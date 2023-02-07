Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Raising Cane’s Restaurant to Open March 21 Following Over Three Years of DelaysJoel EisenbergCedar Rapids, IA
Major restaurant chain opening another new location in IowaKristen WaltersCedar Rapids, IA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Amazing Burger Spots in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
LWVJC to host Legislative Forum on Feb. 25Linda SchreiberJohnson County, IA
Related
thechampaignroom.com
Bryant-less Illini lead ferocious comeback to steal road win
LINCOLN, Neb. — In a night where everything was going wrong, the Illini found a way to win. Despite Genesis Bryant’s early injury and poor shooting, Illinois exploded on late 20-0 run to propel past Nebraska in Lincoln, 72-64. Road struggles have been a theme of late for...
Prominent Linebacker Transfer Announces Big Ten Commitment
Over the years, the Big Ten has seen its fair share of great linebackers. Names like LaVar Arrington and A.J. Hawk defined the conference's trademark physical play. A new transfer to the Iowa Hawkeyes hopes to add his name to that illustrious list. Linebacker Nick Jackson announced on Wednesday ...
saturdaytradition.com
Hickey: People are ignoring a vital detail about Brian Ferentz's Iowa contract
When Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz’s new contract was revealed on Monday afternoon, everyone’s first instinct was to get their jokes off. And if there’s anyone who understands the value of getting jokes off before delving into the serious world of vital information, it’s me. There’s a reason you’re reading this here and not The New Yorker. Saturday Tradition provides me the proper platform. (Though I am interested to see how The New Yorker would cover the Big Ten.)
Iowa’s best wrestlers: Meet the state’s top 220-pounders
By Dana Becker | Photo by Ginnie Coleman One wrestler stands out above all the rest when discussing the 220-pound weight in Iowa: Ben Kueter. The dual-sport future University of Iowa Hawkeye firmly placed his name on a short list of pound-for-pound greats in not only the state, ...
Quirky? Nonchalant? Misunderstood? Behind the essence of Matthew Mayer
CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood leaned back in the chair inside his office, his mind wandered for nearly 25 seconds trying to find the right word to describe Matthew Mayer. He was far from alone. Robert Lucero, Mayer’s head coach at Austin (Texas) Westlake High School, tried to scan his...
25newsnow.com
Prairie Central’s Dylan Bazzell wins 25 Sports Athlete of the Week
(25 News Now) - The Prairie Central Hawks are enjoying one of their best basketball seasons in years. The Hawks are ranked No. 2 in the state in Class 2A and with a win over Bloomington Central Catholic on Tuesday, wrapped up an undefeated conference season and their first conference championship since 2002. In that game, Hawks senior star Dylan Bazzell scored a game-high 34 points and went over the 1,000-point mark in his career. For those accomplishments, he is our 25 Sports Athlete of the Week. He’s also not the first Bazzell to star at Prairie Central. His dad, Darrin (who is now the head coach) and his older brother, Trey, were both also standouts for the Hawks.
25newsnow.com
IHSA Cheerleading State Finalists dazzle in Bloomington
(25 News Now) - The sport of competitive cheerleading took over Bloomington’s Grossinger Motors Arena this past weekend as the state’s best teams dazzled with their athleticism. That included two area teams, Washington and Normal U-High both finishing Top 10 in the state.
Country Style Ice Cream to move Utica Ridge location to Bettendorf
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Country Style Ice Cream will be closing its Utica Ridge location in Davenport and moving to a new Bettendorf spot located at 3591 Tanglefoot Lane. The popular ice cream shop announced on Thursday, Feb. 9, that the new Bettendorf location will open sometime this spring. The...
Power outages, trees down after wild wind across Central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — “She’s a little bit stressed about it,” Chase Leman said. Chase Leman’s wife isn’t the only one stressed by the events of the day. He was alarmed to get a call from Ameren saying power was out in his area. A downed tree in his front yard caused hundreds of people […]
KWQC
Bettendorf neighborhood pushes back on Devils Glen and Forest Grove
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A group of Bettendorf residents pushed back at a plan that could bring new commercial and multi-family units to the neighborhood at an informal meeting Wednesday. The development site is on the corner of Devils Glen Road and Forest Grove Drive. Rock Island-based E&A Enterprises LLC...
thetouristchecklist.com
15 Best Restaurants in Bettendorf, IA
Bettendorf is a beautiful city in Scott County, Iowa, in the United States of America. It is the third largest city among the quad cities (Rock Island, Davenport, Bettendorf, and Moline), having a population of over 35,000. It will interest you to know that the Mississippi river passes through Bettendorf....
us1049quadcities.com
Illinois, This City Has The Best Water In The Entire State
Water is the source of life. As humans, we need to drink water to stay alive, along with our pets, plants, and other creatures but humans primarily consume drinking water provided by our city. A city in our area on the Illinois side is moving on to the state finals to have a chance to win the award for the city with the best water.
KCRG.com
4 Iowa stores among nationwide Bed, Bath & Beyond closings
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, Bed Bath & Beyond said it will be shuttering 150 more stores in the country. The announcement came after the company based said it had raised about $1 billion through offerings of preferred stock and warrants to purchase the company’s common stock. The funds will be used to pay off its debt, it said.
Central Illinois farmer appointed to replace Bennett in 106th Illinois House District
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Central Illinois farmer was appointed to the Illinois General Assembly over the weekend. Rep. Jason Bunting (R-Emington) was sworn in Saturday as the State Representative of the 106th District. He replaces Tom Bennett, who was sworn into a senate seat to fill in for Jason Barrickman. The 106th House District […]
superhits106.com
Loras College Student Apparently Hit By Train
Authorities have confirmed that a person was injured earlier this week in an apparent train strike. 21 year old Jayden Upton, a Loras College student from Rock Island, Illinois, was taken to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital before being airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for advanced trauma care. According to Dubuque police, officials responded at approximately 12:35 a.m. Sunday to the area under the Third Street bridge near U.S. Highway 61/151 for a report of someone yelling for help. Police found Upton lying along the Canadian National Railway tracks. A report says Upton was conscious and alert but had sustained severe injuries to his left arm and leg due to an apparent train strike. The Canadian National Police Service is investigating the incident.
This Iowa Beach Will Reopen This Summer With A New Inflatable Playground
After being closed last summer, a Scott County beach will open again this year with some new additions. Over 3 years of restoration work has gone into the lakes at West Lake Park. Finally, this summer, the West Lake Beach will reopen. In case you forgot, we were in a...
KWQC
Bettendorf police ask for help to find truck involved in hit-and-run
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Bettendorf police are asking for the public’s help to find a truck they say was involved in a hit-and-run. The truck is a dark blue/black, 2002-2006 GMC Sierra with extended towing mirrors and a tonneau cover, according to the Bettendorf Police Department. There is significant damage to the front right bumper of the truck.
ourquadcities.com
Widower wins $4M in medical malpractice suit against Genesis
On Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, a Scott County jury returned a verdict of $4 million for the family of Kathleen (Kathy) Hazen, who died after “a botched surgery and lack of proper care” at Genesis Medical Center in Davenport nearly seven years ago, according to a release Wednesday from the family’s law firm.
25newsnow.com
Plaintiffs in Macon County weapons ban lawsuit emerge victorious
(25 News Now) - Another temporary restraining order has been issued against the assault weapon ban in Illinois. A Macon County judge’s ruling followed a ruling from the Fifth District Appellate Court based on an equal protection claim. The temporary restraining order means that the State of Illinois cannot...
Comments / 0