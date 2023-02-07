ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

News-Herald.com

Cleveland man arrested in Willoughby as part of drug trafficking investigation

A Cleveland man was arrested in Willoughby as the result of a multi-department drug trafficking investigation. According to a post on the Willoughby Police Department Facebook page, on Feb. 1, Lake County Narcotics Agency agents, Lake County Sheriff’s deputies, Willoughby Police officers and members of the U.S. Marshal’s Service arrested a 33-year-old Cleveland man in the parking lot of a Willoughby shopping center.
WILLOUGHBY, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron man arrested for waving gun, cocaine possession

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police arrested an 18-year-old man after receiving reports of a male waving a gun in the 1000 block of Kenmore Boulevard, a press release said. Police say calls came in around 1:20 p.m.. Jonte Johnson was found appearing to be concealing a weapon, officials say.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Man shot to death in East Cleveland, police say

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio – Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that took place in the city on Wednesday. Daquean Jennings, 21, of Cleveland was shot about 6:30 p.m. Police were called to the area of Eddy and Hartshorn roads for calls that shots had been fired. Officers found Jennings on the ground in front of an apartment building in the 1700 block of Hartshorn Road, police added. He had been shot multiple times.
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Crack cocaine, marijuana seized in Ravenna after 6-month investigation

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A six-month drug investigation led to the seizure of crack cocaine, marijuana, and a gun from a Ravenna Township home, the Portage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. The search warrant was executed by the Portage County Sheriff’s Office Drug and Violent Crime Unit, the Portage...
RAVENNA, OH
WKYC

FBI: 88 pounds of fentanyl seized in Greater Cleveland drug bust; 2 arrested

CLEVELAND — The FBI's Cleveland division says it has seized more than 80 pounds of suspected fentanyl in an operation against an international drug ring's Ohio arm. According to officials from the division's Cartel Gang Narcotics & Laundering Task Force, substances were found during raids at locations in Cleveland and Painesville this past week. It is believed the fentanyl had a street value of roughly $5.2 million, and that it would've been enough to kill 20 million people, if ingested.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKBN

3 indicted in deadly Warren arson

A man waiting to be brought back to Trumbull County following his arrest in Virginia in connection to a deadly fire in Warren has been indicted by a Trumbull County grand jury.
WARREN, OH
cleveland19.com

3 suspects plead not guilty to multiple carjackings in Cuyahoga County

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The three men accused of multiple carjackings in Cuyahoga County last summer, pleaded not guilty at their arraignment in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Wednesday morning. Treveon Jones, 18, Jaahdarion Louis-Jones, 20, and Anthony Evans, 21, were all ordered held on $150,000 bond. According to...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Woman tries to take back a towed, stolen SUV valued at $200K: Solon Police Blotter

At 11:05 p.m. Jan. 28, an officer stopped a Mercedes Benz SUV for speeding as it traveled at 80 mph in a 60 mph zone on U.S. 422 eastbound. The officer noticed that the vehicle registration number on the SUV did not match that of the driver’s registration. The SUV was towed and the driver, a Sheffield man, 41, was released after being cited for driving with fictitious plates.
SOLON, OH

