all ordered held on $150,000 bond. According to...
Woman tries to take back a towed, stolen SUV valued at $200K: Solon Police Blotter
At 11:05 p.m. Jan. 28, an officer stopped a Mercedes Benz SUV for speeding as it traveled at 80 mph in a 60 mph zone on U.S. 422 eastbound. The officer noticed that the vehicle registration number on the SUV did not match that of the driver’s registration. The SUV was towed and the driver, a Sheffield man, 41, was released after being cited for driving with fictitious plates.
Cleveland police: Woman found dead, shot in head in car
Cleveland police are investigating after a woman was found fatally shot in the head inside a car on Wednesday.
