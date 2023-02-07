(25 News Now) - The Prairie Central Hawks are enjoying one of their best basketball seasons in years. The Hawks are ranked No. 2 in the state in Class 2A and with a win over Bloomington Central Catholic on Tuesday, wrapped up an undefeated conference season and their first conference championship since 2002. In that game, Hawks senior star Dylan Bazzell scored a game-high 34 points and went over the 1,000-point mark in his career. For those accomplishments, he is our 25 Sports Athlete of the Week. He’s also not the first Bazzell to star at Prairie Central. His dad, Darrin (who is now the head coach) and his older brother, Trey, were both also standouts for the Hawks.

FAIRBURY, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO